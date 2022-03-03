46% of Parents Say Their Child Used Their Credit or Debit Card Without Permission, Racking Up $500+ New LendingTree Report Finds 1 in 4 Parents Argued with Their Child About Money Last Month

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly half of parents (46%) say that they've caught their kids secretly spending with their credit or debit cards without asking, according to a recent survey by LendingTree®, the nation's leading online financial services marketplace. That's up from 29% of parents who said the same in 2018, when a similar survey was conducted. The ease of mobile payments, in-app purchases and one-click ordering can cause even the youngest children to create a dent in a family's financial well-being.

Key findings

Six in 10 (60%) parents with children younger than 18 have let their kids borrow their credit or debit cards to make online purchases, and nearly half regret it. Fathers are more likely to share their cards with a child than mothers, but they're also more likely to regret doing so.

Nearly half (46%) of parents with minor children say their child has used their card without permission at least once. That's a 59% increase compared with 2018, when 29% of parents reported secret spending.

Kids who took their parents' credit or debit cards without asking racked up more than $500 on average. Widespread access to tech innovations could be one factor; the most common instances of kids spending without permission include in-app or in-game purchases (28%), ordering food delivery (16%) and purchases made through voice-activated speakers (15%).

1 in 4 parents argued with their child about money last month, and more than a third of arguments were about using a credit card without permission. Taking cash without asking was another source for frustration, at 25%. Fathers were more likely to argue with their child about money than mothers.

Kids whose parents earn $100,000+ are nearly 5 times as likely to be an authorized user on their guardian's credit card than those whose parents earn less than $35,000 (37% versus 8%). Authorized users have a leg up in building credit history (so long as the card is used responsibly), potentially leading to better scores and lower interest rates in the future. Overall, 22% of parents say their minor child is an authorized user.

"Between in-app purchases and one-click ordering — especially in households where family members share devices and passwords — it's become much easier to use someone's card without permission nowadays," says Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst at LendingTree. "Then, you factor in that many of us have spent far more time than usual inside, staring at screens over the past two years, and it makes sense that kids might have used cards without permission a bit more than before."

Kids and Credit Cards: Quick Tips

Building credit from a young age can be a smart move, as long as the card accounts are handled responsibly. Not every kid under 18 is mature enough to have a card in their name, notes Schulz, but there are some steps that you can take to ease them into the world of credit.

Start with a prepaid or debit card: Parents and guardians can monitor activity and use these cards as a jumping-off point for important money management conversations.



Make responsible teens an authorized user, and keep close tabs. Most card issuers let you track spending through apps, websites, text messages and more. Take advantage of this technology, says Schulz. With a



Most card issuers let you track spending through apps, websites, text messages and more. Take advantage of this technology, says Schulz. With a LendingTree account , cardholders can track spending across multiple credit cards with unlimited access to credit scores and reports. Bonus tip: If you're interested in building a child's credit early, but don't think they're ready, you don't have to actually give them the card, he adds. Do a credit 101 lesson with your teen. Explaining how credit behavior can impact their credit score, and in turn, their ability to get a car loan or an apartment in the future is so important, says Schulz.



Look for cards suited for first-timers. Schulz recommends Schulz recommends student credit cards , which are available once kids turn 18. A secured card can also be useful because it minimizes the risk involved for everyone.

To view the full report, visit: https://www.lendingtree.com/credit-cards/study/kids-and-credit-cards-survey/.

Methodology

LendingTree commissioned Qualtrics to conduct an online survey of 1,051 parents with children younger than 18, fielded Jan. 11-14, 2022. The survey was administered using a nonprobability-based sample, and quotas were used to ensure the sample base represented the overall population. All responses were reviewed by researchers for quality control.

