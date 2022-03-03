AlphaGraphics Named a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review

DENVER, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics , a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, was recognized for its excellence in franchisee satisfaction after being named to the Franchise Business Review Top 200 list. They ranked No. 39 on the Top 50 Large-Sized Franchise list.

In its 17th year, the annual list of the 200 best franchise opportunities is ranked based on the highest level of overall franchisee satisfaction by participating companies.

"The relationship between headquarters and our franchisee network is amazing," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. "That relationship is vital to the success of our franchise. Before we award a potential owner with an AlphaGraphics, we make sure they are an excellent fit with our franchise culture. We put that above everything else because this is a partnership between two parties. If the fit is right, it's a win-win for everyone involved."

AlphaGraphics was among over 300 franchise brands, representing more than 30,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. Franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction in key areas of their franchise system including training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

"While the pandemic impacted various business sectors differently, the last 18 months have clearly demonstrated the inherent strengths of the franchise business model. The old franchise adage of 'being in business for yourself, but not by yourself' has never been more important," said Franchise Business Review founder & CEO Eric Stites. "Thanks to fast innovations, significant support, and responsive crisis management, many franchise brands have emerged stronger from the pandemic, and that is reflected in high franchisee satisfaction."

Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises.

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in 6 countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally-owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include: full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit www.alphagraphics.com . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com .

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned company based in Milan - Italy, is a third-party provider of shipping, fulfillment, print and marketing tech-enabled solutions to small and medium enterprises and retail consumers via a Network of mainly independently owned and operated locations. MBE Service Centers facilitate the activities of entrepreneurs, people and businesses through an easy-to-access distribution Network and customized services and products delivered with a distinguished and unique level of customer service. MBE presently operates under multiple brands: Mail Boxes Etc. (excluding the US and Canada), AlphaGraphics, PostNet, Spedingo.com, Print Speak, PACK & SEND and Multicopy and its global Network counts currently more than 2,800 locations in 53 countries, with 11,000+ associates and FY2020 System-wide Sales of €879 Million (US$1,004 Million).

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at www.mbecorporate.com - www.mbeglobal.com - www.postnet.com - www.alphagraphics.com - www.spedingo.com/en - www.printspeak.com - www.packsend.com.au - www.multicopy.nl - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbeportugal.pt - www.mbe.co.uk

