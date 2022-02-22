Bradford White and PHCC extend exclusive strategic partnership agreement for 2022

Leading manufacturer announces its continuing investment in the plumbing and HVACR trade organization's training, education and workforce development programs

AMBLER, Pa., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, and the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC) announce the renewal of their exclusive strategic partnership agreement and confirm their joint commitment to promoting and strengthening the plumbing and HVACR industries.

Bradford White Corporation and the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors-National Association (PHCC) continue their strategic partnership into 2022, confirming their joint commitment to promoting and strengthening the plumbing and HVACR industries. (PRNewswire)

The continuing partnership between two of the PCHP industry's most trusted organizations reflects their shared mission to support professional contractors and their teams through investments in training, education, recruiting and advocacy resources.

"Our exclusive strategic partnership is based on the foundational values that drive Bradford White and PHCC," said Joel Long, president of PHCC. "Bradford White's deep, demonstrated commitment to the priorities of contractors aligns with PHCC's dynamic initiatives for advancing the industry, and together we can enhance the positive effect we have on the lives of professionals on the ground who are providing essential plumbing, heating and cooling services now and in the future."

Through its strategic partnership agreement with PHCC, Bradford White supports a range of scholarships, programs and initiatives dedicated to the advancement of contractor education and excellence, contractor business development, and promoting the value of the trades, including:

The PHCC Educational Foundation , which provides innovative educational programming to enhance the growth and success of the plumbing and HVACR industry workforce.

The SkillsUSA Plumbing Championship , a national competition for high school and post-secondary students featuring more than 16,000 competitors, instructors, industry representatives and volunteers.

The Invest in Your Future Campaign , a fundraising effort supporting future workforce development.

PHCC Education Partner, in support of PHCC education and training that provides PHC business owners and their employees with easy access to high-quality education and training opportunities.

"Bradford White's unique relationship with PHCC through the years has given us an opportunity to elevate and amplify our investment in the plumbing, heating and cooling industry," said Carl Pinto, Jr., senior director of marketing communications for Bradford White. "Supporting the hard-working professionals in our industry and developing future generations of PHC experts not only enhances the current state of our profession, it's critical to ensure safe, reliable delivery of essential services for years to come."

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corp. is an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com .

