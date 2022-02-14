Meijer Earns Top Score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality Scorecard

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer proudly announced today that it received a score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index. This marks the retailer's third consecutive year earning the highest possible score on the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

"This designation recognizes the efforts our teams make every day to uphold one of our core values of treating people with dignity and respect," Meijer Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion Tim Williams said. "While it's gratifying to see our efforts recognized once again, we're most excited to continue on this journey to ensure our LGBTQ+ customers and team members feel comfortable bringing their authentic selves in our store, distribution and corporate environments."

The retailer's LGBTQ+ Diversity & Inclusion practices include:

Offering equal employment opportunities to all sexual orientations and gender identities;

Offering parity in benefits between same-sex and different-sex spouses, as well as transgender inclusive health care;

Supporting the LGBTQ+ communities it serves through sponsorship of local Pride events across the Midwest and partnerships with nonprofits that benefit LGBTQ+ youth;

Providing a supportive community for LGBTQ+ team members and their allies through its Meijer Pride team member resource group; and

Promoting robust diversity and inclusion training to all its team members.

Meijer is joined by more than 840 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers – from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns – could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. "Congratulations to Meijer for achieving the title of 'best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality' and working to advance inclusion in the workplace."

The full report is available online at http://www.hrc.org/cei. To learn more about Diversity & Inclusion at Meijer, visit meijer.com or the Meijer Community site.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 258 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

