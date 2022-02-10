Rocket Companies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Date

DETROIT, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) ("Rocket Companies" or the "Company"), a Detroit-based FinTech platform company consisting of tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and financial services businesses – including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Truebill and Rocket Auto – today announced the Company will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings on February 24, 2022. Management will host a conference call to discuss results at 4:30pm ET on this date, and a press release detailing the Company's results will be issued prior to the call.

A live webcast of the event will be available online at ir.rocketcompanies.com, or by navigating to Rocket Companies' 4Q and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call Webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website following the conclusion of the event. If you are having issues viewing the webcast, please see the event help guide.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based FinTech platform company consisting of personal finance and consumer technology brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Amrock, Rocket Auto, Rocket Loans, Truebill, Lendesk, Edison Financial, Core Digital Media, Rocket Central and Rock Connections.

Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom. The Company offers industry-leading client experiences powered by its simple, fast and trusted digital solutions. Rocket Companies has approximately 26,000 team members across the United States and Canada. Rocket Companies ranked #5 on Fortune's list of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" in 2021 and has placed in the top third of the list for 18 consecutive years. For more information, please visit our Corporate Website or Investor Relations Website.

