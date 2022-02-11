ClassLink Named a Top EdTech Company to Watch in 2022 by EdTech Digest

CLIFTON, N.J., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A tool transforming the world of learning, ClassLink was featured by EdTech Digest as one of its top companies to watch in its latest State of EdTech 2022-2023 report released on February 9th.

More time learning. Less time logging in. (PRNewsfoto/ClassLink) (PRNewswire)

One of just ten edtech companies with a special mention in the EDTECH1000 list, ClassLink joins other leading-edge, trendsetting companies making a difference for learners and educators everywhere, helping shape the future of education through its innovative solutions.

"Now, more than ever, edtech tools are crucial in connecting educators and students worldwide with the resources they need. We're very excited to see ClassLink highlighted in this report as an innovator and game-changer in education." - George Perreault, Chief Academic Officer, ClassLink

"[ClassLink] has proven a reliable partner for districts and school systems around the world and continues to remove barriers between students and impactful education content." - Victor Rivero, Editor-in-Chief, EdTech Digest

Learn more at ClassLink 101, a 30-minute webinar designed to introduce education leaders to access, analytics, and identity management.

About ClassLink

ClassLink is a leading provider of cloud-based education products that connect educators and students with their classroom, curriculum, and each other in richer, more powerful ways. As leading advocates for open data standards, we offer instant access to apps and files with single sign-on, streamline class rostering, automate account provisioning, and provide actionable analytics. ClassLink empowers 16 million students and staff in over 2,000 school systems.

About EdTech Digest

Founded at the onset of the digital shift in education a decade ago, EdTech Digest and its readers represent a worldwide movement of innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in the K-12, higher ed, and workforce learning sectors intent on creating the future of learning.

Related Links

www.classlink.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ClassLink