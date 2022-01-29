MrBeast Launches Better-For-You Snacking Brand Feastables

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avid philanthropist and massive digital creator, MrBeast , AKA Jimmy Donaldson, today announces the launch of Feastables , a better-for-you snacking brand rooted in gamified experiences.

With the mission to deliver high-quality snacks to the masses, Feastables' first launch is the MrBeast Bar, a gluten-free chocolate bar that starts with four simple ingredients, including organic cocoa. The MrBeast Bar is launching in three delicious flavors: Original Chocolate, Almond Chocolate, and Quinoa Crunch Chocolate.

Feastables is setting out to build an engaging consumer brand centered around gamified experiences that bring everything MrBeast is known for online – fan engagement, games, stunts, and spectacle – to the masses. In true MrBeast fashion, Feastables will be holding a massive sweepstakes totaling over $1MM dollars in prizes and offers. Ten lucky grand-prize winners will be selected to compete in a MrBeast YouTube video for the chance to win MrBeast's Chocolate Factory. There will also be thousands of instant-win prizes up for grabs, including a Tesla, Sea Doos, Super 73 Electric Bikes, Artesian Builds gaming computers, Turtle Beach gaming bundles, Beats by Dre earbuds, a lifetime of chocolate from Gopuff, cash prizes, MrBeast merch and so much more.

Growing up with Crohn's made MrBeast aware of the need to make higher quality snacks more accessible. He's setting out to do just that, and bring the fun. "Be on the lookout for exciting stunts and giveaways with every Feastables drop," says Donaldson. "No other brand is creating quality snacks with a focus on fun at a mass scale, and I'm excited for everyone to experience it."

The current product portfolio is just the beginning of a much bigger vision. Donaldson, who will serve as Feastables' Founder and creative visionary, brought on Jim Murray, snacking industry pioneer and former President of RxBar, to lead the company's strategy, and incubated the company with the team at Night , his management company.

Starting today, Feastables is available direct to consumer on www.feastables.com with prices ranging from $2.98 - $49.99 USD for individual bars and bundles respectively. Individual bars are also now available on walmart.com for $2.98. Want to be the first to try it? Order exclusively through leading instant delivery company Gopuff for a delivery of MrBeast Bars in as little as 15-20 minutes.

For more information about Feastables, visit www.feastables.com and follow the brand @feastables via social media on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok. For more information on the sweepstakes, head to mystery.feastables.com for official rules and entry guidelines.

About Feastables

Feastables is a mission-driven snacking brand founded by YouTuber, Jimmy Donaldson, a.k.a. MrBeast . Founded by the largest digital creator on the planet, Feastables is rooted in gamified experiences that bring joy and FUN to its community. Consumers can expect to see a series of once-in-a-lifetime sweepstake drops, digital experiences and more. Feastables will bring consumers great tasting snacks with high-quality ingredients for the mass market – starting with The MrBeast Bar. Feastables works with the Rainforest Alliance to sustainably source their cacao and support their mission to create a sustainable future for people and nature, and the brand will ongoingly support Beast Philanthropy with food and cash donations to continue to address food insecurity in the United States. To offer a sustainable shopping experience, the brand has partnered with EcoCart to offer a carbon-neutral checkout and works with TerraCycle to eliminate waste through recycling.

About MrBeast

MrBeast (AKA Jimmy Donaldson) isn't just the most-hyped YouTuber in history. From his generous digital philanthropy to his multiple business ventures, he's evolving the content creator industry and paving the way for the next generation of entertainers and entrepreneurs. Since 2020, he has added 25+ million subscribers across his YouTube channels and will hit 3 billion views this year. Outfitted with the best fans on the internet, MrBeast collaborates with the biggest creators and businesses in the world.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunities. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com , on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart .

About Gopuff

Gopuff is the go-to platform for instant delivery of consumers' evolving, everyday needs. With an unmatched assortment of products including cleaning and home products , over-the-counter medications , baby and pet products, food and drinks , local brands, as well as alcohol and fresh prepared food in some markets, Gopuff brings a unique, seamless, and reliable experience to customers in over 1,000 cities for a flat $1.95 delivery fee.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola , Gopuff created the instant needs category and continues to build the rails for the future of commerce. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram . Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android .

