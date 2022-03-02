InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Store a Partially-Smoked Cigarette (CWC-112)

PITTSBURGH, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I wanted to create an accessory to extinguish and hold a partially-smoked cigarette for later," said an inventor, from Jerome, Ill., "so I invented the SAVR 4 LTR. My design ensures that the cigarette is preserved in good condition for consumption at a later time."

The invention provides a convenient way to store a partially-smoked cigarette. In doing so, it enables the partially-smoked cigarette to be finished later. As a result, it helps to prevent waste and it increases convenience. The invention features a compact and portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for individuals who smoke. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CWC-112, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

