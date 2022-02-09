Neo Cybernetica Secures $30M Seed Round Led by NEA

BOSTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neo Cybernetica , a stealth deep tech company, today announced the close of a $30M seed round led by NEA, with additional participation from B5 Capital, Cortical Ventures, and Open Field Capital.

Neo Cybernetica is one of several new ventures founded by Jeremy Achin over the past year after founding and spending nine years as CEO of DataRobot, which was most recently valued at over $6 billion. Achin, who is actively leading Neo Cybernetica as CEO, is joined on the founding team by Chief Technology Officer Dmytro Zahanych.

"Starting this company with Dmytro as my co-founder was an easy decision for me," said Achin. "I have worked very closely with him for the last two years. He is completely obsessed with the technology that we are developing, demonstrates unwavering commitment to our mission, and is one of the most intelligent people I've had the pleasure to work with."

The $30M in funding raised will be used to scale R&D and accelerate the development of "sufficiently advanced technology." Specific details about what the company is building are not currently available, but Zahanych hints at the company's objectives.

According to Zahanych, "Cybernetics, the science of communication and automatic control systems in both machines and living things, goes far beyond the scope and complexity of the contemporary narrow AI use cases we see today. The related fields of neuroscience, cognitive psychology, artificial intelligence, robotics, simulation, machine learning, and reinforcement learning have witnessed many key breakthroughs over the last decade. We are leveraging these breakthroughs, as well as developing our own, to create novel cybernetics technology capable of taking on some of the greatest opportunities and threats to humanity over the coming decades."

Early DataRobot investor NEA is leading the funding round with DataRobot board director Tony Florence joining Neo Cybernetica's board of directors. "I've worked with Jeremy as an investor and board member for many years now, and in my opinion, he is among the very best founders and CEOs in the tech world today. I'm excited to partner with him again.", said Florence. "This company has real potential to become one of the most impactful companies of the century, both in terms of market cap and societal impact."

Neo Cybernetica is an early-stage technology company founded in 2021 by DataRobot alumni, including its founder, Jeremy Achin. The company is operating in stealth-mode developing scalable technologies which will effect significant and constructive change in the world. For more information, go to www.neocybernetica.com .

New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA) is a global venture capital firm focused on helping entrepreneurs build transformational businesses across multiple stages, sectors, and geographies. With nearly $24 billion in cumulative committed capital since the firm's founding in 1977, NEA invests in technology and healthcare companies at all stages in a company's lifecycle, from seed stage through IPO. The firm's long track record of successful investing includes more than 230 portfolio company IPOs and more than 390 mergers and acquisitions. www.nea.com .

