RADIANT LOGISTICS TO HOST INVESTOR CALL TO DISCUSS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR SECOND FISCAL QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 Call Scheduled for Monday, February 14, at 4:30 PM Eastern

RENTON, Wash., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a third party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company, will host a conference call on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss the Company's financial results for the three and six months ended December 31, 2021.

The conference call is open to all interested parties, including individual investors and press. Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO will host the call.

Conference Call Details

Date/Time: Monday, February 14, 2022 at 4:30 PM Eastern



DIAL-IN: US (888) 506-0062; Intl. (973) 528-0011

Access Code: 124371



REPLAY: February 15, 2022 at 9:30 AM Eastern to February 28, 2022 at 4:30 PM Eastern

US (877) 481-4010; Intl. (919) 882-2331

Replay ID number: 44594

Webcast Details

This call is also being webcast and may be accessed via Radiant's web site at www.radiantdelivers.com or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2191/44594 .

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics (www.radiantdelivers.com) is a third party logistics and multi-modal transportation services delivering advanced supply chain solutions through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations across North America. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage and materials management and distribution solutions to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

