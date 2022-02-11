NERDS® Gummy Clusters Tops Candy Category in 2022 Product of the Year Awards NERDS' breakthrough innovation continues to win the hearts of candy lovers nationwide by receiving top honors in competitive fan-driven category.

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchy, gummy, yummy NERDS Gummy Clusters has been named 2022 Product of the Year for the most innovative product in the sugar confections category, a recognition driven by 40,000 US consumers.

Product of the Year (POY) is the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation in the food industry. For more than 30 years globally and 14 years in the USA, POY has helped guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation.

"As the first-of-its-kind, dual-texture treat in NERDS' iconic portfolio, we knew we had something special on our hands when we developed NERDS Gummy Clusters," said Greg Guidotti, General Manager, Sugar at Ferrara. "And we are honored to hear that so many candy fans agree. We look forward to continuing to push industry boundaries with NERDS and bringing our loyal fans new and exciting innovations along the way."

Winner of the Sweets & Snacks 2021 "Best in Show" Award, Gummy Clusters debuted in 2020 and soon became a beloved innovation among fans for its key features – Rainbow NERDS surrounding and accentuating a fruity gummy center.

Building on the product's success, NERDS introduced the first flavor extension for Gummy Clusters in 2021 with Very Berry. Adding a new twist to the original line, each brightly colored piece offers a cluster of crunchy, tangy and Very Berry NERDS, while keeping the delightful, fruity gummy center.

Beyond Gummy Clusters, NERDS continues to breakthrough in the market with transformational innovations like NERDS Candy Corn, and unique collaborations such as its recent one with Dungeons & Dragons. Everything NERDS does embodies the spirit of the brand, which is known for celebrating how everyone is perfectly imperfect and better together.

Visit NerdsCandy.com to locate product retailers and to learn more about the NERDS product portfolio. Follow the brand on social: @NerdsCandy on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About NERDS:

NERDS is the playful and fun-to-eat candy with a variety of delicious, crunchy, chewy and gummy options: Original NERDS including the iconic dual-flavored box, NERDS Ropes, Big Chewy NERDS… and now NERDS Gummy Clusters. The original iconic box couples two complementary flavors with dual chambers, allowing candy lovers to pour out perfectly imperfect pieces of pure delight. NERDS Ropes give fans a chewy, fruity string packed with crunchy, sweet NERDS, and Big Chewy NERDS and Sour Big Chewy NERDS have a crunch that surrounds a chewy center. The new NERDS Gummy Clusters have tangy, crunchy, NERDS clustered around a sweet gummy center for a poppable tasty bite.

About Ferrara:

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is a powerhouse in the North American and global sugar confections category. A passionate team of more than 6,000 employees work together to share delight in every bite through our beloved candy brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 30 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, BRACH'S®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara's superior innovation is rooted in diversity of thought, experience and people, helping us introduce new candy products that make everyday moments a bit sweeter. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution, and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

