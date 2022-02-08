Chatsworth Securities to Establish a European Presence in Paris, France

NEW YORK and PARIS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatsworth Securities LLC will be establishing a representative office in Paris, France, to strengthen its global reach and to facilitate cross border investment banking transactions between the United States and the European Union. Chatsworth, which was established in 1996, has over 20 Managing Director level investment bankers with a team specializing in technology sectors which include fintech, payments and green energy.

"Having successfully built a cross border M&A business between Europe and the US, the firm decided that it was more efficient to have an office in Paris. Furthermore, France and greater Europe have a lot to offer American based companies and investors. There are great opportunities for acquisitions and US companies can benefit from many advantages offered in France, such as: innovation and research tax credits, government grants through subsidized loans, a well-educated labor pool, etc. Furthermore, European companies are well structured with many of the more interesting tech start-ups showing profits on their books," said Marcus Magarian Managing Director at Chatsworth Securities, and an alumnus of HEC Paris.

"With a presence in France our firm will be better able to serve European companies that are seeking opportunities to access capital and acquisitions in the USA. In addition, M&A activity in France is quite robust with around 20% of deals closed being cross-border transactions. Our goal is to become a bridge that will help European companies access U.S. liquidity and opportunities," said Ralph DiFiore, Senior Managing Director at Chatsworth Securities.

With President Emmanuel Macron's announcement of the "France 2030" investment plan, France is committing €30 billion ($35-billion USD) to become leaders in technology and renewable energy in Europe. Chatsworth believes European technology opportunities will garner strong interest in the US and elsewhere.

Chatsworth Securities LLC is an investment banking firm that has been providing financial advisory services to corporations and entrepreneurs since 1996. Chatsworth advises on both domestic and international M&A transactions, digital transformation and capital raises for large and small companies. Chatsworth has participated as an underwriter in over six hundred public offerings and has raised over $5 billion for traditional and alternative money managers and their funds.

