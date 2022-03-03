IGEL Announces 2021 Channel Partner of the Year Awards for North America and EMEA IGEL Velocity Partners Recognized for their Impact on IGEL's Continued Business Expansion and Sales Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced winners of its 2021 Channel Partner of the Year Awards for the North American and EMEA regions. Partners were recognized across five categories in North America and six categories in EMEA for their overall contributions to IGEL's continued business expansion and sales growth as it continues to deliver on the mission to transform the way the world works by creating better outcomes for people, organizations and our planet.

(PRNewsfoto/IGEL) (PRNewswire)

"IGEL 2021 Partners of the Year are delivering incredibly innovative solutions to enable end user computing through virtualization solutions and services with IGEL at their core. These partners were recognized on their merit and skills for driving IGEL software sales, competency in IGEL products and solutions, and solving for our customers' business needs," said Balaji Subramanian, Senior Vice President of Channels, Global Channel Chief, IGEL. "The IGEL Velocity Partner ecosystem represents the industry's best and brightest organizations, all focused on delivering compelling solutions and support. We are honored to recognize these top performers for 2021 and look forward to the contributions of all of our Velocity partners for the year ahead."

Top IGEL 2021 Partner of the Year winners included Alchemy Technology Group who was named IGEL North America 2021 Partner of the Year, and SVA who was recognized as the IGEL EMEA 2021 Partner of the Year.

"We are honored to be recognized as the IGEL North America 2021 Partner of the Year, and it is the ultimate validation that we're doing the right things," said Michael Quirin, Partner, Alchemy Technology Group. "We know we can't be everything for everyone, so we have focused on being the best at where we play. We concentrate on technologies like IGEL, who brings quick time to value for our customers and who shares the same philosophy of bringing disruptive solutions to market with an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. Our investment in IGEL continues to pay huge dividends for us and our customers."

"IGEL continues to deliver innovative solutions to power the transformation of end user computing to support the new work from anywhere world," said Stefan Müller, Head of Business Line End User Computing, SVA System Vertrieb Alexander GmbH. "We are excited to be recognized as the IGEL EMEA 2021 Partner of the Year and look forward to our evolving success, together, in the year to come."

The complete list of the IGEL North America 2021 Partner of the Year Award winners is as follows:

IGEL North America 2021 Partner of the Year – Alchemy Technology Group

IGEL North America 2021 LAR of the Year - CDW

IGEL North America 2021 Growth Partner of the Year - XenTegra

IGEL North America 2021 Partner Deal of the Year - Right Systems!

IGEL North America 2021 Rookie of the Year - Encore Technologies

The complete list of the IGEL EMEA 2021 Partner of the Year Award winners is as follows:

IGEL EMEA 2021 Partner of the Year - SVA

IGEL EMEA 2021 Distributor Partner of the Year - ADN

IGEL EMEA 2021 LAR of the Year - Bechtle

IGEL EMEA 2021 Growth Partner of the Year - Think about IT

IGEL EMEA 2021 Partner Deal of the Year - Bechtle

IGEL EMEA 2021 Rookie of the Year - ITDOC

The IGEL Velocity partner program helps channel partners create new opportunities to grow their business more quickly and profitably. It offers a full suite of benefits and enablement programs to increase the ease-of-doing business and the partner experience with IGEL, including exclusive access to the resources that drive business success. Programs include access to IGEL sales and technical training through the IGEL Academy, deal registration, rebates and channel development funds through the IGEL Launchpad partner portal. For more information on the IGEL Velocity Program visit: https://www.igel.com/velocity-partner-program/.

IGEL on Social Media

Twitter: www.twitter.com/IGEL_Technology

Facebook: www.facebook.com/igel.technology

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/igel-technology

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/IGELTechnologyTV

IGEL Community: www.igel.com/community

About IGEL

IGEL is one of the world's leading providers of next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's innovative software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS), and IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and high-performance endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device and some ARM/RPI4 devices. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IGEL Technology