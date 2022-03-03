Boardable Bolsters Executive Team, Hires and Promotes Three Women to Revenue-Generating Positions

INDIANAPOLIS, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardable , a comprehensive board management platform, announced three vice presidents to help the company accelerate growth and drive engagement across boards globally. The recently appointed executives include Natalie Cunningham, vice president of marketing, Celine North, vice president of sales, and an expansion for the role of Krista Martin, vice president of product and growth.

The additions to the Boardable executive leadership team bring a total of nearly 50 years of experience to the company:

Natalie Cunningham , VP of marketing, brings over 14 years of experience aligning marketing, sales and business development teams to achieve revenue growth. She built her career in marketing agencies, crafting award-winning programs for global telecom powerhouses, early stage martech start-ups, and everything between. Ultimately, she found her passion in-house, scaling growth-stage SaaS companies. Before joining Boardable, Cunningham served as the senior director of marketing for Conga, a leading revenue lifecycle SaaS company out of the Bay Area. There, she led the global center of excellence, spearheading a major rebrand and integration following Conga's 2020 acquisition by Apttus. , VP of marketing, brings over 14 years of experience aligning marketing, sales and business development teams to achieve revenue growth. She built her career in marketing agencies, crafting award-winning programs for global telecom powerhouses, early stage martech start-ups, and everything between. Ultimately, she found her passion in-house, scaling growth-stage SaaS companies. Before joining Boardable, Cunningham served as the senior director of marketing for Conga, a leading revenue lifecycle SaaS company out of the Bay Area. There, she led the global center of excellence, spearheading a major rebrand and integration following Conga's 2020 acquisition by Apttus.

Krista Martin , VP of product and growth, has been with Boardable since 2017, starting as a product and marketing manager. During her time with the company as VP of growth, Martin's proven track record includes scaling product usage from 100 users to over 90,000 users and assisting Boardable's growth from 18 customers to 2,000. Leveraging over a decade of experience in product management in her expanded role, Martin will lead Boardable's product and growth teams to focus on driving customer and revenue growth. , VP of product and growth, has been with Boardable since 2017, starting as a product and marketing manager. During her time with the company as VP of growth, Martin's proven track record includes scaling product usage from 100 users to over 90,000 users and assisting Boardable's growth from 18 customers to 2,000. Leveraging over a decade of experience in product management in her expanded role, Martin will lead Boardable's product and growth teams to focus on driving customer and revenue growth.

Celine North , VP of sales, joins Boardable with more than 25 years of experience collaborating with enterprise-level organizations and creating lasting partnerships. Her diverse background in sales and management ranges from Silicon Valley startups to a portfolio of Fortune 500 accounts. Before joining Boardable, North worked in various sales roles, gaining recognition for her success. As a national account manager at Indeed.com, she grew her territory by over 700% in less than three years, securing North a spot as one of Indeed.com's global top 10 sales reps. , VP of sales, joins Boardable with more than 25 years of experience collaborating with enterprise-level organizations and creating lasting partnerships. Her diverse background in sales and management ranges from Silicon Valley startups to a portfolio of Fortune 500 accounts. Before joining Boardable, North worked in various sales roles, gaining recognition for her success. As a national account manager at Indeed.com, she grew her territory by over 700% in less than three years, securing North a spot as one of Indeed.com's global top 10 sales reps.

The tech sector continues to lag behind the rest of the job market when hiring women. For many women in tech, concerns around hiring and advancement in their careers can be uncertain. One study shows that 48% of women in STEM jobs report discrimination in recruitment and hiring. Additionally, 66% of women report that there is no clear path forward for them in their careers at their current companies. According to Deloitte, large global technology firms will reach nearly 33% overall female representation in their workforces this year. This is up 2% from 2019. The company mentioned that while a 2-percentage-point increase is small, it does represent notable progress. However, the article also shared that tech companies may need to work even harder to improve these numbers.

"When we started the search for these positions, we were very intentional in making sure we hired the right person for the job while also understanding the need for more diversity in our hiring process," said Jeb Banner, CEO and founder of Boardable. "While there is still plenty of work left to do to make sure we have a diverse workforce, we want our leadership team to have different perspectives and backgrounds to help drive our overall success."

Hiring diverse employees starts from the minute a candidate begins the application process. With this in mind, Boardable continues implementing practices and processes to improve its hiring, including listing openings on diverse job boards like The Mom Project and implementing tools that help remove gender bias from job postings.

As the newest hire of the group, North joined in January 2022. "I've worked with many tech companies, and unfortunately, it is all too common that I am often the only woman in the room. Seeing other women in leadership roles at Boardable and understanding that candidate diversity is important to the company was one of the many reasons I knew it was the right fit for me," said North. "Beyond their focus on diverse hiring, many employees practice what they preach by being on boards themselves. In fact, 80% of Boardable's customer team has served on a board or committee. The mission to provide our customers with the best service, platform and experience is woven throughout the DNA of Boardable."

