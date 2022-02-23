A Top Ten CRO Deploys IDBS Polar for Faster Biopharma Development

WOKING, England and LONDON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A top ten CRO (Contract Research Organization) has chosen IDBS' Polar™ BioPharma Lifecycle Management to achieve its goal of faster biopharma development. The CRO chose IDBS' Polar for the benefits its data backbone could deliver: increased data quality, reproducibility and consistency. Polar is the world's first biopharma life cycle management (BPLM) software platform a new category of data management system for biologics. It provides pre-configured equipment and machine integrations, biologics development workflows, reporting capabilities plus analysis and insight in a single package. IDBS' Polar includes data reporting, assay management, and equipment management.

Deploying Polar will enable the CRO to deliver quality, reproducibility and consistency in its data. This will, in turn, accelerate its QC as well as streamline its data governance and continuity. The CRO can see improved operational efficiencies of 20-30% and faster sample throughput when completing work for its customers.

IDBS has a long and successful history delivering bespoke, domain-specific solutions to our customers in biopharma development. From the standpoint of our multi-dimensional data modeling capability, and the subject matter expertise resident in our delivery teams, we believe Polar will give this CRO a competitive edge.

"With this new addition, we're now supporting the bioanalysis laboratory workflow in eight of the Top 10 global CRO organizations. This win also demonstrates the importance of lifecycle management in biopharma development and, in particular, how important the standardization of laboratory work and data capture is to the downstream uses of that data – both in terms of regulatory submissions and analytics and modelling." said Christian Marcazzo, Vice President & General Manager, IDBS.

To read the complete story visit https://www.idbs.com/2022/01/top-ten-cro-deploys-idbs-polar-faster-biopharma-development/

About the CRO

This leading Contract Research Organization (CRO) directs its efforts towards bioanalysis, with a focus to bringing life-changing therapies faster to patients.

About IDBS

IDBS helps life science organizations accelerate the discovery, development, and commercialization of products and therapies that transform the lives of populations worldwide.

From lab through manufacturing, IDBS uses its 30+ years of experience and deep expertise in scientific informatics and data management technologies (or solutions ) to tackle today's most complex BioPharma Lifecycle Management (BPLM) challenges.

In addition to its award-winning E-WorkBook platform, the unique capabilities of IDBS' innovative cloud-based Polar and PIMS platforms serve as a digital data backbone throughout the product lifecycle and across the supply chain. IDBS provides quick access to critical data and key insights needed to successfully design, implement, and optimize your process. Visit us at www.idbs.com.

