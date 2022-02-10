Givex Launches Gift Card Program with MLSE

Adds another blue-chip client to the North American sports entertainment portfolio

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Givex Information Technology Group Ltd. ("Givex") (TSX: GIVX) is thrilled to announce the launch of its industry-leading gift card program with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd. ("MLSE") on Feb. 11, 2022. This relationship will allow MLSE to offer its teams' fans a digital gift card program that can be redeemed at all its venues.

Givex is a Toronto-headquartered global fintech platform with customer engagement solutions that empower merchants with knowledge and knowhow. Its people and technology support a diverse range of hospitality and retail merchants in the Americas, EMEA and ASEAN markets.

"The relationship with MLSE adds another blue-chip client to our growing North American sports entertainment portfolio," said Givex CEO Don Gray. "Givex technology is allowing MLSE to quickly pivot to a digital gift card presence from a physical one that relied on selling plastic, physical gift cards," he added.

MLSE is the parent company of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto Argonauts, Toronto FC, Toronto Marlies, Raptors 905 and Toronto FC II. It also owns or operates all the venues that its teams play and train in, including Scotiabank Arena, BMO Field, Coca-Cola Coliseum, Ford Performance Centre, BMO Training Ground and the OVO Athletic Centre.

"We look forward to working alongside Givex, as we continue to strive towards a safe and contactless fan experience in all MLSE venues," said Matthew Valentine, MLSE director of strategy and operations, food and beverage.

The gift card program launch will happen in two phases:

Phase one, starting Feb. 11, 2022 , allows fans to redeem their gift cards on the MLSE website and through their mobile apps. Additionally, MLSE season ticket member card holders will be able to order and pay for food and merchandise using member credits from their seats at Scotiabank Arena, BMO Field, E11even, Real Sports Bar and Real Sports Apparel.

In phase two, to be rolled out later this year, fans will be able to buy digital credits from the MLSE website and through their mobile apps and redeem them at the above venues plus the OVO Athletic Centre, Coca-Cola Coliseum, Ford Performance Centre, TFC Academy and Lamport Stadium.

About Givex

Givex (TSX: GIVX) is a global fintech company providing merchants with customer engagement, point-of-sale and payment solutions in a single platform. We are integrated with 1000+ technology partners, creating a fully end-to-end solution that delivers powerful customer insights. Our platform is used by some of the world's largest brands, comprising approximately 96,000 locations across more than 100 countries. Learn more at givex.com.

