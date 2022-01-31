Xcelerate Solutions Awarded JAIC T&E BPA

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcelerate Solutions (Xcelerate) is proud to announce that it was recently awarded a spot on the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) Test & Evaluation (T&E) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA). The JAIC T&E BPA is a five-year BPA that will allow the acquisition, development, and integration of commercial Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and services in support of the Department of Defense (DoD) and U.S. Government's AI test and evaluation objectives. The areas of focus include emerging AI technologies such as Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and Neural Networks. Task orders will focus on the following task areas:

Task 1: AI T&E Solutions

Task 2: T&E Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) Services

Task 3: Other Technologies

Task 4: Alignment/Integration with the Joint Common Foundation (JCF)

Xcelerate's Director of Business Development, Phil Cunningham said, "The advancement of AI in supporting DoD operations and missions is critical in better meeting the needs of the agency and warfighter. Through this BPA, the future is bright for AI in the government which will allow the DoD to accomplish more within tight budgets, automate tasks, enhance mission-critical capabilities, and discover breakthroughs in the application of AI."

About Xcelerate Solutions

Xcelerate Solutions exists to create innovative solutions that deliver results, manage risk from individuals to systems, and accelerate time to value. Across our three service areas — Enterprise Security, Strategic Consulting, and Digital Transformation — we optimize efficiency and effectiveness and enhance the security and resilience of America's personnel, physical and cyber infrastructure.

About the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center

The Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) was established in 2018 to be the focal point of the DoD Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy to accelerate scaling AI and its impact across the Department. Working closely with the Services, Combatant Commands, and other Components, JAIC identifies appropriate use cases for AI across DoD, rapidly pilots solutions, and scales impact across its enterprise.

The mission of the JAIC, as specified in the DoD AI Strategy, is "to accelerate the delivery of AI-enabled capabilities, scale the Department-wide impact of AI, and synchronize DoD AI activities to expand Joint Force advantages."

