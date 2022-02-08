Linktree Boosts Value for Artists and Fans in Partnerships with Bandsintown, Audiomack, SoundCloud, and Community Music Feature Update Facilitates Discoverability and Easy Management for the Independent Musician

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linktree , the market-leading linking platform, today announced its integration with Bandsintown, as well as embeds with Audiomack and SoundCloud, delivering value and functionality across the music vertical. Linktree continues to prioritize the needs of artists and fans, offering key feature updates that enable the discovery of content and a centralized destination for all avenues of monetization: touring, streaming, and merchandise.

Through the integration with Bandsintown, the number one concert discovery platform with 68 million registered users, artists have the ability to add their tour dates in their Bandsintown For Artists dashboard and then display the dates and ticket links via a Bandsintown integration on their Linktree. Linktree visitors can easily discover the shows of their favorite artists, right in their area.

"We are always innovating new ways to help artists promote their live events and deepen their fan connections. Through our Linktree integration, we aim to drive live attendance and sales at a time when artists need it most," said Fabrice Sergent, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Bandsintown.

Linktree's addition of Audiomack and SoundCloud to Music Link allows artists to bring fans one step closer to their music across all platforms. As with Linktree's embeds with Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, creators can display full length tracks from playlists, albums, and songs instantly from Audiomack, as well as audio previews on SoundCloud. Both embeds display playlists directly on Linktree.

"Linktree has always been deeply inspired by the music space and focused on developing a product and integrating services which improve functionality for artists and fans across the ecosystem," said Albert Smith, Entertainment Partnerships Lead for Linktree. "Through our music feature updates and partnerships, Linktree continues to find ways to provide value to our creators, and ensure we're offering the most innovative option for all artists to monetize, connect with fans, and effortlessly share their talent."

Artists as diverse as The Strokes, Shakira, Wiz Khalifa, and Remi Wolf depend on Linktree as their primary online home to host everything that's important to them and build their online universe. Linktree successfully serves these users by aggregating links, and now with Shopify updates, Bandsintown, and improved Music Link features, the linking platform empowers fans to connect with artists, make purchases, and access content.

Music Link, the blueprint Linktree feature enabling artists to expand their digital streaming footprint and help fans discover new music, will automatically find and link to a creator's music across 16 different streaming services, and allow creators to manually add music across 57 additional platforms. Creators will be able to edit, hide, and re-order how these are listed on Linktree.

Linktree has also launched an exclusive partnership with Community, the innovative text messaging platform, with an initial feature in a new Community.com Link. This allows the platform's music and entertainment users to collect SMS sign-ups directly on Linktree, scaling their reach and deepening engagement with their fans and followers.

Meg Goggins, Head of Social for WMA shared: "Linktree has continued to be a fundamental tool for developing and established artists alike. The platform's unique features provide creatives the space to form deeper connections with fans that are specific to their brand and individual passions. To see Linktree collaborate with such respected platforms such as SoundCloud, Bandsintown and Audiomack shows just how committed they are to the future of fan and artist discovery."

Additionally, through its Shopify integration, Linktree is simplifying the path to monetization for artists who now have the ability to directly display their merchandise through automatic or manual showcasing of new and popular items.

These updates are the latest in a series of ongoing artist- and fan-focused partnerships, feature expansions, and product developments from Linktree designed to maximize utility for creators. Across touring, merchandise, and streaming, Linktree remains the one-stop-shop for artists to monetize their work.

About Bandsintown For Artists

Utilized by over 550,000 artists and music professionals, Bandsintown for Artists is an all-in-one platform that empowers artists to build their audience, drive sales, manage their fan relationships, and optimize their marketing. Through its consumer platforms, Bandsintown is the worldwide hub of live music discovery with 68 million registered users and a global reach of 250 million music fans monthly. For more information visit corp.bandsintown.com .

About Linktree

Linktree enables creators, brands, artists, publishers, agencies, and businesses of all sizes to curate an online ecosystem, engage with their audience and monetize their passion. The platform is utilized by more than 22 million creators globally including TikTok, Selena Gomez, Red Bull, Shawn Mendes, Facebook, the Los Angeles Clippers, Jessica Alba, Comedy Central, and HBO. Founded by brothers Alex and Anthony Zaccaria and Nick Humphreys in 2016, Linktree is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. For more information visit https://linktr.ee/ .

