ECP ENVIRONMENTAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES CORP. ANNOUNCES ADJOURNMENT OF SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

SUMMIT, N.J., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (Nasdaq: ENNV), a Delaware corporation ("ENNV"), today announced that it had entered into an amendment (the "Amendment") to the merger agreement relating to its previously announced business combination with Fast Radius, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Fast Radius"). Pursuant to the Amendment, the parties agreed to, among other things, reduce the base purchase price from $1.0 billion to $750 million. As a result of the Amendment, ENNV will issue up to 75,000,000 newly issued shares of Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, of ENNV ("ENNV Class A common stock") in connection with the business combination, up to 65,000,000 shares of which will be issued or subject to ENNV awards at the closing of the business combination and 10,000,000 shares of which will be issuable upon the attainment of certain performance thresholds.

On January 31, 2022, ENNV convened and then adjourned, without conducting any business, its special meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting"). The Special Meeting has been adjourned to 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on February 2, 2022. The Special Meeting is being held to approve the business combination with Fast Radius, as described in ENNV's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on January 13, 2022.

The proxy card included with the previously distributed proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the adjournment and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Special Meeting. The record date for the Special Meeting remains January 5, 2022. ENNV stockholders who have already voted and do not wish to change their vote do not need to vote again.

Subject to stockholder approval and other customary closing conditions identified in the previously disclosed merger agreement, the business combination is expected to close on February 4, 2022. Upon the closing of the business combination, the combined company will be named "Fast Radius, Inc." and its common stock will be listed on NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol "FSRD."

In connection with the business combination, holders of 31,512,573 shares of ENNV Class A common stock exercised their right to redeem their shares for cash at a redemption price of approximately $10.01 per share for an aggregate redemption amount of approximately $315.4 million. Holders of ENNV Class A common stock may revoke their election to redeem all or a portion of their shares of ENNV Class A common stock by contacting ENNV's transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, by emailing SPACSUPPORT@astfinancial.com by 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on February 3, 2022.

About ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed by Energy Capital Partners Management, LP for the purpose of entering into a merger, stock purchase, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The strategy of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is to identify and acquire businesses located in North America that concentrate on combating climate change by decreasing the carbon intensity of energy production, increasing the efficiency of industrial and consumer-related activities, expanding electricity storage and distribution, and improving the overall sustainability of the economy through efforts to lower pollution and increase beneficial reuse. For more information, visit ecpennv.com .

About Fast Radius, Inc.

Fast Radius, Inc. is a leading cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company. The Cloud Manufacturing Platform™ from Fast Radius is a first-of-its-kind solution that integrates design, production, and fulfillment operations through a common digital infrastructure to make manufacturing easier, more accessible, and more sustainable. Founded in 2017, Fast Radius, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Atlanta, Louisville, and Singapore and microfactories in Chicago and at the UPS Worldport facility in Louisville, KY.

