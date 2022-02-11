EVOLUTION KIDS TENNIS ON BOUNX IS NOW OPEN <span class="legendSpanClass">Evolve9 and BounxSport Today Announced that the World Leading Under 10s Kids Tennis Development Program is Embedded on Bounx</span>

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BounxSport and Evolve9 today announced the public release of the world-leading under 10s tennis development system on the Bounx platform. After 12 months of academy testing across three continents, Bounx' new gamified coach management platform has successfully embedded the unique teaching methods of Evolution Kids Tennis and is now open to all tennis academies.

The Bounx and Evolve9 platform collaboration is now available to tennis academies around the world.

At the Evolution Kids Tennis Coaches Conference, Feb. 8-10, Mike Barrell, founder and CEO of Evolve9, and Julian R. Ellison, founder and CEO of BounxSport, announced the new product launch to tennis academies across the globe to build more excitement, energy, and engagement for Under 10s tennis.

"We have been working closely with Mike and his Evolution Kids Tennis program for the past 12 months and have seen how his systematic approach to coaching U10 kids combined with the unique gamification and feedback functionality built inside Bounx, creates an advanced but extremely simple system for tennis academies and clubs to deploy," Ellison said. "We have taken the best of coaching insights, academy operations, and video game engagement methods to create a unique and gamified academy management experience right on a real tennis court."

"Sometimes technology can go too far and lose sight of what matters most for coaches and kids," Barrell said. "Kids must enjoy their time on court and want to come back to play more. Coaches must use the time they have on court as efficiently as possible and provide a lasting memory to players. And most importantly, academies need to create better and more sustainable business models so they can keep inspiring better tennis.

Bounx is the first sport tech that truly understands the union of the three core elements that power successful academies."

The Bounx and Evolve9 collaboration was piloted at three locations on three continents and is ready to be deployed at academies around the world.

