Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Announces New Corporate Leadership Structure

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (Nasdaq: BWMX) ("Betterware" or the "Company") today announced a new corporate leadership structure to support the ongoing growth of its business, including the operation of Jafra Cosmetics International, Inc. and Jafra Mexico Holding Company B.V (collectively, "JAFRA"), which were recently acquired, subject to certain conditions yet to be fulfilled, as previously announced on January 18, 2022. The new leadership structure recognizes the significant accomplishments of its executives and includes a combination of new hires, promotions and the continued leadership from executive management at Betterware. All executives will report directly to Luis G. Campos, Betterware´s Executive Chairman of the Board.

Juan Luis Toscano, 58 years old, is joining Betterware as Corporate Chief Talent Officer and will be in charge of overseeing all human resources activities in Betterware and JAFRA, to allow the Chief Executive Officers of each company to focus on business strategy and growth. Mr. Toscano has over 25 years of experience in Human Resources and, in particular, with building and managing multicultural and multifunctional teams. Prior to joining Betterware, Mr. Toscano held positions with strong global brands including as Vice President of Human Resources at Constellation brands, Senior Director of Human Resources of Motorola Mobility (Google) and Senior Director of Compensation of Motorola and Kellog's Latin America.

Carlos Doormann, 51 years old, is joining Betterware as Corporate Chief Financial Officer and will ensure the correct functioning of all financial areas of Betterware and JAFRA. Mr. Doormann´s activities will include strategic and financial planning, investor relations and relations with banks and external auditors. Mr. Doormann has significant experience in execution of financial and business strategies, investor relations, risk management, financial reporting, among other areas of expertise. Prior to joining Betterware, he was Chief Financial Officer of Grupo Alpura and Chief Financial Officer of Club Premier Aeromexico. His diverse professional background of nearly 30 years includes finance positions at leading global companies including Philip Morris International, Kraft Foods, Boehringer Ingelheim and Aeromexico in Mexico and in the United States. Mr. Doormann holds a B.A. in Economics from ITAM and an MBA from Yale University.

Mauricio Alvarez, 52 years old, Chief Information Officer of Betterware since August 2020, has been promoted to the new position of Corporate Chief Information Officer and will be in charge of deploying and overseeing all technology developments in Betterware and JAFRA to support future growth. Mr. Alvarez holds responsibilities across information technology spanning applications, data, cybersecurity and infrastructure. Prior to joining Betterware, he was Chief Information Officer for the USA, Mexico and Central America regions of Atento and held Information Technology and Innovation leadership roles at The Coca Cola Company. Mr. Alvarez holds a B.A. in Information Technology, Universidad Iberoamericana and Digital Business Leadership, Digital Transformation from Columbia University.

Rebeca Figueroa, 32 years old, New Business Director of Betterware since July 2021, has been promoted to Chief Commercial Model Officer, and will be in charge of replicating Betterware´s commercial model and three strategic pillars in JAFRA. Ms. Figueroa joined Betterware in 2015 in the Business Intelligence team and served as Betterware's Marketing Director from 2016 through 2019 leading product innovation, merchandising and brand communications. She has significant experience in direct selling, sales and marketing strategy and business analytics. Ms. Figueroa holds a B.A. in Actuarial Science from Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara and MBA from the University of Toronto.

Andres Campos, 38 years old, continues as Chief Executive Officer of Betterware. Mr. Campos has held the position of Chief Executive Officer of Betterware since 2018. He joined Betterware in 2012 as Strategy and New Business Director and became Commercial Director in 2014 and Chief Executive Officer in 2018. Prior to joining Betterware, he was Corporate Banking Associate of Grupo Financiero Banamex (Citi) and began his career in auditing at KPMG. Mr. Campos holds a B.A. in Business Administration from ITESM and MBA from Cornell University.

Diana Jones, 40 years old, continues as Chief Financial Officer of Betterware. Mrs. Jones has served as Betterware's Chief Financial officer since 2020. She previously performed as Betterware's Comptroller Director (2018-2019) and Director of Financial Planning (2019-2020). Prior joining the Company, she worked as Director of External Audit in KPMG Cardenas Dosal, S.C., (2003-2018), including a period in the New York City office from 2008 to 2010. Mrs. Jones holds a degree in Public Accounting and Finance from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education (ITESM), as well as an MBA with specialty in Finance from Tecmilenio University. She is also a Certified Public Accountant at the Mexican Institute of Public Accountants.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Founded in 1995, Betterware de Mexico is the leading direct-to-consumer company in Mexico focused on creating innovative products that solve specific needs regarding organization, practicality, space saving and hygiene within the household. Betterware's wide product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen, commuting, laundry and cleaning, as well as other categories that include products and solutions for every corner of the household.

The Company has a differentiated two-tier network of distributors and associates that sell their products through twelve catalogues per year. All products are designed by the Company and under the Betterware brand name through its different sources of product innovation. The Company's state-of-the-art infrastructure allows it to safely and timely deliver its products to every part of the country, backed by the strategic location of its national distribution center. Today, the Company distributes its products in Mexico and Guatemala, and has plans of additional international expansion.

Supported by its asset light business model and its three strategic pillars of Product Innovation, Business Intelligence and Technology, Betterware has been able to achieve sustainable double-digit growth rates by successfully expanding its household penetration and share of wallet.

