KELLY® REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR EARNINGS 2021

TROY, Mich., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelly® (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a leading specialty talent solutions provider, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. The company's 2021 fiscal year is a 52-week year, and the fourth quarter of 2021 includes 13 weeks. The company's 2020 fiscal year was a 53-week year, and the fourth quarter of 2020 included 14 weeks.

Peter Quigley, president and chief executive officer, announced revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $1.3 billion, a 0.7% increase compared to the corresponding quarter of 2020. Year-over-year revenue trends were negatively impacted by the additional week in the 2020 period. Adjusted for the impact of the additional week in 2020, revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 6.0%. Improving year-over-year revenues in the quarter reflect increasing customer demand compared to the COVID-19-impacted prior year period.

Earnings from operations in the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $15.3 million, compared to earnings of $9.5 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2020. The 2021 fourth-quarter results include a $4.1 million restructuring charge. The 2020 fourth-quarter results included a $4.4 million restructuring charge. On an adjusted basis, earnings from operations were $19.4 million compared to $13.9 million in the corresponding quarter of 2020.

Diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $1.80 compared to $0.59 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020. Included in the earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2021 is a non-cash gain, net of tax, on Kelly's investment in Persol Holdings common stock of $0.87 and a gain on insurance settlement, net of tax, of $0.36, partially offset by a loss of $0.08 related to restructuring charges, net of tax. Included in the earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2020 is $0.26 from a non-cash gain per share on Kelly's investment in Persol Holdings common stock, net of tax, partially offset by a loss of $0.08 related to restructuring charges, net of tax. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were $0.65 in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $0.41 in the corresponding quarter of 2020.

"Our fourth-quarter results reflect that the economic recovery continues. While our revenue growth in the quarter was affected by talent supply, we are pleased with our ability to leverage growth into solid gross profit and earnings improvements," said Quigley.

Operating earnings for the full year of 2021 totaled $48.6 million, compared to a loss of $93.6 million reported for the full year of 2020. The 2021 full-year results included a $4.0 million restructuring charge. The 2020 full-year results include a $147.7 million goodwill impairment charge, $12.8 million of restructuring charges, a $9.5 million customer dispute charge and a $32.1 million gain on sale of assets. On an adjusted basis, earnings from operations for the full year of 2021 were $52.6 million compared to $44.3 million for the full year of 2020.

Diluted earnings per share for the full year of 2021 were $3.91 compared to a loss per share of $1.83 for the full year of 2020. Included in the earnings per share for the full year of 2021 is $2.12 from a non-cash gain on Kelly's investment in Persol Holdings common stock, net of tax, and a $0.36 gain on insurance settlement, net of tax, partially offset by a $0.07 per share restructuring charge, net of tax. Included in the loss per share for the full year of 2020 is a non-cash goodwill impairment charge, net of tax, of $3.17; restructuring charges, net of tax, of $0.24; a $0.17 customer dispute charge, net of tax; and a non-cash loss, net of tax, on Kelly's investment in Persol Holdings common stock of $0.29, partially offset by a gain of $0.61 related to the gain on sale of assets, net of tax. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were $1.51 for the full year of 2021 compared to $1.44 for the full year of 2020.

In other actions taken today, Persol Holdings and Kelly have agreed to changes in their relationship in the APAC region.

First, Kelly will reduce its ownership interest in PersolKelly Pte. Ltd., the staffing joint venture established between Kelly and Persol in 2016, from 49% to 2.5%. Persol will acquire 46.5% of the shares held by Kelly through a Persol subsidiary. These changes will have no impact on the operations of PersolKelly, which remains a premier staffing supplier across the region. PersolKelly will continue to use the brand name, PersolKelly, for a period of time.

Second, Kelly and Persol will discontinue their cross-shareholding. Kelly holds 9,106,800 shares of Persol Holdings common stock, and Persol owns 1,576,169 shares of Kelly's Class A common stock and 1,475 shares of its Class B common stock. Kelly will monetize its equity holdings in Persol by selling all its shares in an open market transaction. Kelly will also buy back from Persol its equity position in Kelly. These actions will allow Kelly to realize the appreciation of its equity investment in Persol and enable the company to reinvest in Kelly's specialty growth strategy. Both stock transactions are expected to be completed within two business days.

Persol Holdings continues to be a valued partner to Kelly, and the companies' senior leaders will continue to regularly meet as part of this valued business partnership. PersolKelly, under the leadership of CEO Francis Koh, will continue to provide workforce solutions to customers across 13 markets in the Asia Pacific market and Kelly, under the leadership of Pete Hamilton, will continue to operate KellyOCG in the region.

"Kelly is already building on our momentum from 2021, which included Softworld, our largest acquisition to date, the creation of a strong, diverse leadership team, and the introduction of new solutions and products in our specialty businesses," said Quigley. "With the additional transactions announced today, Kelly will free up significant capital to invest in our specialty strategy, positioning us to elevate growth and profitability in 2022 and beyond."

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED JANUARY 2, 2022 AND 14 WEEKS ENDED JANUARY 3, 2021 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data)















%

CC %





2021

2020

Change

Change

Change

























Revenue from services $ 1,250.3 $ 1,241.4 $ 8.9

0.7 % 1.1 %























Cost of services

1,004.3

1,017.3

(13.0)

(1.3)





























Gross profit

246.0

224.1

21.9

9.8

10.1

























Selling, general and administrative expenses

230.7

214.6

16.1

7.5

7.9

























Earnings from operations

15.3

9.5

5.8

60.7





























Gain (loss) on investment in Persol Holdings

50.0

14.8

35.2

236.8





























Gain on insurance settlement

19.0

—

19.0

NM





























Other income (expense), net

0.4

(0.2)

0.6

277.9





























Earnings before taxes and equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate

84.7

24.1

60.6

251.5





























Income tax expense (benefit)

16.1

2.5

13.6

NM





























Net earnings before equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate

68.6

21.6

47.0

218.4





























Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate

3.1

1.8

1.3

72.2





























Net earnings $ 71.7 $ 23.4 $ 48.3

207.1 %



























Basic earnings per share $ 1.80 $ 0.59 $ 1.21

205.1 %



Diluted earnings per share $ 1.80 $ 0.59 $ 1.21

205.1 %



























STATISTICS:













































Permanent placement income (included in revenue from services) $ 21.1 $ 10.8 $ 10.3

94.7 % 95.0 %























Gross profit rate

19.7 % 18.1 % 1.6 pts.































Conversion rate

6.2

4.2

2.0

































Adjusted EBITDA $ 27.7 $ 20.4 $ 7.3









Adjusted EBITDA margin

2.2 % 1.6 % 0.6 pts.































Effective income tax rate

19.0 % 10.6 % 8.4 pts.































Average number of shares outstanding (millions):



















Basic

39.4

39.3













Diluted

39.6

39.4















KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS FOR THE 52 WEEKS ENDED JANUARY 2, 2022 AND 53 WEEKS ENDED JANUARY 3, 2021 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data)















%

CC %





2021

2020

Change

Change

Change

























Revenue from services $ 4,909.7 $ 4,516.0 $ 393.7

8.7 % 7.8 %























Cost of services

3,990.5

3,688.4

302.1

8.2





























Gross profit

919.2

827.6

91.6

11.1

10.1

























Selling, general and administrative expenses

870.6

805.6

65.0

8.1

7.3

























Goodwill impairment charge

—

147.7

(147.7)

NM





























Gain on sale of assets

—

(32.1)

32.1

NM





























Earnings (loss) from operations

48.6

(93.6)

142.2

NM





























Gain (loss) on investment in Persol Holdings

121.8

(16.6)

138.4

NM





























Gain on insurance settlement

19.0

—

19.0

NM





























Other income (expense), net

(3.6)

3.4

(7.0)

(206.5)





























Earnings (loss) before taxes and equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate

185.8

(106.8)

292.6

NM





























Income tax expense (benefit)

35.1

(34.0)

69.1

203.4





























Net earnings (loss) before equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate

150.7

(72.8)

223.5

NM





























Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate

5.4

0.8

4.6

NM





























Net earnings (loss) $ 156.1 $ (72.0) $ 228.1

NM %



























Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 3.93 $ (1.83) $ 5.76

NM %



Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 3.91 $ (1.83) $ 5.74

NM %



























STATISTICS:













































Permanent placement income (included in revenue from services) $ 75.4 $ 39.7 $ 35.7

89.7 % 87.4 %























Gross profit rate

18.7 % 18.3 % 0.4 pts.































Conversion rate

5.3

(11.3)

16.6

































Adjusted EBITDA $ 84.1 $ 69.0 $ 15.1









Adjusted EBITDA margin

1.7 % 1.5 % 0.2 pts.































Effective income tax rate

18.9 % 31.8 % (12.9) pts.































Average number of shares outstanding (millions):





















Basic

39.4

39.3













Diluted

39.5

39.3















KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars)

























Fourth Quarter

























2021

(13 Wks)



2020

(14 Wks)

%

Change

CC %

Change

Professional & Industrial



















Revenue from services $ 450.7

$ 511.7

(11.9) % (12.1) % Gross profit

82.3



89.1

(7.7)

(7.9)

SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges

70.8



76.5

(7.4)

(7.6)

Restructuring charges

—



1.7

NM

NM

Total SG&A expenses

70.8



78.2

(9.5)

(9.6)

Earnings (loss) from operations

11.5



10.9

5.3





Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges

11.5



12.6

(9.2)



























Gross profit rate

18.2 %

17.4 % 0.8 pts.

























Science, Engineering & Technology



















Revenue from services $ 297.7

$ 257.6

15.5 % 15.5 % Gross profit

66.1



53.4

23.7

23.7

SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges

49.2



35.2

39.7

39.6

Restructuring charges

—



0.1

NM

NM

Total SG&A expenses

49.2



35.3

39.3

39.3

Earnings (loss) from operations

16.9



18.1

(6.7)





Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges

16.9



18.2

(7.1)



























Gross profit rate

22.2 %

20.7 % 1.5 pts.

























Education



















Revenue from services $ 132.4

$ 91.8

44.3 % 44.3 % Gross profit

21.1



13.4

57.6

57.6

SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges

15.6



13.3

17.1

17.1

Restructuring charges

—



0.2

NM

NM

Total SG&A expenses

15.6



13.5

15.3

15.3

Earnings (loss) from operations

5.5



(0.1)

NM





Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges

5.5



0.1

NM



























Gross profit rate

15.9 %

14.6 % 1.3 pts.

























Outsourcing & Consulting



















Revenue from services $ 112.1

$ 102.5

9.3 % 9.4 % Gross profit

38.0



32.7

16.3

16.5

SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges

33.5



28.9

16.2

16.4

Restructuring charges

—



0.3

NM

NM

Total SG&A expenses

33.5



29.2

15.1

15.4

Earnings (loss) from operations

4.5



3.5

26.2





Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges

4.5



3.8

17.6



























Gross profit rate

34.0 %

31.9 % 2.1 pts.

























International



















Revenue from services $ 257.7

$ 278.0

(7.2) % (5.4) % Gross profit

38.5



35.5

8.6

11.0

SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges

35.5



33.2

6.9

9.2

Restructuring charges

1.2



0.3

365.5

384.5

Total SG&A expenses

36.7



33.5

9.6

12.1

Earnings (loss) from operations

1.8



2.0

(7.7)





Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges

3.0



2.3

35.1



























Gross profit rate

15.0 %

12.8 % 2.2 pts.





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars)

























December Year to Date

























2021

(52 Wks)



2020

(53 Wks)

%

Change

CC %

Change

Professional & Industrial



















Revenue from services $ 1,837.4

$ 1,858.4

(1.1) % (1.5) % Gross profit

310.0



330.2

(6.1)

(6.5)

SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges

278.6



282.6

(1.4)

(1.7)

Restructuring charges

—



6.0

NM

NM

Total SG&A expenses

278.6



288.6

(3.5)

(3.8)

Earnings (loss) from operations

31.4



41.6

(24.4)





Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges

31.4



47.6

(34.0)



























Gross profit rate

16.9 %

17.8 % (0.9) pts.

























Science, Engineering & Technology



















Revenue from services $ 1,156.8

$ 1,019.1

13.5 % 13.3 % Gross profit

253.9



209.4

21.3

21.1

SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges

180.2



133.8

34.7

34.5

Restructuring charges

—



0.6

NM

NM

Total SG&A expenses

180.2



134.4

34.1

33.9

Earnings (loss) from operations

73.7



75.0

(1.7)





Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges

73.7



75.6

(2.5)



























Gross profit rate

21.9 %

20.5 % 1.4 pts.

























Education



















Revenue from services $ 416.5

$ 286.9

45.2 % 45.2 % Gross profit

65.1



42.2

54.1

54.1

SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges

62.1



50.2

23.6

23.6

Restructuring charges

—



1.0

NM

NM

Total SG&A expenses

62.1



51.2

21.1

21.1

Earnings (loss) from operations

3.0



(9.0)

NM





Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges

3.0



(8.0)

NM



























Gross profit rate

15.6 %

14.7 % 0.9 pts.

























Outsourcing & Consulting



















Revenue from services $ 432.1

$ 363.5

18.9 % 17.9 % Gross profit

141.4



119.8

18.0

16.3

SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges

122.7



108.0

13.6

12.4

Restructuring charges

—



0.3

NM

NM

Total SG&A expenses

122.7



108.3

13.3

12.0

Earnings (loss) from operations

18.7



11.5

62.7





Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges

18.7



11.8

58.3



























Gross profit rate

32.7 %

33.0 % (0.3) pts.

























International



















Revenue from services $ 1067.8

$ 988.6

8.0 % 4.9 % Gross profit

148.8



126.0

18.1

14.8

SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges

137.7



133.5

3.1

0.2

Restructuring charges

1.2



1.4

(10.2)

(6.6)

Total SG&A expenses

138.9



134.9

2.9

0.1

Earnings (loss) from operations

9.9



(8.9)

NM





Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges

11.1



(7.5)

NM



























Gross profit rate

13.9 %

12.7 % 1.2 pts.





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars)



Jan. 2, 2022

Jan. 3, 2021

Current Assets









Cash and equivalents $ 112.7 $ 223.0

Trade accounts receivable, less allowances of









$12.6 and $13.3, respectively

1,423.2

1,265.2

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

52.8

61.4

Total current assets

1,588.7

1,549.6













Noncurrent Assets









Property and equipment, net

35.3

41.0

Operating lease right-of-use assets

75.8

83.2

Deferred taxes

302.8

282.0

Goodwill, net

114.8

3.5

Investment in Persol Holdings

264.3

164.2

Investment in equity affiliate

123.4

118.5

Other assets

389.1

319.9

Total noncurrent assets

1,305.5

1,012.3













Total Assets $ 2,894.2 $ 2,561.9













Current Liabilities









Short-term borrowings $ — $ 0.3

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

687.2

536.8

Operating lease liabilities

17.5

19.6

Accrued payroll and related taxes

318.4

293.0

Accrued workers' compensation and other claims

20.8

22.7

Income and other taxes

51.3

53.2

Total current liabilities

1,095.2

925.6













Noncurrent Liabilities









Operating lease liabilities

61.4

67.5

Accrued payroll and related taxes

57.6

58.5

Accrued workers' compensation and other claims

37.0

42.2

Accrued retirement benefits

220.0

205.8

Other long-term liabilities

86.8

59.3

Total noncurrent liabilities

462.8

433.3













Stockholders' Equity









Common stock

40.1

40.1

Treasury stock

(15.1)

(17.1)

Paid-in capital

23.9

21.3

Earnings invested in the business

1,315.0

1,162.9

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(27.7)

(4.2)













Total stockholders' equity

1,336.2

1,203.0













Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,894.2 $ 2,561.9













Statistics:









Working Capital $ 493.5 $ 624.0

Current Ratio

1.5

1.7

Debt-to-capital %

0.0 % 0.0 % Global Days Sales Outstanding

60

64

Year-to-Date Free Cash Flow $ 73.8 $ 170.5



KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE 52 WEEKS ENDED JANUARY 2, 2022 AND 53 WEEKS ENDED JANUARY 3, 2021 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars)



2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net earnings (loss) $ 156.1 $ (72.0) Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:







Goodwill impairment charge

—

147.7 Deferred income taxes

21.6

(57.1) Depreciation and amortization

29.8

24.2 Operating lease asset amortization

21.2

21.1 Provision for credit losses and sales allowances

1.6

12.8 Stock-based compensation

5.1

3.9 (Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings

(121.8)

16.6 Gain on insurance settlement

(19.0)

— Gain on sale of assets

—

(32.1) Equity in net (earnings) loss of PersolKelly Pte. Ltd.

(5.4)

(0.8) Other, net

6.0

1.4 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions

(10.2)

120.3 Net cash from operating activities

85.0

186.0









Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(11.2)

(15.5) Proceeds from sale of assets

—

55.5 Acquisition of companies, net of cash received

(213.0)

(39.2) Proceeds from company-owned life insurance

12.2

2.3 Proceeds from insurance settlement

19.0

— Proceeds from sale of Brazil, net of cash disposed

—

1.2 Proceeds (payments) related to loans to equity affiliate

5.9

5.6 Proceeds from (investment in) equity securities

5.0

(0.2) Other investing activities

1.4

0.1 Net cash (used in) from investing activities

(180.7)

9.8









Cash flows from financing activities:







Net change in short-term borrowings

(0.2)

(1.7) Financing lease payments

(1.5)

(2.0) Dividend payments

(4.0)

(3.0) Payments of tax withholding for stock awards

(0.6)

(1.2) Contingent consideration payments

(1.6)

— Other financing activities

(0.2)

(0.2) Net cash used in financing activities

(8.1)

(8.1)









Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(4.8)

9.4









Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(108.6)

197.1 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

228.1

31.0









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 119.5 $ 228.1

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE FROM SERVICES (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars)























Fourth Quarter

























2021

2020

%

CC %





(13 Wks)

(14 Wks)

Change

Change





















Americas

















United States $ 908.6 $ 891.0

2.0 % 2.0 % Canada

38.1

33.8

12.6

8.6

Puerto Rico

25.5

20.9

21.6

21.6

Mexico

10.6

35.8

(70.5)

(70.1)

Total Americas Region

982.8

981.5

0.1

—





















Europe

















Switzerland

61.0

59.2

3.1

4.9

France

55.0

57.0

(3.5)

0.5

Portugal

37.3

42.6

(12.4)

(8.6)

Russia

32.9

29.9

9.8

4.9

Italy

18.2

15.7

15.8

20.7

United Kingdom

16.4

17.2

(4.5)

(6.7)

Germany

9.4

8.0

17.4

22.3

Ireland

8.0

5.9

36.9

42.4

Other

18.1

15.9

13.5

17.4

Total Europe Region

256.3

251.4

2.0

4.0





















Total Asia-Pacific Region

11.2

8.5

33.3

34.5





















Total Kelly Services, Inc. $ 1,250.3 $ 1,241.4

0.7 % 1.1 %





















KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE FROM SERVICES (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars)























December Year to Date

























2021

2020

%

CC %





(52 Wks)

(53 Wks)

Change

Change





















Americas

















United States $ 3,513.4 $ 3,260.2

7.8 % 7.8 % Canada

155.0

122.5

26.5

18.2

Puerto Rico

102.1

77.0

32.5

32.5

Mexico

92.7

114.4

(19.0)

(23.2)

Brazil

—

17.0

NM

NM

Total Americas Region

3,863.2

3,591.1

7.6

7.2





















Europe

















France

223.1

198.2

12.5

8.6

Switzerland

222.2

200.4

10.9

8.2

Portugal

158.2

141.7

11.7

7.6

Russia

132.2

118.5

11.5

14.3

Italy

74.2

58.2

27.4

23.0

United Kingdom

68.3

73.7

(7.4)

(13.7)

Germany

34.0

30.1

13.0

9.7

Ireland

26.8

19.9

34.9

31.4

Other

68.0

54.6

24.5

20.4

Total Europe Region

1,007.0

895.3

12.5

9.5





















Total Asia-Pacific Region

39.5

29.6

33.8

27.7





















Total Kelly Services, Inc. $ 4,909.7 $ 4,516.0

8.7 % 7.8 %





















KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES FOURTH QUARTER (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars)









2021

2020 SG&A Expenses: As Reported

Restructuring(5)

Adjusted

Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 70.8

$ —

$ 70.8

$ 76.5 Science, Engineering & Technology 49.2

—

49.2

35.2 Education 15.6

—

15.6

13.3 Outsourcing & Consulting 33.5

—

33.5

28.9 International 36.7

(1.2)

35.5

33.2 Corporate 24.9

(2.9)

22.0

23.1 Total Company $ 230.7

$ (4.1)

$ 226.6

$ 210.2



2021

2020 Earnings (Loss) from Operations: As Reported

Restructuring(5)

Adjusted

Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 11.5

$ —

$ 11.5

$ 12.6 Science, Engineering & Technology 16.9

—

16.9

18.2 Education 5.5

—

5.5

0.1 Outsourcing & Consulting 4.5

—

4.5

3.8 International 1.8

1.2

3.0

2.3 Corporate (24.9)

2.9

(22.0)

(23.1) Total Company $ 15.3

$ 4.1

$ 19.4

$ 13.9

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES FOURTH QUARTER (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars)





2020 SG&A Expenses: As Reported

Restructuring(5)

Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 78.2

$ (1.7)

$ 76.5 Science, Engineering & Technology 35.3

(0.1)

35.2 Education 13.5

(0.2)

13.3 Outsourcing & Consulting 29.2

(0.3)

28.9 International 33.5

(0.3)

33.2 Corporate 24.9

(1.8)

23.1 Total Company $ 214.6

$ (4.4)

$ 210.2



2020 Earnings (Loss) from Operations: As Reported

Restructuring(5)

Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 10.9

$ 1.7

$ 12.6 Science, Engineering & Technology 18.1

0.1

18.2 Education (0.1)

0.2

0.1 Outsourcing & Consulting 3.5

0.3

3.8 International 2.0

0.3

2.3 Corporate (24.9)

1.8

(23.1) Total Company $ 9.5

$ 4.4

$ 13.9

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES DECEMBER YEAR TO DATE (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars)

















2021

2020 SG&A Expenses: As Reported

Restructuring(5)

Adjusted

Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 278.6

$ —

$ 278.6

$ 282.6 Science, Engineering & Technology 180.2

—

180.2

133.8 Education 62.1

—

62.1

50.2 Outsourcing & Consulting 122.7

—

122.7

108.0 International 138.9

(1.2)

137.7

124.0 Corporate 88.1

(2.8)

85.3

84.7 Total Company $ 870.6

$ (4.0)

$ 866.6

$ 783.3



2021

2020 Earnings (Loss) from Operations: As Reported

Restructuring(5)

Adjusted

Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 31.4

$ —

$ 31.4

$ 47.6 Science, Engineering & Technology 73.7

—

73.7

75.6 Education 3.0

—

3.0

(8.0) Outsourcing & Consulting 18.7

—

18.7

11.8 International 9.9

1.2

11.1

2.0 Corporate (88.1)

2.8

(85.3)

(84.7) Total Company $ 48.6

$ 4.0

$ 52.6

$ 44.3

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES DECEMBER YEAR TO DATE (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars)





2020 SG&A Expenses: As Reported

Customer Dispute(4)

Restructuring(5)

Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 288.6

$ —

$ (6.0)

$ 282.6 Science, Engineering & Technology 134.4

—

(0.6)

133.8 Education 51.2

—

(1.0)

50.2 Outsourcing & Consulting 108.3

—

(0.3)

108.0 International 134.9

(9.5)

(1.4)

124.0 Corporate 88.2

—

(3.5)

84.7 Total Company $ 805.6

$ (9.5)

$ (12.8)

$ 783.3



2020 Earnings (Loss) from Operations: As Reported

Goodwill Impairment(1)

Gain on sale of assets(3)

Customer Dispute(4)

Restructuring(5)

Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 41.6

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 6.0

$ 47.6 Science, Engineering & Technology 75.0

—

—

—

0.6

75.6 Education (9.0)

—

—

—

1.0

(8.0) Outsourcing & Consulting 11.5

—

—

—

0.3

11.8 International (8.9)

—

—

9.5

1.4

2.0 Corporate (203.8)

147.7

(32.1)

—

3.5

(84.7) Total Company $ (93.6)

$ 147.7

$ (32.1)

$ 9.5

$ 12.8

$ 44.3

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data)





















Fourth Quarter

December Year to Date



2021

2020

2021

2020 Income tax expense (benefit)

$ 16.1

$ 2.5

$ 35.1

$ (34.0) Taxes on goodwill impairment charge(1)

—

—

—

23.0 Taxes on investment in Persol Holdings(2)

(15.3)

(4.5)

(37.3)

5.1 Taxes on gain on sale of assets(3)

—

—

—

(8.1) Taxes on customer dispute(4)

—

—

—

2.8 Taxes on restructuring charges(5)

1.0

1.0

1.0

3.2 Taxes on gain on insurance settlement(6)

(4.8)

—

(4.8)

— Adjusted income tax expense (benefit)

$ (3.0)

$ (1.0)

$ (6.0)

$ (8.0)





















Fourth Quarter

December Year to Date



2021

2020

2021

2020 Net earnings (loss)

$ 71.7

$ 23.4

$ 156.1

$ (72.0) Goodwill impairment charge, net of taxes(1)

—

—

—

124.7 (Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings, net of taxes(2)

(34.7)

(10.3)

(84.5)

11.5 (Gain) loss on sale of assets, net of taxes(3)

—

—

—

(23.9) Customer dispute, net of taxes(4)

—

—

—

6.7 Restructuring charges, net of taxes(5)

3.1

3.4

3.0

9.6 Gain on insurance settlement, net of taxes(6)

(14.2)

—

(14.2)

— Adjusted net earnings

$ 25.9

$ 16.5

$ 60.4

$ 56.6





















Fourth Quarter

December Year to Date



2021

2020

2021

2020



Per Share

Per Share Net earnings (loss)

$ 1.80

$ 0.59

$ 3.91

$ (1.83) Goodwill impairment charge, net of taxes(1)

—

—

—

3.17 (Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings, net of taxes(2)

(0.87)

(0.26)

(2.12)

0.29 Gain on sale of assets, net of taxes(3)

—

—

—

(0.61) Customer dispute, net of taxes(4)

—

—

—

0.17 Restructuring charges, net of taxes(5)

0.08

0.08

0.07

0.24 Gain on insurance settlement, net of taxes(6)

(0.36)

—

(0.36)

— Adjusted net earnings

$ 0.65

$ 0.41

$ 1.51

$ 1.44

Note: Earnings per share amounts for each quarter are required to be computed independently and may not equal the amounts computed for the total year.

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars)

















Fourth Quarter

December Year to Date

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net earnings (loss) $ 71.7

$ 23.4

$ 156.1

$ (72.0) Other (income) expense, net (0.4)

0.2

3.6

(3.4) Income tax expense (benefit) 16.1

2.5

35.1

(34.0) Depreciation and amortization 8.3

6.5

31.5

24.7 EBITDA 95.7

32.6

226.3

(84.7) Equity in net (earnings) loss of affiliate (3.1)

(1.8)

(5.4)

(0.8) Goodwill impairment charge(1) —

—

—

147.7 (Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings(2) (50.0)

(14.8)

(121.8)

16.6 Gain on sale of assets(3) —

—

—

(32.1) Customer dispute(4) —

—

—

9.5 Restructuring(5) 4.1

4.4

4.0

12.8 Gain on insurance settlement(6) (19.0)

—

(19.0)

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 27.7

$ 20.4

$ 84.1

$ 69.0 Adjusted EBITDA margin 2.2 %

1.6 %

1.7 %

1.5 %

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

Management believes that the non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) information excluding the 2020 goodwill impairment charge, the 2021 and 2020 gains and losses on the investment in Persol Holdings, the 2020 gain on sale of assets, the 2020 customer dispute, the 2021 and 2020 restructuring charges and the 2021 gain on insurance settlement are useful to understand the Company's fiscal 2021 financial performance and increases comparability. Specifically, Management believes that removing the impact of these items allows for a meaningful comparison of current period operating performance with the operating results of prior periods. Management also believes that such measures are used by those analyzing performance of companies in the staffing industry to compare current performance to prior periods and to assess future performance.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA (adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (percent of total GAAP revenue) which Management believes is useful to compare operating performance compared to prior periods and uses it in conjunction with GAAP measures to assess performance. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be consistent with similarly titled measures of other companies and should be used in conjunction with GAAP measurements.

These non-GAAP measures may have limitations as analytical tools because they exclude items which can have a material impact on cash flow and earnings per share. As a result, Management considers these measures, along with reported results, when it reviews and evaluates the Company's financial performance. Management believes that these measures provide greater transparency to investors and provide insight into how Management is evaluating the Company's financial performance. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(1) The goodwill impairment charge is the result of an interim impairment test the Company performed during the first quarter of 2020, due to a triggering event caused by a decline in the Company's common stock price.



(2) The gains and losses on the investment in Persol Holdings represent the change in fair value of the investment during the period presented and the related tax expense and benefit.



(3) Gain on sale of assets in 2020 primarily represents the excess of the proceeds over the cost of the headquarters properties sold during the first quarter of 2020.



(4) Customer dispute in 2020 represents a non-cash charge in Mexico to increase the reserve against a long-term receivable from a former customer based on an updated probability of loss assessment.



(5) Restructuring charges in 2021 represent severance costs as part of cost management actions designed to increase operational efficiencies within enterprise functions that provide centralized support to operating units. Restructuring charges in 2020 represent severance costs and lease terminations in preparation for the new operating model adopted in the third quarter of 2020.



(6) Gain on insurance settlement represents a payment received in the fourth quarter of 2021 related to the settlement of claims under a representations and warranties insurance policy purchased by the Company in connection with the acquisition of Softworld.

