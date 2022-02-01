Amino Helps San Luis Obispo County Save Nearly $236K & Over 200 Hours With Affordable Healthcare Access Intuitive Healthcare Guidance Platform Makes It Fast & Easy for SLO Employees to Find High-Quality, In-Network Providers & Book Appointments Even in Healthcare Desert

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amino, the leading healthcare guidance platform, has enabled the County of San Luis Obispo (SLO), California and its employees to save $236,500 and over 223 hours by making it faster and easier for employees to access high-quality healthcare from in-network providers. By providing a simple, intuitive app where employees can search for providers and book appointments in seconds, Amino has helped the rural county overcome its healthcare desert and empower employees to get the care they need with less hassle and out-of-pocket costs.

SLO joins the State of New Jersey and multiple other state and local governments that are using Amino to help their employees more easily access the care they need and make more informed healthcare decisions, while reducing the cost of care for both organizations and their employees.

For the 3,700 active and retired SLO employees, as well as their dependents, finding affordable care has historically been difficult. With a limited number of doctors and specialists to choose from, finding one nearby who is in-network and accepting new patients was a challenge.

SLO implemented the Amino digital healthcare navigation platform to not only reduce the hassle and cost for its employees, but also help employees get the most out of their benefits by increasing utilization of covered services. At the same time, Amino enables SLO to support its employees' overall health and wellness by improving access to top-rated providers and reducing the stress, time and energy spent on making phone calls and coordinating appointments.

"Amino is convenient, it's easy to use, and it's intuitive for our employees," said Codee Martinelli, benefits manager with SLO. "People really like using the tool, which is going to help us save a lot of money in the long run."

Unlike typical insurance carrier directories that generate a list and leave beneficiaries on their own to find the right match, Amino's Smart Match recommendation engine shows quality care and cost-effectiveness ratings for each provider to help users make the best decision. Then, with just a few taps, covered beneficiaries can easily send a message to book an appointment with their chosen provider directly within the app 24/7.

SLO and its employees have already saved $236,500 so far in claims cost and out of pocket expenses. Amino has saved employees alone more than 223 hours, giving back quality time they can now spend doing what they love.

68% of SLO beneficiaries have signed on to use Amino and have booked over 438 appointments so far, with additional time and cost savings expected as the Amino platform gains traction among users.

"Now more than ever, organizations and their people need practical solutions to help lower the cost of care and reduce the stress and anxiety around making these important decisions," said David Vivero, CEO of Amino. "We're extremely pleased to see the substantial impact our platform has made for SLO and it's beneficiaries so far and we look forward to helping them achieve even greater savings and better overall health down the road."

To learn more about how Amino's healthcare guidance platform helps companies provide a better way to find and book healthcare for their employees, visit www.amino.com .

About Amino

Amino, the leading healthcare guidance platform, connects people with high-quality, cost-effective providers and benefits programs in context across the healthcare ecosystem. With more than 17B healthcare claims used to inform our actionable healthcare recommendations, Amino reduces wasteful claims spending, streamlines care routing, increases care quality, and improves member experience. To learn more, visit amino.com.

