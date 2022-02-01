Integral ILS Surpasses $1B Capital Deployed, with Total Investor Commitments Reaching $1.4B

Growth further positions independent ILS fund manager to capitalize on attractive conditions in the catastrophe risk market and offer compelling, uncorrelated returns to institutional investors

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral ILS Ltd. ("Integral"), the independent Insurance-Linked Securities ("ILS") fund manager, today announced it has surpassed $1.1B of investor capital deployed. The firm also announced it has raised in excess of $1.4B since its founding in July 2020.

Over the past year, the firm has received several new commitments from institutional investors in addition to increased allocations from its cornerstone investors, New Holland Capital and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments).

Integral's investing strategy is primarily focused on catastrophe-linked insurance and reinsurance transactions, and benefits from in-house risk origination capabilities and comprehensive access via strategic partnerships with TransRe and Amwins.

Integral Co-Founder and Managing Partner Richard Lowther said: "Our AUM growth is a testament to the demand we've seen among sophisticated institutional investors to add catastrophic risk to their portfolios, especially those looking for alternatives to fixed income and credit strategies."

Integral Co-Founder and CIO Lixin Zeng added: "We have long believed that institutional investors with long-term time horizons have a structural advantage when it comes to holding catastrophic risk exposures, and we're pleased to see continued investor interest in our bespoke strategy."

Scott Radke, CEO of New Holland Capital, said: "Integral has an exciting market opportunity, as current pricing in the market has reignited interest from institutional investors that have historically avoided catastrophe risk assets. We're enthusiastic about their specialized, investor-friendly approach to the market, and we look forward to our ongoing partnership with the Integral team as they continue to scale."

Integral is a Bermuda-headquartered independent ILS fund manager founded in July 2020 by industry veterans Lixin Zeng and Richard Lowther. Strategic partners TransRe, a leading global property and casualty reinsurer headquartered in New York, and Amwins, the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the United States headquartered in Charlotte, enable Integral's investors to have comprehensive access to the broader natural catastrophe and event-linked insurance value-chain.

