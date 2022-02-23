LINDENWOOD ANNOUNCES RECLASSIFICATION TO NCAA DIVISION I

ST. CHARLES, Mo., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, Lindenwood University officially accepted an invitation to join the Ohio Valley Conference starting in the fall of 2022.

NCAA Division I announcement at Lindenwood University (PRNewswire)

Lindenwood, which sponsors 17 of the OVC's championship sports, will become official members on July 1, 2022. Lindenwood marks only the 24th full-time member in the 74-year history of the Ohio Valley Conference. The Ohio Valley Conference is adding Lindenwood as the 10th full-time member for the 2022-23 school year.

"We are delighted to add Lindenwood University as the 10th member of the OVC for the 2022-23 academic year," said OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche. "President Porter's vision for the future of the institution, along with Lindenwood's commitment to success, its geographic alignment with the OVC and its sports offerings, including football, and our shared philosophy and values make them a great fit for the Conference. We are excited to welcome Lindenwood to our OVC community."

Lindenwood is set to begin its reclassification process to the NCAA Division I level during the 2022-23 academic year. The Lions will be included in OVC regular season schedules and be eligible to compete in OVC Championships. Eligibility for Lindenwood to earn automatic bids to NCAA Championships begins in 2026-27, its first full season of full Division I membership.

"Lindenwood is thrilled to join the Ohio Valley Conference as we apply to transition to NCAA Division I. This opportunity will elevate our entire university and provide championship-level experiences our student athletes deserve," Lindenwood President Dr. John Porter said. "A move to NCAA Division I athletics and membership in the OVC enhances our Lindenwood University community in many ways and aligns with our strategic plan– it will drive enrollment, enhance university visibility, and generate revenue. We are eager to begin competition at this next level and look forward to welcoming OVC member schools to our campus beginning this fall."

"Today is an exciting day in the history of Lindenwood University," said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Brad Wachler. "Over the last 10 years at the NCAA Division II level, we were fortunate to find great success on and off the field of play. We are now prepared more than ever to make the transition to the highest level of college sports. We are thankful for the Ohio Valley Conference's partnership and look forward to working together to elevate the student-athlete experience."

Lindenwood University, founded in 1827, is an independent university offering more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in diverse areas of study and traditional and accelerated formats, including online. Lindenwood University is dedicated to providing real experiences, differentiating academic programs, promoting academic excellence, optimizing resources, and delivering a high-quality experience with the goal of successful student experience leading to a lifetime success.

Contact: Julee Mitsler

Director, Communications

jmitsler@lindenwood.edu

636-949-4913 (office)

(PRNewsfoto/Lindenwood University) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lindenwood University