Couchbase Launches Couchbase Mobile 3, Making it Easier for Developers to Build Modern Applications Across Mobile, Desktop and Embedded IoT Devices New release of Couchbase Mobile enhances cloud to edge support, enabling developers to build embedded applications that are always on and always fast, using their platform, frameworks and language of choice

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), provider of a leading modern database for enterprise applications, today announced Couchbase Mobile 3, an edge-ready data platform that empowers mobile developers and edge architects to build fully native, modern applications in the cloud, at the edge and on mobile and IoT devices using the language, frameworks and platform of their choice. Couchbase Mobile 3 introduces an industry-first embedded document database for mobile, desktop and custom embedded hardware with built in synchronization capabilities. With Couchbase Mobile 3's strengthened edge capabilities, development teams can focus on the core competency of their applications without worrying about speed and connectivity issues.

Couchbase Mobile 3 allows businesses to build fully native, modern apps in the cloud, the edge, on mobile, IoT devices

"Customers increasingly require mobile and edge capabilities to meet modern application demands and data must always be available so the app always performs at unmatched speed," said Wayne Carter, vice president of Engineering, Couchbase. "With Couchbase Mobile 3, we have simplified development and management of complex data synchronization tasks. Our first of its kind, modern embedded database allows customers to easily build dynamic applications from the cloud to the edge, while leveraging their existing skills and code."

Enhancing Mobile and Edge Capabilities for Customers' Modern Applications

Applications that rely solely on centralized cloud data centers for processing and storing data are subject to latency and downtime whenever internet connectivity is slow or frequently interrupted. Requirements for high availability and sub-second response times are nearly impossible – or unfeasibly expensive – to meet with only cloud computing. Couchbase Mobile 3's edge computing capabilities address these issues by moving data and compute closer to where it's being used, even while in motion, making applications faster and more resilient by eliminating dependencies on distant cloud data centers.

With offline-first capabilities for applications, Couchbase Mobile 3 uniquely ensures data integrity by automatically synchronizing data across the entirety of an organization's edge and mobile infrastructure, with or without internet connectivity. This means organizations across industries can quickly and easily develop and deploy applications that meet the requirements for stringent governance and security, while enabling end-users to retain a first class experience with applications that are always on and always fast.

"Couchbase Lite's C-API support is critical for us. We use it to embed Couchbase in all our Synergy systems to have a universal platform across all of our devices," said Gregory St. Clair, software architect, Arthrex. "The ability to configure Sync Gateway in hundreds of hospitals all over the world through a nice REST interface gives us a critical ability to quickly and easily manage those individual deployments. It is another much appreciated feature."

Another modern application example made possible by Couchbase is an airline that can digitize its pre-flight check process by embedding Couchbase Mobile 3 onto tablets for recording inspections. Data is then synchronized to other crew tablets in real-time – even when devices are disconnected – improving accuracy and safety while ensuring on-time departure.

Couchbase Mobile 3 delivers a single, universal platform that enables mobile developers to easily and seamlessly manage global deployments – ultimately leading to faster innovation, across a wide variety of verticals and use cases for maximum business uptime. Couchbase Mobile 3 benefits include:

Device ubiquity : Developers can embed lightweight data storage directly into their applications on nearly any edge, IoT or mobile device because of comprehensive platform support and the C-API.

Operational ease of use : The addition of REST-based remote administration supports large multi-tenant edge applications with ease. Architectural enhancements in the areas of manageability and security make it easier to configure and remotely administer the platform from the cloud to the edge.

Greater flexibility within complex edge architectures: Couchbase can run and sync anywhere: in the cloud, in edge data centers, within a 5G network, on-premises and even on edge devices, enabling multi-tiered, hierarchical edge computing architectures that meet any speed, availability or security requirements.

A Growing Mobile and Edge Partner Ecosystem

To help customers fully realize the power of mobile and edge, Couchbase is certified on AWS, Verizon, GCP and Azure. Reference architectures and reference deployments have been developed for AWS Local Zones, AWS Wavelength, AWS Outposts and Verizon 5G Edge. Couchbase was also recently certified as "Service Ready" on AWS Outposts.

"As a leader in enterprise mobile app development, we're helping top brands like GE, AAA, H&R Block and T-Mobile deliver the mobile experiences that will power their businesses," said Max Lynch, co-founder and CEO of Ionic. "It is imperative that we work with the right partners to deliver the best experience for our customers. Couchbase is an indispensable partner in helping us achieve this. Our integration with Couchbase Mobile allows developers to leverage familiar web technologies to quickly build fully native applications that run on iOS, Android and native Windows all from one codebase, regardless of internet connectivity."

Couchbase Mobile 3 is now generally available. Download it here today to see how easy it is to deploy modern applications on mobile, desktop and custom embedded IoT devices.

About Couchbase

At Couchbase, we believe data is at the heart of the enterprise. We empower developers and architects to build, deploy, and run their most mission-critical applications. Couchbase delivers a high-performance, flexible and scalable modern database that runs across the data center and any cloud. Many of the world's largest enterprises rely on Couchbase to power the core applications their businesses depend on. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.

