The satellite and space communities can vote to help OrbitSecure win the Satellite Technology of the Year.

SpiderOak Mission Systems is Proud to Announce OrbitSecure has been Nominated for Via Satellite's 2021 Satellite Technology of the Year Award

SpiderOak Mission Systems is Proud to Announce OrbitSecure has been Nominated for Via Satellite's 2021 Satellite Technology of the Year Award The satellite and space communities can vote to help OrbitSecure win the Satellite Technology of the Year.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpiderOak Mission Systems, the leader Zero-Trust Space Cyber Security solutions, announces that its OrbitSecure product has been nominated for Via Satellite's 2021 Satellite Technology of the Year Award. The nominees are chosen based on innovation, benefit to the industry, and overall disruption to the satellite landscape.

Vote for OrbitSecure. (PRNewswire)

OrbitSecure is designed to bring Zero-Trust Security to Zero-Gravity Environments. This light-weight, agile solution is designed to provide a software-only approach to ground and space platforms for assured command, control, and communication (C3) in hybrid space architectures. This capability means encrypted C3 and other data can travel on untrusted infrastructure and remain secure.

The winner of the 2021 Satellite Technology of the Year will be determined by a combination of the Via Satellite editorial team, including Editorial Director, Mark Holmes, and votes that come directly from industry. The public can vote for OrbitSecure online.

"We are honored to be in the running for this year's STOTY award," stated Dave Pearah, SpiderOaks Chief Executive Officer. "Right now, most of our industry has been focused on getting satellites and other infrastructure into space, and not so much on how to secure these systems from cyber threats once they are deployed." Pearah continued, "We are confident the VIA Satellite nomination will help SpiderOak bring attention to these cyber vulnerabilities and the proactive actions necessary to address these challenges."

From the host of the prestigious "Satellite Executive of the Year Award," Via Satellite has a longstanding history of recognizing the people leading the charge for the satellite industry.

"The Satellite Technology of the Year award, less than five years old, goes from strength to strength. We had a record number of companies taking part in the process and the competition has been ferocious. There are so many great technology stories in our industry, that asking us to pick just one is getting harder each year. Our industry has a wonderful strength in depth from seasoned tech companies, to those starting out and trying to shake up the established order," said Mark Holmes.

Voting closes at noon ET on March 22. The winner will be announced at SATELLITE 2022 on Wednesday, March 23 at the Via Satellite Awards Luncheon, which is open to all conference-level attendees. Register for SATELLITE here and press can register here.

For more information on the award, or to vote for OrbitSecure, please visit https://www.satellitetoday.com/vote.

About SpiderOak Mission Systems

SpiderOak Mission Systems builds need-to-know technology that supports customers working in hostile environments like space. Our software combines end-to-end encryption with a distributed-ledger technology to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of our clients' most sensitive data in any environment from space to ground and back again.

For more information about SpiderOak Mission Systems, check us out at www.SpaceCyber.com, or http://www.spideroak-ms.com

About Via Satellite

Via Satellite provides essential news and expert business analysis on the global satellite communications marketplace, including current and evolving applications, infrastructure issues, technology, and business and regulatory developments around the word reaches the most engaged community of satellite professionals and qualified industry decision makers.

About SATELLITE 2022

SATELLITE unites a diverse community of aerospace and connectivity thought leaders, entrepreneurs, executives, engineers, end-users and enthusiasts from around the world for most important global satellite technology event of the year. The SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition will take place on March 21-24, 2022 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center (801 Mt. Vernon Place NW, Washington, DC 20001). For more information, please visit www.SATShow.com.

For inquiries, please call SpiderOak at (866) 432-9888 ext. 6 or write PR@SPIDEROAK-INC.COM

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SpiderOak Inc.