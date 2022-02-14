Advertise with Us
Scully Royalty Ltd. announces clarification of ex-dividend date

Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago

HONG KONG, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scully Royalty Ltd. (the "Company") (NYSE: SRL). On February 9, 2022, the Company announced that it has declared a cash dividend of C$0.25 (US$0.18) per common share, payable on March 4, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 21, 2022. Given the observance of a United States federal holiday on February 21, 2022, this day will be considered a non-settlement day and as such the ex-dividend date has been changed to February 17, 2022.

Direct any questions regarding the information in this news release to our North American toll-free line at 1 (844) 331 3343 or email info@scullyroyalty.com.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.