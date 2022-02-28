Marblegate Asset Management Hires Adam Halpern as Chief Operating Officer, Promotes Denise Wildes to Partner

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marblegate Asset Management ("Marblegate"), a leading alternative investment firm, has hired Adam Halpern as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). Halpern will be responsible for managing the day-to-day internal operations of the firm, maintaining its strong culture, and ensuring it is well positioned to build on its 13-year record of success. The firm also announced today that Denise Wildes was admitted as a Partner – the first since the firm was founded more than 13 years ago.

"We are thrilled to have Adam join our team," said Andrew Milgram, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer at Marblegate Asset Management. "He shares our values and is a strategic leader whose proven track record of providing operational and business leadership in asset management will help enhance our core business functions."

"Marblegate has a well-earned reputation across the investment community as an innovative, creative, and thoughtful firm that delivers for its investors," said Adam Halpern, Chief Operating Officer of Marblegate. "I am looking forward to working with our entire team to position Marblegate for continued success."

"Denise exemplifies the core values of Marblegate. She has shown an indefatigable work ethic and a relentless protection of our client's interests," said Andrew Milgram, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer at Marblegate Asset Management. "We are lucky to have her leadership and are excited to welcome her as a Partner."

"I look forward to continuing the firm's work to pursue extraordinary results for our investors as we strive to exceed expectations and maintain best practices in an ever-changing regulatory environment," said Denise Wildes, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at Marblegate Asset Management.

For nearly a decade, Halpern served in a variety of management roles at The Baupost Group, including as its Director of Operations and Director of Business Management for its Private Investment Group. In these roles he directed operations staff and third-party service providers and led strategic initiatives, with a focus on enhancing investment team productivity, managing risk, and driving operational excellence. Prior to joining Baupost, Mr. Halpern held several management roles at Barclays, Lehman Brothers and as a consultant at Accenture.

Wildes has been with Marblegate for 8 years, serving as their General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. Prior to joining Marblegate in 2014, Ms. Wildes was Special Counsel in the Financial Restructuring Group at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP, where she served the firm for over 24 years. In this role, she specialized in the insolvency and restructuring area, where she frequently represented hedge funds and other financial institutions in the purchase and sale of distressed debt and equity securities, distressed and par bank loans and trade claims in bankruptcy, focusing on the secondary trading markets.

Marblegate is well-known for investing in special situations and credit opportunities, and last year announced a strategic partnership with Investcorp's Strategic Capital Group (ISCG) to grow and strengthen its investment platform and continue to enhance its capabilities.

