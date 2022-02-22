Lexitas announces acquisition of Strehlow Court Reporting

HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled legal support services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax, announced its acquisition of Strehlow Court Reporting. Established in 1994 and headquartered in Newtown, PA, Strehlow is a premium provider of court reporting and legal video services.

(PRNewsfoto/Lexitas) (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to add Strehlow Court Reporting to the Court Reporting Division of Lexitas. This acquisition will expand the depth and quality of our offerings in the greater Philadelphia market. Karen and the Strehlow team are a perfect fit with our culture and will play a critical role in the continued growth of Lexitas." said Gary Buckland, Chief Executive Officer at Lexitas.

Karen Strehlow, President of Strehlow Court Reporting, said "Choosing a future with Lexitas was a natural decision. This partnership allows us to keep the core of who we are. The portfolio of services that Lexitas has to offer our clients will enable us to grow, keep up with the demands of our industry and continue to provide our clients with leading edge technology. Lexitas' entrepreneurial philosophy will continue to make client satisfaction our main objective. I am so enthusiastic for the future of our business."

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies. Services include record retrieval, court reporting, process service, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com and https://strehlowcourtreporting.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lexitas