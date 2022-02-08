Core BTS Wins Cloud Award for Project Innovation

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS, a leading IT consulting firm and Azure Expert Managed Service Provider, today announced it was the recipient of the Cloud Project of the Year Award in the international Cloud Computing Awards program, The Cloud Awards.

Core BTS Acquired Aptera Software (PRNewsfoto/Core BTS) (PRNewswire)

Core BTS was recognized for helping Kroger Health respond to COVID-19 by developing and deploying an application that enabled them to schedule and administer up to 300,000 daily vaccines to customers across more than 35 states.

"Core BTS is committed to helping organizations find innovative ways to use cloud technology to advance their business and drive value for their customers," said Paul Lidsky, CEO at Core BTS. "Being recognized for our transformative work at Kroger Health is a true honor, as the cloud-based solution positively impacted communities across the nation."

Celebrating its ten-year anniversary, The Cloud Awards recognize industry leaders and innovators in cloud computing. These global awards aim to identify and celebrate the pioneers who are shaping the future of the cloud industry.

"Core BTS is a worthier-than-ever winner of a Cloud Award, taking cloud technologies to new heights," said Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams.

Hundreds of organizations applied for The Cloud Awards, with entries covering the Americas, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East. To view the full shortlist, go to: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2021-shortlist/.

About Core BTS

Core BTS is an award-winning technology consulting and managed service provider. Recognized for accelerating the adoption of digital technology to transform business, Core BTS delivers robust cloud, modern workplace, collaboration, security, and networking solutions to clients nationwide. Core BTS is owned by Nomura Research Institute, a global provider of consulting services and system solutions. Learn more at https://corebts.com/.

About NRI

Founded in 1965, NRI is a leading global provider of consulting services and system solutions, including management consulting, system integration, and IT management and solutions for the financial, manufacturing, retail, and service industries. Clients from all layers of these individual industries partner with NRI to tap NRI's research expertise and innovative solutions across the organization to expand businesses, design corporate structures and create new business strategies. NRI has more than 13,000 employees in more than 70 offices globally including New York, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. NRI reports annual sales above $4.9 billion. NRI is rated "A" by S&P Global Ratings Japan. For more information, visit https://www.nri.com/en.

About The Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators, and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the cloud as we move into 2022 and beyond. The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards and the Software-as-a-Service Awards.

Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

