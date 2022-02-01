The First Ever Sports Tech Summit Focusing on Metaverse and NFT Will Take Place this Month

The First Ever Sports Tech Summit Focusing on Metaverse and NFT Will Take Place this Month With Top Speakers from META, DapperLabs, Sandbox, UEFA, LaLiga, Under Armour, redefining the future of Sports.

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Using a groundbreaking Global 3-D Virtual event platform, the #GSTS2022 is poised to become the largest driver in the sportstech industry with over 2.5K industry professionals expected to join. The Global SportsTech Summit 2022 (#GSTS2022) will offer front row seats and a thrilling glimpse into 'the future' of sports. Amir Raveh, Founder and President of HYPE Sports Innovation, stated that the team has worked around the clock for nearly a year now, to make the #GSTS2022 one of the most exciting events in the history of sportstech, exploring the new trends and opportunities, including #Metaverse and #NFT that will impact 2022 together with 250 top brands, 80+ leading SportsTech Investment Firms & VCs, and global experts showcasing the 120+ Startups that will shake the future of sports as we know it.

"As a leading player in sports innovation, we feel compelled to enlighten our valued ecosystem about the metaverse, NFTs and what the future of sports holds. We believe that it's our responsibility to take the leap into the metaverse and showcase some of the finest sportstech solutions, implementing a virtual environment, and allowing attendees to network efficiently to build long-term relationships and alliances within the sports industry."

The Global SportsTech Summit 2022 will include seven expo pavilions, focusing on the major sportstech trends, including: fan experience, smart stadiums, performance analytics, and specifically showcasing NFT and Metavese solutions with over 120 startups.

And, for the first time ever, there will be a built in simulator presenting the sports metaverse experience for sports brands, clubs, and fans.

A list of speakers, which will be revealed in the upcoming days, will include top industry leaders from brands like: META (facebook), LaLiga, DapperLabs, ESL, Under Armour, Socios, and SandBox among others as well as HYPE Sports Innovation's leading partners such as: DAZN, DFL, FIBA, and Bundesliga.

As a special bonus - 253 industry leaders comprised of decision makers from Borussia Dortmund, ANTA, Coca-Cola, RedBull, Liverpool, Manchester City, Adidas, Golden State Warriors, ESL, AS Roma, Blackstone Fund, Kosmos Holdings etc., have already secured their NFT design, with the opportunity to mint their own NFT during the event at a workshop alongside the VIP lounge.

This will be followed by a networking session to conclude the much awaited summit - whereby the attendees can enter the 3-D networking area, from the comfort of their own homes, and access startups' booths and other available virtual spaces to make their mark on an event that is bound to create a major impact to the sports industry globally.

About HYPE Sports Innovation:

HYPE is the Global Sports Tech Ecosystem. We partner with top sports Brands, Clubs, and Companies, as well as 250 Sports Tech startups to date.

Our 40K+ followers, Experts, Investors and Mentors - all contribute to the great value we generate across the ecosystem. HYPE maximizes value by providing business traction, access to capital, mentorship, alongside exclusive content, data and insights. Some of the categories we're proud to lead are Metaverse and Blockchain, Performance, Media, Betting, and many more.

Our ecosystem leads to successful exits, Sports brands' innovation, major investment and long-term partnerships and value.

