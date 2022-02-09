Artmarket.com beats its 4Q target with a 39% jump in turnover, and reaches 61% for the year 2021; Art NFTs and Web3 are at the heart of Artprice's growth plan for 2022.

PARIS, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the period 2022-2025, Artprice by Artmarket intends to be at the heart of the Web3, NFT, cryptocurrency and the Metaverse revolution.

To understand the notion of Web3, a simple phrase: "Before, the world was on the Internet. With Web3, the world is in the Internet".

Artprice Metaverse

Regrettably the COVID-19 pandemic is entering its third year. But it has accelerated the movement towards dependence on the Internet. Nowadays a very significant portion of global GDP is generated via the Internet.

According to the French economics newspaper, Les Echos, global sales on the Internet represented $26.7 trillion in 2019, with an expected increase for 2021 of +44% according to UNCTAD, to around $38.45 trillion. For Artprice by Artmarket, world leader in art market information, this level of growth represents a guarantee of at least double-digit growth.

To achieve four-digit growth, Artmarket.com must take responsibility for the standardization and certification of Art NFT marketplaces.

As indicated in its previous press releases, during the second half of 2021, Artmarket.com decided to use its history and its deep knowledge of the world of encryption, cryptocurrencies and NFTs to meet and scrutinize most of the credible players on Art NFTs market.

Meanwhile, Artprice by Artmarket's constant monitoring of legislation, mainly in the USA, but also in Europe, India and Asia, has revealed that most legal frameworks have indeed already made provisions for the existence of cryptocurrencies.

Two main lines emerge. On the one hand, the entry and exit doors will be the Exchange Platforms (Binance, Coin Base Exchange, FTX, Kraken etc.), some of which are already listed on the stock exchange. These exchange platforms will identify incoming and outgoing flows of scriptural currencies converted into cryptocurrencies and vice versa. On the other hand, a 30% tax now seems to be the subject of a global consensus among the major economic powers.

Claire Balva, co-founder of Blockchain Partner and Director of Blockchain & Cryptos at KPMG summarized the rapidly emerging reality well when she said on BFM Business in January 2022: 'Today it is becoming more risky [for groups] not to go into crypto than to get into it'. For information, Feb 07, 2022, KPMG in Canada adds Bitcoin and Ethereum to its corporate treasury. (Source CISION: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/kpmg-in-canada-adds-bitcoin-and-ethereum-to-its-corporate-treasury-851778842.html)

As world leader in art market information, Artprice by Artmarket understood the necessity of scrutinizing the major players in the Art NFT market. It has concluded that all the major players, whether primary (galleries) or secondary operators (Christie's, Sotheby's, Phillips, Bonhams, etc.), as well as museums and cultural bodies consider that there will be an extremely rapid extension of the art market to NFTs.

The first major problem is a lack of classification of Art NFTs on marketplaces. In response to this problem, Artprice plans the rapid deployment of a standardized classification linked to its databases, which are authoritative throughout the art world.

thierry Ehrmann, President and Founder of Artmarket.com and its Artprice department: 'The disruptive NFT technology escapes the standard segmentation of the art market, organized by period, by medium, by movement, etc. Extremely inventive, the NFT sphere has fragmented into numerous intermingling paths; but Artprice is working on how to better inform players in this market about what is exchanged and what creates value: a clear and objective way of presenting information relating to NFTs (origin, edition, supply, demand, use, etc.), necessary to reassure the market'.

As a result of its analyses and discussions, Artprice by Artmarket very quickly isolated a second major problem, which affects all the major Art NFT platforms like OpenSea, Rarible, LooksRare, Nifty Gateway, Superare, etc.

Take for example the global leader OpenSea, which handled 90% of the exchanges of NFTs traded in January 2022, posting a turnover of $5.517 billion on a global NFT market for the month of January 2022 at an all-time high of $6.13 billion (according to The Block Data Dashboard). The company recently declared that 80% of the Art NFTs minted on its platform were likely to undermine the intellectual property rights of certain third parties. OpenSea has therefore announced that it is studying solutions to stop this type of activity in order to provide better protection for buyers and sellers.

Artprice by Artmarket, however, because it is the world leader in art market information with proprietary databases constructed over 25 years, and because it has global authority with the largest documentary collection in the world (notes, manuscripts and sales catalogs since 1700) guaranteeing the authenticity and historical veracity of its databases, believes it is precisely in the arena of primary issue Art NFTs that it can make a genuine contribution to the continuity and growth of this market and achieve an extremely substantial turnover and profit at the same time. Indeed, taking into account all the underlying market parameters and data, Artprice by Artmarket is the only player on the global market genuinely able to manage the certification of primary issue Art NFTs.

Through its reliability and its undisputed reputation within the art market, Artprice has the full capacity to become the 'Oracle' (source of reliable information that allows variables from the real world to be integrated into smart contracts) in Artmarket.com's blockchain.

The core of Artprice's legitimacy as an Oracle is based on its centralisation of key auction data from 6,300 auction houses around the world.

In Web3 communities, the Oracle must be based on hundreds of different sources, which is exactly the status of Artprice, with its 6,300 public sources.

As an Oracle, Artprice will allow key data from its databases to be added to smart contracts. This data would include auction results, historical data, indices and econometric data regarding the artist and his/her works, regarding the traceability of works, standardized technical data, prices in updated currencies, original language used, etc..

As an Oracle input, Artprice's data will serve as the market's primary reference and authority. In other words, the 'smart contract' will be triggered, or not, depending on information provided by Artprice.

As Artprice has played a key role in the art market providing reliable and indispensable information for 25 years, there is no doubt that OpenSea, Rarible, LooksRare, Nifty Gateway and Superare, to name but a few, are among the NFT platforms that would immediately and fully benefit from an industrial collaboration with Artmarket.com.

Regarding its own capacity to issue Art NFTs, Artmarket.com has identified several companies in the world that could accelerate and secure its legitimacy in the primary issuance of Art NFTs.

In this context, Artprice by Artmarket is notably in discussion with the company Logion.network https://logion.network/ whose legal protection offers a global public blockchain, operated by a decentralized network of lawyers, offering legal protection for all digital assets and digital transactions. The Logion Blockchain offers digital asset escrow, the issuance of certificates, the protection and confidentiality of critical data and, of course, evidence that is time-stamped by a Ministerial Officer.

At the meeting with Elie Auvray, co-President and co-Founder of Logion, thierry Ehrmann, CEO of Artmarket.com and Founder of Artprice, reminded Logion's co-President that in the 1990s Server Group and Artprice created the European Judicial Server (now a 100% subsidiary of Artmarket.com) which developed a similar decentralized legal network on a European scale (but not worldwide) using the X25 computer protocol.

In addition, Artprice by Artmarket plans to create two subsidiaries, one with a European leader in digitization, providing quality advice and appropriate tools such as GIS (geographic information systems), design software, photogrammetry, cartography, drone, LIDAR, etc.

Artprice by Artmarket's R&D has also been working on non-intrusive interfaces in order to enhance its mastery of augmented and virtual realities (AR and VR). Artprice has of course once again attended the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) where it took a long look at Samsung's QLED 4K digital frames (The Frame) allowing the display of works of art like real paintings and which are already present in certain major museums. Artprice is considering a deal with Samsung because The Frame is the perfect embodiment of digital Art NFTs for collectors, with a very affordable end-user price.

The enthusiasm for Art NFTs is so strong that the first museum entirely devoted to them will be opening its doors in early February, the Seattle NFT Museum (SNFTM). In 2022/2023, we are expecting to see around 30 museums and contemporary art centers dedicated exclusively to NFTs on all 5 continents.

The second planned subsidiary, which will be created by Artprice Inc. USA with governance tokens and a specific DAO, is described in the paragraphs below: "New risks identified for 2022, in accordance with the recommendations of the AMF (France's Financial Markets Authority)

Artmarket.com is therefore studying each proposal (joint venture, capital investment, merger/acquisition, etc.) and will only give its approval if these proposals make good economic sense and perpetuate its ethics, namely, to enhance the information available on the art market as well as its overall transparency.

As regards the various legislative frameworks in force in France and Europe, Artmarket.com is studying the possibility of registering with the AMF as a digital asset service provider (DASP) with a view to its future quality as a FinTech company. At the same time, careful and constant monitoring of American and European legislation will allow Artmarket.com and its American subsidiary to make the best choices as a future FinTech.

Lastly, the ultimate democratization of Art NFTs for the general public involves cryptocurrencies, which are now being linked to major credit card issuers such as Visa (source: CNBC).

Visa's CFO, Vasant Prabhu, expressed his optimism about the development in an interview with CNBC. 'To us, this (the fact that customers made $2.5 billion in payments with its crypto-linked cards in its fiscal first quarter of 2022) signals that consumers see utility in having a Visa card linked to an account at a crypto platform. There's value in being able to access that liquidity, to fund purchases and manage expenses, and to do so instantly and seamlessly…'.

Crypto-linked cards allow customers to spend cryptocurrencies (aka cry) anywhere Visa is accepted, without merchants having to familiarize themselves with the asset class. They receive real money transactions like typical Visa transactions, while the payment processor handles the conversions in the background.

New risks identified for 2022, in accordance with the recommendations of the AMF (France's Financial Markets Authority)

In accordance with the recommendations of the AMF (France's Financial Markets Authority), and, specifically, with regard to the universal registration document (EU regulation 2017/1129), the issuing company must declare and continually update the potential risk factors.

The presentation of risks is the fruit of regular and proactive analyses within the framework of a formal and concerted risk management policy.

The future of Artmarket.com is in the Web3 sphere (NFTs, cryptocurrencies, the metaverse).

Given its strategy, Artmarket.com is therefore obliged to warn the market and its shareholders of the risk associated with the value fluctuations of cryptocurrencies, notably Ethereum (ETH), the most widely used cryptocurrency in the field of Art NFTs (with its dedicated smart contracts), and, to a lesser extent, Bitcoin (BTC).

Artmarket.com and its Artprice department will channel most of its R&D, operations and marketing of its NFT Standardized Marketplace through a subsidiary 100% owned by Artmarket.com, and probably through its 100%-owned American subsidiary: Artprice Inc. As such, Artmarket.com informs its shareholders and the financial markets that there is an identified risk that the Artmarket.com share, in the eyes of fund managers, mostly Anglo-American will be closely indexed to the value of the Ethereum (ETH) and secondarily to that of the Bitcoin (BTC).

A technical analysis over the last three months (from 9 November 2021 to 9 February 2022) using a moving average confirms a constantly strong correlation between the stock market prices of Artmarket.com and that of Ethereum, and to a lesser extent, those of Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies. The "Triple Halving" effect of Ethereum in particular can strongly influence the price (accretive effect).

Indeed, most of the development of Artprice by Artmarket's Standardized NFT Marketplace provides for a proprietary smart contract within the Ethereum blockchain, and notably through its future version, Serenity, that will allow all or part of the current mining process to be switched from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake mining in order to limit energy consumption, or stay with traditional carbon-free mining.

Artmarket.com wishes to point out that, to date, there is not yet a specific cryptocurrency for the group, but that its work groups, after intense reflection, projected different scenarios where French and/or European legislators and/or American legislators would start building workable legislative frameworks for a crypto-culture which already has a relatively long history and is currently practised by more than a billion people around the world.

The development and implementation of these frameworks (i.e. the legal adjustment to an existing reality) is a process seen repeatedly throughout history, particularly in the fields of economics and science during the 20th century.

Artmarket.com's global strategy has long included the creation of a specific cryptocurrency for the art market after regulatory approvals, as demonstrated by the filing date of the DNS artpricecoin.com (.net .org, etc. and its corresponding names).

Copyright 1987-2022 thierry Ehrmann www.artprice.com - www.artmarket.com

Don't hesitate to contact our Econometrics Department for your requirements regarding statistics and personalized studies: for your requirements regarding statistics and personalized studies: econometrics@artprice.com

Try our services (free demo): https://www.artprice.com/demo

Subscribe to our services: https://www.artprice.com/subscription

About Artmarket:

Artmarket.com is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris, SRD long only and Euroclear: 7478 - Bloomberg: PRC - Reuters: ARTF.

Discover Artmarket and its Artprice department on video: www.artprice.com/video

Artmarket and its Artprice department was founded in 1997 by its CEO, thierry Ehrmann. Artmarket and its Artprice department is controlled by Groupe Serveur, created in 1987.

See certified biography in Who's who ©:

Biographie_thierry_Ehrmann_2022_WhosWhoInFrance.pdf

Artmarket is a global player in the Art Market with, among other structures, its Artprice department, world leader in the accumulation, management and exploitation of historical and current art market information in databanks containing over 30 million indices and auction results, covering more than 770,000 artists.

Artprice by Artmarket, the world leader in information on the art market, has set itself the ambition through its Global Standardized Marketplace to be the world's leading Fine Art NFT platform.

Artprice Images® allows unlimited access to the largest Art Market image bank in the world: no less than 180 million digital images of photographs or engraved reproductions of artworks from 1700 to the present day, commented by our art historians.

Artmarket with its Artprice department accumulates data on a permanent basis from 6300 Auction Houses and produces key Art Market information for the main press and media agencies (7,200 publications). Its 5.4 million ('members log in'+social media) users have access to ads posted by other members, a network that today represents the leading Global Standardized Marketplace® to buy and sell artworks at a fixed or bid price (auctions regulated by paragraphs 2 and 3 of Article L 321.3 of France's Commercial Code).

Artmarket with its Artprice department, has been awarded the State label "Innovative Company" by the Public Investment Bank (BPI) (for the second time in November 2018 for a new period of 3 years) which is supporting the company in its project to consolidate its position as a global player in the market art.

Artprice's 2020/21 Contemporary Art Market Report by Artmarket.com:

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-contemporary-art-market-report-2021

Artprice by Artmarket's 2020 Global Art Market Report published in March 2021:

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-art-market-in-2020

Index of press releases posted by Artmarket with its Artprice department:

serveur.serveur.com/Press_Release/pressreleaseEN.htm

SOURCE Artmarket.com