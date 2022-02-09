Is Your Hospital Age-Friendly? Non-profit Launches Hospital Ratings & Reviews Engine for Older Adults and Family Caregivers on AgeFriendly.org

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Age-Friendly Institute today announced the launch of a hospital ratings and reviews engine on its website AgeFriendly.org. Features include a listing for each of the country's 6,000 hospitals with Medicare five-star quality ratings and crowd-sourced reviews from a fast-growing community of older adults and family caregivers. Consumers are familiar with reviewing products and services before making purchase decisions, but this is the first such product specifically designed to capture the needs, wants and customer satisfaction levels of older adults.

The Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) works with hospitals to train and recognize them as age-friendly, using their best-practices rubric known as the 4Ms. On AgeFriendly.org, thousands of older adults and their caregivers are learning how, when, and where they should be able to expect quality that's specific to them. Leslie Pelton, Vice President at IHI, welcomed the AgeFriendly.org Health section launch, saying, "Activating the older adult to ask for age-friendly care is a space that still requires more attention. We're excited to see this additional exposure and tremendous growth catalyst for the system."

Age-Friendly Institute Executive Director Jody Shue said "we're pleased to help older consumers find the care that's best for them. With increased demand from older adults, age-friendly healthcare will continue to grow and become ubiquitous." The sentiment was echoed by The John A. Hartford Foundation President Terry Fulmer, who has advanced the concept of an age-friendly ecosystem. "Older adults now have a powerful tool to compare and comment on whether hospitals are focused on what matters most as we age," said Dr. Fulmer. "We now have a feedback loop to fuel further improvements that can lead to safer, more evidence-based, age-friendly hospital care across the country."

