King & Spalding Hires Real Estate Partner Julia Schmidt

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding has recruited Julia Schmidt, a real estate lawyer, as a partner in the Corporate, Finance and Investments Practice Group based in Washington, D.C.

Schmidt's practice focuses on owner- and borrower-side real estate, representing property owners and developers that are acquiring, developing and financing all types of real estate projects, including multifamily buildings, mixed-income or 100 percent affordable projects, office space, medical office buildings, and commercial spaces. She also has experience advising clients on taxable and tax-exempt bond financings, senior debt, mezzanine debt, equity investment and low-income housing tax credit syndications.

"Julia has a proven track record leading critical real estate financings which, alongside her borrower-side experience and client relationships, makes her an important new member of the team," said Mark Thigpen, head of the firm's Real Estate team. "Julia's addition is an exciting part of the continued expansion of our global real estate footprint. Plus, borrower-side real estate financings are increasingly becoming a highly specialized discipline, requiring highly specialized legal counsel. In Julia, we have a stand-out colleague who can provide that advice."

Schmidt, who was most recently a partner at Katten Muchin Rosenman in Washington, D.C., received her undergraduate degree from Williams College and her J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center.

"King & Spalding has an incredibly strong real estate practice so I am thrilled to join the team to help further enhance its real estate capabilities in a variety of markets," Schmidt added. "The firm is a fantastic platform for me and I look forward to teaming up with my new colleagues to help clients navigate their most important real estate transactions."

About King & Spalding

Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with 1,200 lawyers in 22 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com.

