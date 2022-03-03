Leading National Genetics Foundation to Present Adapted Bikes to Nashville-Area Children with Genetic Conditions at Heartwarming "Day of Caring" Event to be Held at 10:45 AM, Friday, March 25th at the Music City Center

Leading National Genetics Foundation to Present Adapted Bikes to Nashville-Area Children with Genetic Conditions at Heartwarming "Day of Caring" Event to be Held at 10:45 AM, Friday, March 25th at the Music City Center

BETHESDA, Md., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine and genetics professionals from around the world will be on hand Friday, March 25th from 10:45 – 11:15 AM in the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee to present bicycles to local Nashville-area children from the Angelman Syndrome Foundation and the Kennedy Ladd Foundation as part of the 2022 ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting.

The ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine is a national nonprofit foundation dedicated to facilitating the integration of genetics and genomics into medical practice. Its programs www.acmgfoundation.org (PRNewswire)

The annual ACMG Foundation Day of Caring is made possible by the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine, a prominent national nonprofit genetics foundation based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Amanda Moore, CEO of the Angelman Syndrome Foundation said, "The Angelman Syndrome Foundation is incredibly thankful to the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine for choosing Angelman families to receive such an amazing gift of an adaptive bike. It seems like such a small thing, but for those living with AS, having the opportunity to ride along with their family, siblings and friends is priceless. Giving our families the change to take part in a family activity like riding bikes together will impact not only those living with AS, but all those around them."

"The Kennedy Ladd Foundation is extremely grateful to participate with the ACMG Foundation in the 2022 Day of Caring. It is an honor to award the adaptive bikes to deserving families, and also to educate and raise awareness about The Kennedy Ladd Foundation's mission to cure MPS-1 Hurler Syndrome, a rare genetic disease," said, Allie Ladd, founder of The Kennedy Ladd Foundation and mother of two kids with MPS-1.

"The Day of Caring is always one of the highlights of the ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting, where attendees have a chance to bring some joy to children living with genetic conditions. This year will be extra special, as we are expecting to resume meeting in-person. We look forward to the meeting, and especially to the Day of Caring," said Bruce R. Korf, MD, PhD, FACMG, president of the ACMG Foundation.

The ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine, whose tenet is Better Health through Genetics, supports education, research and a variety of other programs to translate genetic research into better health for all individuals. The ACMG Foundation 2022 Day of Caring is supported by PerkinElmer, members of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) and the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine.





Note to assignment desks, news desks and editors: This is a wonderful photo, television and video opportunity. To arrange interviews with experts in medical genetics, local Nashville-area families participating in the 2022 Day of Caring or to receive a complimentary pass to attend and cover the ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting, March 22-26, 2022 at Music City Center, contact Reymar Santos, ACMG Communications Coordinator, at rsantos@acmg.net.

In order to ensure the safety of the children, their families, attendees and staff, we are requiring proof of vaccination (at least 14 days from your second shot or your single Johnson & Johnson shot as currently defined by the CDC). The name on your vaccination card must match the name on your picture ID and a mask must be worn at all times on premises unless you are actively drinking or eating.

About the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine

The ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is a community of supporters and contributors who understand the importance of medical genetics and genomics in healthcare. Established in 1992, the ACMG Foundation supports the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) mission to "translate genes into health." Through its work, the ACMG Foundation fosters charitable giving, promotes training opportunities to attract future medical geneticists and genetic counselors to the field, shares information about medical genetics and genomics, and sponsors important research. To learn more and support the ACMG Foundation mission to create "Better Health through Genetics" visit www.acmgfoundation.org.

Contact:

Kathy Moran, MBA

kmoran@acmg.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics