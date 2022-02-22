MIC REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE: MIC) (the "Company") today announced its financial and operational results from continuing operations for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

"Following the successful conclusion of the sales of our IMTT and Atlantic Aviation businesses, our continuing operations are composed principally of Hawaii Gas," said Christopher Frost, chief executive officer of MIC. "The ongoing approval process related to the proposed merger of the Company with an entity managed by Argo Infrastructure Partners, LP is proceeding as anticipated. We continue to expect to receive the remaining approval from the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission and to conclude the transaction in the first half of 2022."

"If the merger is concluded on or prior to July 1, 2022, unitholders will receive merger consideration of $3.83 per unit in cash," Frost added. "If the merger is concluded after July 1, 2022, unitholders will receive $4.11 per unit in cash."

"Our financial results from continuing operations in the fourth quarter and full year 2021 reflect a continued increase in the number of people visiting Hawaii and the resulting growth in gas sales by our Hawaii Gas business," said Frost.

Financial and Operational Results

MIC's ongoing businesses include Hawaii Gas and several smaller operations collectively engaged in efforts to reduce the cost and improve the reliability and sustainability of energy in Hawaii. These businesses generate revenue primarily from the provision of gas to commercial, residential, and governmental customers and the generation of power.

MIC's results from continuing operations in 2021 reflect improving conditions for its operations as the number of visitors to Hawaii recovers from COVID-induced lows. The number of visitors to Hawaii increased to approximately 65% of pre-pandemic levels for the full year. The increase in the number of visitors drove hotel occupancy and restaurant patronage higher and consequently gas sales by Hawaii Gas.

The volume of gas sold by Hawaii Gas increased 21% in 2021 versus 2020. The financial impact of the increase in sales was partially offset by a higher average wholesale cost of Liquified Petroleum Gas distributed by the business. The total volume of gas sold was 11% below the level recorded in 2019 prior to the pandemic.

Each of MIC's key financial performance metrics for 2021 reflect the impact of increased expenses of approximately $291.3 million primarily associated with the sale of its Atlantic Aviation business and the Company's reorganization as a limited liability company. The majority of these expenses were incurred in the third quarter of the year.

MIC recorded a net loss from continuing operations of $300.3 million in 2021 compared with a net loss of $96.6 million in 2020.

The Company reported Adjusted EBITDA excluding non-cash items from continuing operations (excluding the above-noted transaction and reorganization expenses) of $39.2 million in 2021 versus $34.2 million in 2020.

MIC used $288.2 million of cash in operating activities during the year compared with use of $46.4 million in 2020.

The Company reported Adjusted Free Cash Flow from continuing operations (excluding the above-noted transaction and reorganization expenses) of $27.8 million in 2021 versus $12.1 million in 2020.

Summary Financial Information



Quarter Ended

December 31,

Change Favorable/ (Unfavorable)

Year Ended

December 31,

Change Favorable/ (Unfavorable)

2021

2020

$

%

2021

2020

$

%

($ In Thousands, Except Unit and Per Unit Data) (Unaudited) GAAP Metrics





























Continuing Operations





























Net loss $ (3,833)

$ (71,453)

67,620

95

$ (300,294)

$ (96,645)

(203,649)

NM Net loss per unit attributable to MIH (0.05)

(0.82)

0.77

94

(3.42)

(1.11)

(2.31)

NM Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 4,012

(45,034)

49,046

109

(288,187)

(46,358)

(241,829)

NM Discontinued Operations





























Net (loss) income $ (12,631)

$ 33,170

(45,801)

(138)

$ 2,984,353

$ (831,079)

3,815,432

NM Net (loss) income per unit attributable to MIH (0.14)

0.38

(0.52)

(137)

33.99

(9.56)

43.55

NM Cash provided by operating activities —

103,477

(103,477)

(100)

28,965

386,983

(358,018)

(93) Weighted average number of units outstanding: basic 88,226,852

87,209,829

1,017,023

1

87,791,951

86,951,642

840,309

1 MIH Non-GAAP Metrics





























EBITDA excluding non-cash items - continuing

operations $ 8,141

$ (43,761)

51,902

119

$ (252,107)

$ (35,503)

(216,604)

NM Investment and acquisition/disposition costs 222

53,517

(53,295)

(100)

291,258

69,678

221,580

NM Adjusted EBITDA excluding non - cash items–

continuing operations 8,363

9,756

(1,393)

(14)

39,151

34,175

4,976

15 Cash interest (474)

(3,531)

3,057

87

(9,952)

(14,466)

4,514

31 Cash taxes (1) (720)

(8,774)

8,054

92

5,215

(801)

6,016

NM Maintenance capital expenditures (1,801)

(1,327)

(474)

(36)

(6,568)

(6,762)

194

3 Adjusted Free Cash Flow - continuing operations $ 5,368

$ (3,876)

9,244

NM

$ 27,846

$ 12,146

15,700

129























NM — Not meaningful. (1) Cash taxes in 2021 includes a $7.4 million benefit for income taxes that will be utilized by discontinued operations.

About MIC

MIC owns and operates businesses providing energy services, production and distribution in Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the MIC website at www.macquarie.com/mic.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") excluding non-cash items and Free Cash Flow

In addition to MIC's results under U.S. GAAP, the Company uses the non-GAAP measures EBITDA excluding non-cash items and Free Cash Flow to assess the performance and prospects of its business.

MIC measures EBITDA excluding non-cash items as a reflection of its ability to effectively manage the volume of products sold or services provided, the operating margin earned on those transactions and the management of operating expenses independent of its capitalization and tax position.

The Company believes investors use EBITDA excluding non-cash items primarily as a measure of its operating performance and to make comparisons with the operating performance of other businesses whose depreciation and amortization expense may vary from MIC's, particularly where acquisitions and other non-operating factors are involved. MIC defines EBITDA excluding non-cash items as net income (loss) or earnings — the most comparable GAAP measure — before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and non-cash items including impairments, unrealized derivative gains and losses, adjustments for other non-cash items and pension expense reflected in the statements of operations. Other non-cash expenses, net, excludes the adjustment to bad debt expense related to the specific reserve component, net of recoveries. EBITDA excluding non-cash items also excludes base management fees and performance fees, if any, whether paid in cash or units.

MIC defines Free Cash Flow as cash from operating activities — the most comparable GAAP measure — less maintenance capital expenditures and adjusted for changes in working capital.

Management uses Free Cash Flow as a measure of its ability to fund acquisitions, invest in growth projects, to reduce or repay indebtedness, and/or to return capital to unitholders. GAAP metrics such as net income (loss) do not provide MIC management with the same level of visibility into the performance and prospects of the business as a result of: (i) the capital intensive nature of its operations and the generation of non-cash depreciation and amortization; (ii) units issued to the Company's external manager under the Management Services Agreement, (iii) the Company's ability to defer all or a portion of current federal income taxes; (iv) non-cash mark-to-market adjustment of the value of derivative instruments; (v) gains (losses) related to the write-off or disposal of assets or liabilities, (vi) non-cash compensation expense incurred in relation to the incentive plans for senior management of the Company's operating business; and (vii) pension expense. Pension expenses primarily consist of interest expense, expected return on plan assets and amortization of actuarial and performance gains and losses. Any cash contributions to pension plans are reflected as a reduction in Free Cash Flow and are not included in pension expense. Management believes that external consumers of its financial statements, including investors and research analysts, could use Free Cash Flow to assess the Company's ability to fund acquisitions, invest in growth projects, reduce or repay indebtedness, and/or return capital to unitholders.

Management believes that both EBITDA excluding non-cash items and Free Cash Flow support a more complete and accurate understanding of the financial and operating performance of its business than would otherwise be achieved using GAAP results alone.

Free Cash Flow does not take into consideration required payments on indebtedness and other fixed obligations or other cash items that are excluded from MIC's definition of Free Cash Flow. Management notes that Free Cash Flow may be calculated differently by other companies thereby limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. Free Cash Flow should be used as a supplemental measure to help understand MIC's financial performance and not in lieu of its financial results reported under GAAP.

See the tables below for a reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA excluding non-cash items from continuing operations and a reconciliation of cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations to Free Cash Flow from continuing operations.

Classification of Maintenance Capital Expenditures and Growth Capital Expenditures

MIC categorizes capital expenditures as either maintenance capital expenditures or growth capital expenditures. As neither maintenance capital expenditure nor growth capital expenditure is a GAAP term, the Company has adopted a framework to categorize specific capital expenditures. In broad terms, maintenance capital expenditures primarily maintain MIC's current levels of operations, capability, profitability, or cash flow, while growth capital expenditures primarily provide new or enhanced levels of operations, capability, profitability, or cash flow. Management considers various factors in determining whether a specific capital expenditure will be classified as maintenance or growth.

MIC does not bifurcate specific capital expenditures into growth and maintenance components. Each discrete capital expenditure is considered within the above framework and the entire capital expenditure is classified as either maintenance or growth.

Disclaimer on Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements. The Company may, in some cases, use words such as "project," "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "should," "would," "could," "potentially" or "may" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning the Company's expected financial performance and strategic and operational plans, statements regarding the proposed sale of the Company and the anticipated uses of any proceeds therefrom, statements regarding the anticipated specific and overall impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions, or beliefs about future events. Forward-looking statements in this communication are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company's control, including, among other things: changes in general economic or business conditions; the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's ability to complete the announced sale; uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the proposed transaction; the risk that conditions to closing of the proposed transaction are not satisfied, including the failure to timely obtain the requisite approvals or regulatory clearances; the occurrence of any event giving rise to a termination of the proposed transaction; the Company's ability to service, comply with the terms of and refinance debt; its ability to retain or replace qualified employees; in the absence of a sale, its ability to complete growth projects, deploy growth capital and manage growth, make and finance future acquisitions and implement its strategy; the regulatory environment; demographic trends; the political environment; the economy, tourism, construction and transportation costs; air travel; environmental costs and risks; fuel and gas and other commodity costs; the Company's ability to recover increases in costs from customers; cybersecurity risks; work interruptions or other labor stoppages; risks associated with acquisitions or dispositions; litigation risks; reliance on sole or limited source suppliers, risks or conflicts of interests involving the Company's relationship with the Macquarie Group; and changes in U.S. federal tax law. These and other risks and uncertainties are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in its other reports filed from time to time with the SEC.

The Company's actual results, performance, prospects, or opportunities could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Additional risks of which the Company is not currently aware could also cause its actual results to differ. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, LLC CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in Thousands, Except Unit Data)

As of December 31,

2021

2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,259

$ 1,518,108 Restricted cash 1,051

1,036 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 27,824

23,113 Inventories 11,658

9,564 Prepaid expenses 1,813

2,212 Other current assets 3,164

1,715 Current assets held for sale(1) —

2,185,002 Total current assets 92,769

3,740,750 Property, equipment, land, and leasehold improvements, net 297,190

297,375 Operating lease assets, net 12,591

9,878 Goodwill 120,193

120,193 Intangible assets, net 4,498

4,923 Other noncurrent assets 9,210

5,520 Total assets $ 536,451

$ 4,178,639 LIABILITIES AND UNITHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Due to Manager-related party $ 260

$ 1,203 Accounts payable 6,169

13,082 Accrued expenses 18,449

17,798 Current portion of long-term debt 1,107

1,060 Distribution payable —

960,981 Operating lease liabilities - current 1,794

2,019 Other current liabilities 5,223

9,591 Current liabilities held for sale(1) —

1,613,830 Total current liabilities 33,002

2,619,564 Long-term debt, net of current portion 97,655

578,169 Deferred income taxes 38,540

26,453 Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent 10,810

7,869 Other noncurrent liabilities 53,062

53,278 Total liabilities 233,069

3,285,333 Commitments and contingencies —

— Unitholders' equity(2):





Common units paid in capital (500,000,000 authorized; 88,343,762 and 87,361,929 units issued and outstanding on December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively) 193,471

178,062 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,106)

(6,175) Retained earnings 106,539

713,129 Total unitholders' equity 294,904

885,016 Noncontrolling interests 8,478

8,290 Total equity 303,382

893,306 Total liabilities and equity $ 536,451

$ 4,178,639















(1) See Note 4, "Discontinued Operations and Dispositions", in our Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part II, Item 8, of Form 10-K for the year

ended December 31, 2021, for further discussions on assets and liabilities held for sale.



(2) The Company is authorized to issue 100,000,000 preferred units. On December 31, 2021 and 2020, no preferred units were issued or outstanding. The Company had 100 special units issued and outstanding to its Manager on December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. See Note 11, "Unitholders' Equity", in our Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part II, Item 8, of Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 for further discussions.

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, LLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

($ in Thousands, Except Unit and Per Unit Data)

Year ended December 31,

2021

2020

2019 Revenue









Product revenue $ 235,984

$ 180,411

$ 242,637 Total revenue 235,984

180,411

242,637 Costs and expenses









Cost of product sales 165,927

112,283

165,504











Selling, general and administrative 97,893

72,704

38,596 Disposition payment to Manager 228,570

28,174

— Total Selling, general and administrative 326,463

100,878

38,596 Fees to Manager - related party 21,857

21,063

32,103 Depreciation 15,313

15,463

14,985 Amortization of intangibles 425

425

425 Total operating expenses 529,985

250,112

251,613 Operating loss (294,001)

(69,701)

(8,976) Other income (expense)









Interest income 27

26

17 Interest expense(1) (14,381)

(21,103)

(22,609) Other income (expense), net 234

(1,690)

(5,324) Net loss from continuing operations before income taxes (308,121)

(92,468)

(36,892) Benefit (provision) for income taxes 7,827

(4,177)

11,640 Net loss from continuing operations (300,294)

(96,645)

(25,252) Discontinued Operations(2)









Net income (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes 3,050,811

(684,660)

261,451 Provision for income taxes (66,458)

(146,419)

(83,046) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 2,984,353

(831,079)

178,405 Net income (loss) 2,684,059

(927,724)

153,153











Net loss from continuing operations (300,294)

(96,645)

(25,252) Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 191

137

(246) Net loss from continuing operations attributable to MIH (300,485)

(96,782)

(25,006) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 2,984,353

(831,079)

178,405 Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests —

—

(3,109) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to MIH 2,984,353

(831,079)

181,514 Net income (loss) attributable to MIH $ 2,683,868

$ (927,861)

$ 156,508











Basic loss per unit from continuing operations attributable to MIH $ (3.42)

$ (1.11)

$ (0.29) Basic income (loss) per unit from discontinued operations attributable to MIH 33.99

(9.56)

2.11 Basic income (loss) per unit attributable to MIH $ 30.57

$ (10.67)

$ 1.82 Weighted average number of units outstanding: basic 87,791,951

86,951,642

86,178,212











Diluted loss per unit from continuing operations attributable to MIH $ (3.42)

$ (1.11)

$ (0.29) Diluted income (loss) per unit from discontinued operations attributable to MIH 33.99

(9.56)

2.11 Diluted income (loss) per unit attributable to MIH $ 30.57

$ (10.67)

$ 1.82 Weighted average number of units outstanding: diluted 87,791,951

86,951,642

86,178,212 Cash distribution declared per unit $ 37.386817

$ 11.00

$ 4.00



















(1) Interest expense includes non-cash gains on derivative instruments of $333,000 in 2021 and non-cash losses on derivative instruments of $912,000

and $875,000 in 2020 and 2019, respectively.



(2) See Note 4, "Discontinued Operations and Dispositions", in our Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part II, Item 8, of Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, for further discussions on businesses classified as held for sale.

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, LLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS ($ in Thousands)

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2019 Operating activities









Net loss from continuing operations $ (300,294)

$ (96,645)

$ (25,252) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from

continuing operations:









Depreciation 15,313

15,463

14,985 Amortization of intangibles 425

425

425 Write-off of debt financing costs 4,170

—

— Amortization of debt discount and financing costs 738

5,744

5,626 Adjustments to derivative instruments (943)

(6,598)

6,009 Fees to Manager - related party 21,857

21,063

32,103 Deferred taxes (2,612)

3,376

(15,169) Other non-cash expense, net 4,887

6,634

9,947 Changes in other assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:









Accounts receivable (4,741)

2,529

3,694 Inventories (3,489)

1,764

(1,869) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,704)

(168)

(280) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (7,904)

2,492

4,746 Income taxes payable (6,611)

(3,842)

440 Other, net (7,279)

1,405

(4,235) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from continuing operations (288,187)

(46,358)

31,170 Investing activities









Acquisitions of businesses and investments, net of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

acquired —

—

(94) Purchases of property and equipment (14,261)

(14,471)

(19,791) Other, net 186

44

34 Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (14,075)

(14,427)

(19,851) Financing activities









Payment of long-term debt (496,629)

(1,260)

(727) Distributions paid to common unitholders (4,258,401)

(86,742)

(344,689) Distributions paid to noncontrolling interest (3)

(3)

(5) Debt financing costs paid (293)

—

— Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations (4,755,326)

(88,005)

(345,421) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash from continuing operations (5,057,588)

(148,790)

(334,102)

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, LLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS – (continued) ($ in Thousands)

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2019 Cash flows provided by (used in) discontinued operations:









Net cash provided by operating activities $ 28,965

$ 386,983

$ 389,966 Net cash provided by investing activities 3,242,836

1,253,261

10,797 Net cash used in financing activities (5,123)

(10,700)

(337,095) Net cash provided by discontinued operations 3,266,678

1,629,544

63,668 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents —

(99)

255 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,790,910)

1,480,655

(270,179) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,839,220

358,565

628,744 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 48,310

$ 1,839,220

$ 358,565











Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:









Non-cash investing and financing activities:









Accrued purchases of property and equipment from continuing operations $ 614

$ 761

$ 1,074 Accrued purchases of property and equipment from discontinued operations 4,201

28,081

30,853 Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities from continuing operations —

—

1,522 Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities from discontinued operations 14,666

20,393

19,115 Cash distribution declared, but not yet paid —

960,981

— Taxes received, net, from continuing operations (195)

—

(1,500) Taxes paid (received), net, from discontinued operations 143,906

(10,686)

66,056 Interest paid, net, from continuing operations 13,688

14,699

15,132 Interest paid, net, from discontinued operations 29,616

95,670

122,890

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash from both continuing and discontinued operations reported

within the consolidated balance sheets that is presented in the consolidated statements of cash flows:





As of December 31,

2021

2020

2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,259

$ 1,518,108

$ 57,230 Restricted cash - current 1,051

1,036

1,165 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash included in assets held for sale(1) —

320,076

300,170 Total of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows $ 48,310

$ 1,839,220

$ 358,565

















(1) Represents cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash related to businesses classified as held for sale. See Note 4, "Discontinued Operations

and Dispositions", in our Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part II, Item 8, of Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, for further discussions.

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, LLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS – MD&A

Quarter Ended

December 31,

Change Favorable/(Unfavorable)

Year Ended

December 31,

Change Favorable/(Unfavorable)

2021

2020

$

%

2021

2020

$

%

($ In Thousands, Except Unit and Per Unit Data) (Unaudited) Revenue





























Product revenue $ 62,571

$ 44,118

18,453

42

$ 235,984

$ 180,411

55,573

31 Total revenue 62,571

44,118

18,453

42

235,984

180,411

55,573

31 Costs and expenses





























Cost of product sales 52,724

27,065

(25,659)

(95)

165,927

112,283

(53,644)

(48)































Selling, general and administrative 9,464

32,143

22,679

71

97,893

72,704

(25,189)

(35) Disposition payment to Manager —

28,174

28,174

100

228,570

28,174

(200,396)

NM Total Selling, general and administrative 9,464

60,317

50,853

84

326,463

100,878

(225,585)

NM Fees to Manager - related party 1,056

4,903

3,847

78

21,857

21,063

(794)

(4) Depreciation and amortization 4,286

4,664

378

8

15,738

15,888

150

1 Total operating expenses 67,530

96,949

29,419

30

529,985

250,112

(279,873)

(112) Operating loss (4,959)

(52,831)

47,872

91

(294,001)

(69,701)

(224,300)

NM Other income (expense)





























Interest income 5

4

1

25

27

26

1

4 Interest expense(1) (390)

(4,888)

4,498

92

(14,381)

(21,103)

6,722

32 Other income (expense), net 472

(753)

1,225

163

234

(1,690)

1,924

114 Net loss from continuing operations before

income taxes (4,872)

(58,468)

53,596

92

(308,121)

(92,468)

(215,653)

NM Benefit (provision) for income taxes 1,039

(12,985)

14,024

108

7,827

(4,177)

12,004

NM Net loss from continuing operations (3,833)

(71,453)

67,620

95

(300,294)

(96,645)

(203,649)

NM Discontinued Operations





























Net (loss) income from discontinued operations

before income taxes (12,631)

3,839

(16,470)

NM

3,050,811

(684,660)

3,735,471

NM Benefit (provision) for income taxes —

29,331

(29,331)

(100)

(66,458)

(146,419)

79,961

55 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations (12,631)

33,170

(45,801)

(138)

2,984,353

(831,079)

3,815,432

NM Net (loss) income (16,464)

(38,283)

21,819

57

2,684,059

(927,724)

3,611,783

NM































Net loss from continuing operations (3,833)

(71,453)

67,620

95

(300,294)

(96,645)

(203,649)

NM Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 24

(322)

(346)

(107)

191

137

(54)

(39) Net loss from continuing operations

attributable to MIH (3,857)

(71,131)

67,274

95

(300,485)

(96,782)

(203,703)

NM Net (loss) income from discontinued operations (12,631)

33,170

(45,801)

(138)

2,984,353

(831,079)

3,815,432

NM Net (loss) income from discontinued

operations attributable to MIH (12,631)

33,170

(45,801)

(138)

2,984,353

(831,079)

3,815,432

NM Net (loss) income attributable to MIH $ (16,488)

$ (37,961)

21,473

57

$ 2,683,868

$ (927,861)

3,611,729

NM































Basic loss per unit from continuing operations

attributable to MIH $ (0.05)

$ (0.82)

0.77

94

$ (3.42)

$ (1.11)

(2.31)

NM Basic (loss) income per unit from discontinued

operations attributable to MIH (0.14)

0.38

(0.52)

(137)

33.99

(9.56)

43.55

NM Basic (loss) income per unit attributable to MIH $ (0.19)

$ (0.44)

0.25

57

$ 30.57

$ (10.67)

41.24

NM Weighted average number of units outstanding: basic 88,226,852

87,209,829

1,017,023

1

87,791,951

86,951,642

840,309

1



NM — Not meaningful.

(1) Interest expense includes non-cash gains on derivative instruments of $120,000 and $333,000 for the quarter and year December 31, 2021, respectively,

compared with non-cash gains on derivative instruments of $51,000 and non-cash losses on derivative instruments of $912,000 for the quarter and year

ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, LLC RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS TO EBITDA EXCLUDING NON-CASH ITEMS AND A RECONCILIATION FROM CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

Quarter Ended December 31,

Change Favorable/(Unfavorable)

Year Ended December 31,

Change Favorable/(Unfavorable)

2021

2020

$

%

2021

2020

$

%

($ In Thousands) (Unaudited) Net loss from continuing operations $ (3,833)

$ (71,453)









$ (300,294)

$ (96,645)







Interest expense, net(1) 385

4,884









14,354

21,077







Benefit (provision) for income taxes (1,039)

12,985









(7,827)

4,177







Depreciation and amortization 4,286

4,664









15,738

15,888







Fees to Manager - related party 1,056

4,903









21,857

21,063







Other non-cash expense (income), net(2) 7,286

256









4,065

(1,063)







EBITDA excluding non-cash items - continuing

operations $ 8,141

$ (43,761)

51,902

119

$ (252,107)

$ (35,503)

(216,604)

NM































EBITDA excluding non-cash items - continuing

operations $ 8,141

$ (43,761)









$ (252,107)

$ (35,503)







Interest expense, net(1) (385)

(4,884)









(14,354)

(21,077)







Non-cash interest (income) expense, net(1) (89)

1,353









4,402

6,611







(Provision) benefit for current income taxes(3) (720)

(8,774)









5,215

(801)







Changes in working capital (2,935)

11,032









(31,343)

4,412







Cash provided by (used in) operating activities -

continuing operations 4,012

(45,034)









(288,187)

(46,358)







Changes in working capital 2,935

(11,032)









31,343

(4,412)







Maintenance capital expenditures (1,801)

(1,327)









(6,568)

(6,762)







Free cash flow - continuing operations $ 5,146

$ (57,393)

62,539

109

$ (263,412)

$ (57,532)

(205,880)

NM



NM — Not meaningful.



(1) Interest expense, net, includes non-cash adjustments to derivative instruments, non-cash amortization of debt financing fees, and non-cash amortization of

debt discount related to our 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes. For the year ended December 31, 2021, interest expense also includes non-cash write-offs of

debt financing costs related to the repurchase of our 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes and the full repayment of $100.0 million of senior secured notes at

Hawaii Gas. In connection with the repayment of the Hawaii Gas $100.0 million senior secured notes, the Company paid a $4.7 million 'make-whole' payment.



(2) Other non-cash expense (income), net, includes primarily non-cash mark-to-market adjustment of the value of the commodity hedge contracts, non-cash compensation expense incurred in relation to the incentive plans for senior management of our operating businesses, and non-cash gains (losses) related to the write-off or disposal of assets or liabilities. Other non-cash expense (income), net, excludes the adjustment to bad debt expense related to the specific reserve component, net of recoveries, for which this adjustment is reported in working capital in the above table. See "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") excluding non-cash items and Free Cash Flow" above for further discussion.



(3) Current income taxes in 2021 includes a $7.4 million benefit for income taxes that will be utilized by discontinued operations as a result of the reorganization.

