Energywell Announces The Launch Of Its Global Technology Licensing Business Enters into a multi-year agreement with Mothership Incubator in Texas

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Energywell, LLC ("Energywell"), an energy technology company powering the sustainable energy transition, announced the launch of its B2B technology licensing business. Energywell will make its proprietary technology platform, named Proton™, available to energy companies across the globe through licensing agreements.

"The Proton platform was built from the ground up to enable real-time insights and experiences to help companies and their customers access and use energy more sustainably," said Christian McArthur, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Energywell. "Proton's cloud-native, event-driven architecture employs the newest technologies to ensure our solutions scale to meet our customers' needs quickly and securely."

Energywell recently signed a multi-year technology licensing and business process outsourcing agreement with Mothership Incubator, LLC ("Mothership"), an innovative new ERCOT Option 1 Retail Electricity Provider providing white-label retail electric service in Texas.

"We are excited to partner with the Mothership team as they execute on their innovative business model," said Michael Fallquist, Director & Co-Chief Executive Officer of Energywell. "The Proton platform allows energy companies, like Mothership, to offer innovative products and services to differentiate themselves in a crowded marketplace. Through our proprietary, app-based customer experience, we've seen higher customer satisfaction and engagement which, in turn, leads to a lower cost-to-serve and lower customer attrition rates."

"We evaluated many different technology solutions available in the market and choosing Energywell as our partner was a simple choice," said Maura Yates, Chief Executive Officer of Mothership. "The Proton platform allows us to create a true white-label customer experience and product suite that is tailored for our different cleantech consumer and electric vehicle brands, large to small."

Energywell is exploring licensing opportunities with energy companies in the utility, retail energy, rooftop solar, community solar, and demand response segments worldwide.

About Energywell

Energywell is an energy technology company powering the sustainable energy transition. Energywell combines the financial strength of funds and accounts managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. and capital and commodities expertise from Hartree Partners L.P. with proprietary technology and a seasoned team of energy industry veterans. The Proton technology platform will power Energywell's B2C and B2B businesses, providing a competitive advantage for Energywell and its technology licensing partners. For additional information, please visit Energywell's website at http://www.energywell.com.

About Mothership Incubator

Mothership Incubator aims to make participating in the retail electricity market simple. Mothership offers wholesale retail electricity supply and white-label retail electricity services to a wide range of entities from mid-size and large commercial and industrial customers to consumer brands to bitcoin miners and more. Join the Incubator today at http://www.mothershipincubator.com.

