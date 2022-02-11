Nordson Set to Join S&P 500; PDC Energy to Join S&P MidCap 400; XPEL to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Nordson Corp. (NASD:NDSN) will replace Xilinx Inc. (NASD:XLNX) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent PDC Energy Inc. (NASD:PDCE) will replace Nordson in the S&P MidCap 400, and XPEL Inc. (NASD:XPEL) will replace PDC Energy in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, February 15. S&P 500 constituent Advanced Micro Devices (NASD: AMD) is acquiring Xilinx in a transaction expected to be completed on or about February 14.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector February 15, 2022 S&P 500 Addition Nordson NDSN Industrials

S&P 500 Deletion Xilinx XLNX Information Technology

S&P MidCap 400 Addition PDC Energy PDCE Energy

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Nordson NDSN Industrials

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition XPEL XPEL Consumer Discretionary

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion PDC Energy PDCE Energy

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

