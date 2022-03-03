Emollivet launches spray for equestrian pastern dermatitis

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emollivet, a subsidiary of Lipidor AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: LIPI), is now launching Emollivet COMBI: an antiseptic emollient spray for horses with pastern dermatitis. The product is released for the Swedish market and is available for purchase from 3rd March via Emollivet's e-commerce website www.emollivet.se

Pastern dermatitis is one of the most common skin conditions that horse owners struggle with in their everyday lives. The syndrome is also variously known as greasy heel, cracked heel, scratches, mud fever, verrucous pododermatitis and grapes. The methods that horse owners most often use to overcome the problems include washing and various ointments*, and these methods are time consuming, messy and require access to water.

The best skin care is the one that gets done

Emollivet's goal is to make everyday life easier for all animal owners whose animals suffer from skin problems. Therefore, Emollivet has now developed a user-friendly spray, Emollivet COMBI, which makes it easy for horse owners to take care of their horse's skin problems every day, giving horse owners more quality time with their animal.

Emollivet COMBI is an antiseptic emollient spray for horses with pastern dermatitis. COMBI is easily sprayed on the affected area, dries quickly and does not need to be rinsed off. As COMBI is alcohol-based, it reaches the skin behind dense water-repellent fur in an effective way. COMBI is a triple-acting spray that exfoliates, disinfects, and softens the skin, and it can be applied in just a few seconds, making it suitable for everyday use. The spray format means that the affected area does not need to be touched, thus causing less irritation for the horse and less mess for the horse owner.

The product is based on Lipidor's patented formulation platform AKVANO® and has been developed in close collaboration with horse owners, veterinarians, and lipid experts. The spray contains the active ingredients recommended by veterinarians: salicylic acid, chlorhexidine, and soybean lipids.

The product is developed and approved for use in Sweden and is launched in Emollivet's own e-commerce site, so that Emollivet can cultivate direct relations and feedback from customers, both for the first product and above all in the customer-oriented development of future products. Via the web store, pet owners in Sweden can buy the product with free, and fast, home delivery. All customers are offered a 60-day trial period, which means a refund in the unlikely event that the product does not meet expectations.

* From Emollivet's pilot study interview of 98 horse owners regarding their experience of their animals' skin conditions.

