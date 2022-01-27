SILVERCORP REPORTS 2021 DRILLING AT TLP MINE HITS MULTIPLE HIGH-GRADE SILVER AND GOLD ZONES

Trading Symbol TSX: SVM

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report additional high-grade intercepts from its 2021 exploration program at the TLP mine. Extensive exploration drilling and tunneling are ongoing at the TLP mine and all other mines in the Ying Mining District, Henan Province, China.

From June 1 to December 31, 2021, 43,573 metres ("m") from a total of 276 diamond drill holes, including 218 underground holes and 58 surface holes, were completed at the TLP mine. Assay results for 270 holes have been received, with 202 holes intercepting mineralization. The Company also received assay results for 35 holes pending from the previous drilling program at the TLP mine from October 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021 disclosed in the Company's news release dated June 1, 2021. Currently, there are 13 rigs drilling at the TLP mine.

The strategy of the drilling program is fourfold: 1) drill above or beneath the stopes that were previously mined but stopped due to more variation in grades, thickness and attitudes of the vein structures than previously modeled to easily obtain ore; 2) drill for high-grade silver-lead-zinc veins within the resource area; 3) drill for silver-lead-zinc veins in the resource area at higher elevations near the surface where there are limited drill holes from previous drilling programs; and 4) drill for high-grade silver-lead-zinc veins at the northwest side of the resource area to expand the resources.

Drilling Above or Beneath Previously Mined Stopes

Most holes drilled during the period targeted blocks of known silver-lead-zinc veins in production areas that were previously missed due to limited drilling or tunneling, changes in the strikes and dips, and/or pinch-swelling of the pay-zones in the veins. The high-grade intercepts are mainly associated with the southwest-striking T15 series, T16 series, T17W, T11, T20, T21, T30, T3 series, T4 series, T5 series, T1, and T2, and the north-northwest-striking T14 series, T22, T28, and T31 series. Drilling discovered additional splay and parallel vein structures T16E3, T4E, T4W, T5E2, and T5a. This drilling has resulted in a significant amount of upgraded resources for near-term mine planning and production. Since access tunnels are already in place, the upgraded high-grade resource blocks can quickly be converted to reserves and mined.

Highlights of the high-grade intercepts at the TLP mine:

Underground h ole ZKG0712 intersected a 1.36 m interval ( 1.03 m true width) of vein T11 grading 2,042 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag"), 36.86% lead ("Pb"), 6.73% zinc ("Zn"), 0.43 g/t gold ("Au"), and 0.83% copper ("Cu") from 211.32 m depth, at an elevation of 632 m ;





Underground hole ZKG4T1601 intersected a 4.03 m interval ( 2.27 m true width) of vein T16 grading 1,003 g/t Ag, 8.93% Pb, 0.83% Zn, 0.16 g/t Au, and 0.10% Cu from 79.56 m depth, at an elevation of 762 m ;





Underground hole ZKG0305 intersected a 1.11 m interval ( 1.11 m true width) of vein T15W grading 1,597 g/t Ag, 14.71% Pb, 0.39% Zn, 0.08 g/t Au, and 0.41% Cu from 44.89 m depth, at an elevation of 782 m ;





Underground hole ZKT0210 intersected a 3.59 m interval ( 3.57 m true width) of vein T3 grading 581 g/t Ag, 8.83% Pb, 0.63% Zn, 0.05 g/t Au, and 0.05% Cu from 250.35 m depth, at an elevation of 787 m ; and





Underground hole ZKG0832 intersected a 1.40 m interval ( 0.95 m true width) of vein T15W grading 994 g/t Ag, 29.33% Pb, 0.77% Zn, 0.05 g/t Au, and 0.11% Cu from 70.64 m depth, at an elevation of 810 m .

Drilling Silver-Lead-Zinc Veins within the Resource Area Intersected Unexpected High-Grade Gold Veins

Drilling intersected two types of gold mineralization in gold-silver-lead-zinc veins and gold veins, respectively. The former is thought to be formed by gold mineralization in the vein structures which was then overprinted by silver-lead-zinc mineralization with quartz-sericite alteration. Most of this type of gold mineralization occurs at elevations between 700 m and 760 m. The latter mineralization is predominantly composed of gold with no or low silver-lead-zinc mineralization in shear structures associated with quartz-ankerite alteration at higher elevations above 830 m.

Highlights of the high-grade gold and gold-silver-lead-zinc intercepts within the TLP resource area:

Surface hole ZKTDB3504 intersected a 1.46 m interval (true width unknown) of an unknown gold vein grading 8 g/t Ag, 0.02% Pb, 0.02% Zn, 13.96 g/t Au, and 0.01% Cu from 91.12 m depth, at an elevation of 909 m ;





Underground hole ZKT0016 intersected a 1.01 m interval ( 0.79 m true width) of gold vein T1W grading 12 g/t Ag, 0.12% Pb, 0.02% Zn, 13.91 g/t Au, and 0.01% Cu from 95.26 m depth, at an elevation of 861 m ;





Underground hole ZKT1124 intersected a 2.04 m interval ( 1.70 m true width) of vein T2 grading 281 g/t Ag, 3.32% Pb, 0.52% Zn, 6.83 g/t Au, and 0.59% Cu from 56.78 m depth, at an elevation of 749 m ; and





Underground hole ZKT1351 intersected a 1.31 m interval ( 0.88 m true width) of vein T1W1 grading 7 g/t Ag, 0.02% Pb, 0.03% Zn, 6.09 g/t Au, and 0.01% Cu from 97.95 m depth, at an elevation of 836 m .

Near Surface Silver-Lead-Zinc Veins Intersected by Surface and Underground Drilling within the TLP Resource Area

Surface and underground diamond drilling tested certain blocks near the surface in the central and northeast parts of the TLP resource area, and intersected high-grade silver-lead-zinc veins T1, T2, T3 series, T4, T5, and T20. The surface holes also intersected thick mineralization in T2 and T3. Surface hole ZKTDB0605, for instance, intersected vein T3 with a true width of 7.44 m. The purpose of this drilling is to extend the resources to higher elevations within the current resource area. The aforementioned drilling also discovered T5E2, a splay and parallel vein to T5.

Highlights of the high-grade/thick silver-lead-zinc intercepts near surface at the TLP mine:

Surface hole ZKTDB2001 intersected a 0.87 m interval ( 0.82 m true width) of vein T3 grading 2,871 g/t Ag, 2.47% Pb, 0.79% Zn, 0.05 g/t Au, and 1.63% Cu from 157.40 m depth, at an elevation of 1,027 m ;





Surface hole ZKTDB0608 intersected a 3.38 m interval ( 1.42 m true width) of vein T2W2 grading 1,052 g/t Ag, 4.38% Pb, 0.14% Zn, 0.05 g/t Au, and 0.10% Cu from 164.11 m depth, at an elevation of 1,075 m ;





Surface hole ZKTDB0605 intersected a 9.45 m interval ( 7.44 m true width) of vein T3 grading 168 g/t Ag, 1.41% Pb, 0.18% Zn, 0.05 g/t Au, and 0.02% Cu from 25.96 m depth, at an elevation of 1,144 m ;





Surface hole ZKTDB0601 intersected a 7.23 m interval ( 6.81 m true width) of vein T2 grading 133 g/t Ag, 2.63% Pb, 0.11% Zn, 0.02 g/t Au, and 0.01% Cu from 19.16 m depth, at an elevation of 1,151 m ; and





Underground hole ZKT0442 intersected a 29.93 m interval ( 24.51 m true width) of vein T1W1 grading 104 g/t Ag, 1.35% Pb, 0.27% Zn, 0.05 g/t Au, and 0.02% Cu from 26.72 m depth, at an elevation of 862 m .

Drilling Intersected High-Grade Silver-Lead-Zinc Veins at the Northwest Side of the Resource Area

At the northwest side of the resource area, drilling intersected high-grade silver-lead-zinc vein T33, and its parallel vein T33W3. This drilling is to support the Company's strategy to expand the resources laterally.

Table 1: Assay results for 146 drill holes from the TLP mine

Hold ID From

(m) To

(m) Elevation

(m) Interval

(m) True

Width

(m) Ag

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Au

(g/t) Cu

(%) Vein ZKG0129 66.86 67.74 925 0.88 0.87 405 2.12 1.84 0.03 0.03 T16E ZKG0302 85.58 88.70 730 3.12 2.30 235 2.34 0.28 0.08 0.04 T11 ZKG0303 62.11 62.89 779 0.78 0.72 190 0.49 0.08 0.12 0.02 T11 ZKG0305 44.89 46.00 782 1.11 1.11 1,597 14.71 0.39 0.08 0.41 T15W ZKG0316 100.52 102.76 710 2.24 1.78 337 4.06 1.29 0.27 0.11 T11 ZKG0316 112.42 113.05 699 0.63 0.47 486 0.54 0.09 0.53 0.03 T11E1 ZKG0316 112.42 113.05 699 0.63 0.47 486 0.54 0.09 0.53 0.03 T11E1 ZKG0317 62.54 64.03 752 1.49 1.37 164 1.74 0.26 0.05 0.05 T15W ZKG0334 173.55 174.22 629 0.67 0.66 1,608 8.25 1.41 0.11 0.08 T16 ZKG0335 248.22 249.14 619 0.92 0.70 240 15.94 1.12 0.04 0.16 T15W ZKG0337 285.40 286.16 563 0.76 0.62 75 5.92 0.14 0.02 0.14 T14E ZKG0339 40.05 41.35 623 1.30 1.09 444 0.16 0.09 0.37 0.01 T17W ZKG0341 34.57 35.21 629 0.64 0.56 154 0.45 0.26 0.03 0.02 T17W ZKG0341 110.44 111.18 582 0.74 0.62 81 1.87 0.12 0.27 0.04 T14 ZKG0342 41.58 42.10 624 0.52 0.42 2,369 2.54 1.36 3.37 0.09 T17W ZKG0346 80.47 81.58 610 1.11 0.96 51 2.12 0.14 0.05 0.05 T15W4 ZKG0702 202.87 203.58 635 0.71 0.66 130 8.39 0.94 0.53 0.18 T11 ZKG0703 18.03 19.54 780 1.51 1.50 216 2.08 0.73 0.07 0.02 T16 ZKG0706 164.75 165.27 680 0.52 0.50 126 2.90 0.44 0.10 0.06 T14E ZKG0712 211.32 212.68 632 1.36 1.03 2,042 36.86 6.73 0.43 0.83 T11 ZKG0813 49.46 50.76 789 1.30 1.00 240 1.38 0.58 0.05 0.08 T11 ZKG0715 170.81 171.47 723 0.66 0.53 641 1.51 0.97 0.72 0.10 T11 ZKG0814 35.87 37.12 791 1.25 1.14 154 1.86 0.20 0.05 0.03 T15 ZKG0814 52.19 52.89 787 0.70 0.65 187 0.09 0.05 0.05 0.02 T11 ZKG0828 112.88 113.49 956 0.61 0.33 934 7.81 0.82 0.02 0.33 T4 ZKG0830 86.63 88.33 956 1.70 1.18 328 1.89 0.06 0.05 0.07 T5 ZKG0832 70.64 72.04 810 1.40 0.95 994 29.33 0.77 0.05 0.11 T15W ZKG0833 13.79 14.72 827 0.93 0.72 40 3.24 0.71 0.03 0.01 T11 ZKG0833 78.14 79.18 812 1.04 0.75 695 10.91 1.09 0.03 0.12 T15W3 ZKG0841 24.32 24.86 830 0.54 0.54 308 1.59 0.44 0.05 0.01 T16E3 [1] ZKG0841 88.09 88.63 807 0.54 0.54 100 2.38 0.34 0.05 0.01 T14E ZKG0843 44.97 49.65 823 4.68 4.67 264 3.34 0.16 0.05 0.05 T16E2 ZKG0843 53.68 54.63 820 0.95 0.93 118 0.74 0.08 0.05 0.02 T15W1 ZKG0843 83.02 83.97 809 0.95 0.94 151 0.78 0.30 0.05 0.02 T14E ZKG0845 47.95 48.49 825 0.54 0.53 591 1.10 0.48 0.02 0.06 T15W1 ZKG0943 167.89 169.91 681 2.02 0.41 244 8.54 0.64 0.32 0.09 T14E ZKG0944 172.45 173.04 680 0.59 0.56 87 10.48 1.17 0.12 0.05 T14E ZKG1017 3.46 4.54 955 1.08 0.68 331 0.51 0.35 0.05 0.05 T16E ZKG1018 7.71 8.67 955 0.96 0.96 660 1.24 0.32 0.05 0.05 T16E ZKG1018 57.29 57.91 946 0.62 0.61 171 1.63 0.20 0.05 0.04 T16 ZKG1019 18.36 19.06 954 0.70 0.56 2,744 4.50 0.95 0.03 0.27 T16E ZKG1020 1.86 2.45 955 0.59 0.53 233 0.50 0.63 0.02 0.05 T16E1 ZKG1020 86.85 88.58 915 1.73 1.64 133 1.43 0.23 0.02 0.04 T15W ZKG1021 2.49 3.18 954 0.69 0.67 841 4.07 1.70 0.03 0.14 T16E1 ZKG1021 82.88 83.53 915 0.65 0.65 659 6.69 0.42 0.03 0.04 T15W3 ZKG1416 78.17 79.37 914 1.20 0.96 65 1.77 0.23 0.05 0.02 T15W ZKG1417 75.43 76.89 930 1.46 1.12 459 0.66 0.08 0.14 0.13 T15W ZKG1417 141.45 142.13 906 0.68 0.51 172 1.12 0.62 0.05 0.01 T11E ZKG1425 116.03 117.06 948 1.03 0.53 53 5.60 0.14 0.03 0.01 T15 ZKG1805 13.32 15.06 833 1.74 1.00 118 0.85 0.10 0.05 0.03 T11E4 ZKG1805 202.36 203.05 787 0.69 0.40 172 2.04 0.75 0.05 0.04 T17 ZKG1805 281.67 282.46 768 0.79 0.70 139 0.81 0.32 0.05 0.05 T22Ea ZKG1806 285.68 287.26 715 1.58 0.81 1,898 8.02 2.19 0.05 0.49 T22E ZKG1806 292.38 293.54 712 1.16 1.03 108 2.28 0.27 0.02 0.02 T22E1 ZKG1807 243.27 243.89 773 0.62 0.62 108 1.28 0.43 0.03 0.25 T16 ZKG4T1601 79.56 83.59 762 4.03 2.27 1,003 8.93 0.83 0.16 0.10 T16 incl 80.28 81.54 761 1.26 0.71 2,631 20.80 1.89 0.36 0.26 T16 ZKT0015 65.82 67.35 872 1.53 1.08 77 1.89 0.10 0.07 0.02 T3 ZKT0015 71.25 72.64 870 1.39 0.98 949 0.61 0.17 0.04 0.05 T22 ZKT0016 95.26 96.27 861 1.01 0.79 12 0.12 0.02 13.91 0.01 T1W ZKT0210 77.67 78.45 860 0.78 0.77 725 0.47 0.10 0.33 0.17 T1W1 ZKT0210 250.35 253.94 787 3.59 3.57 581 8.83 0.63 0.05 0.05 T3 ZKT0336 49.08 50.63 1,010 1.55 1.54 108 1.05 0.13 0.05 0.03 T3E ZKT0344 57.18 61.17 981 3.99 0.63 130 0.87 0.05 0.03 0.02 T3E ZKT0424 98.15 99.82 805 1.67 1.32 67 1.72 0.18 0.03 0.16 T1W1 ZKT0427 141.82 142.41 916 0.59 0.51 1,794 0.19 0.06 0.13 0.28 T33 ZKT0431 3.94 4.85 891 0.91 0.85 88 1.02 0.08 0.03 0.01 T23 ZKT0433 36.77 37.67 873 0.90 0.86 134 0.96 0.41 0.05 0.02 T23a ZKT0433 122.92 125.61 829 2.69 2.05 174 0.76 0.47 0.08 0.07 T26 ZKT0442 26.72 56.65 862 29.93 24.51 104 1.35 0.27 0.05 0.02 T1W1 ZKT0443 0.00 2.01 898 2.01 0.49 183 0.72 0.16 0.05 0.03 T28 ZKT04T2801 141.74 143.47 878 1.73 1.72 751 3.36 0.40 0.07 0.25 T28 ZKT04T2802 137.53 138.50 864 0.97 0.73 41 2.80 0.26 0.05 0.01 T28 ZKT04T2803 127.27 128.40 876 1.13 0.85 90 1.35 0.08 0.03 0.04 T1W1 ZKT0811 2.74 3.68 897 0.94 0.88 141 0.12 0.25 0.05 0.02 T1W1 ZKT09C10 199.23 199.74 898 0.51 0.45 393 0.75 0.04 0.02 0.07 T35E1 ZKT1103 97.07 99.09 746 2.02 1.84 154 5.95 0.91 0.27 0.42 T3E incl 97.07 97.58 746 0.51 0.46 467 18.46 3.25 0.88 1.34 T3E ZKT1104 60.32 61.50 751 1.18 1.09 267 0.34 0.13 0.05 0.01 T2 ZKT1107 53.00 59.13 740 6.13 5.69 51 3.75 0.26 0.92 0.56 T2 incl 55.66 56.34 739 0.68 0.63 128 17.94 0.73 4.96 2.01 T2 ZKT1108 59.36 61.67 754 2.31 1.71 153 3.77 0.29 0.65 0.48 T2 ZKT1108 82.28 84.34 752 2.06 1.55 57 16.77 0.10 0.08 0.06 T3 ZKT1108 86.96 88.34 752 1.38 1.04 38 4.26 0.17 0.10 0.19 T3E ZKT1108 112.81 114.02 749 1.21 0.72 287 21.83 0.61 0.99 0.22 T4 ZKT1109 61.36 62.79 773 1.43 0.97 28 2.26 0.08 0.10 0.50 T2 ZKT1110 57.79 59.42 738 1.63 1.40 62 1.18 0.08 0.11 0.75 T2 ZKT1111 68.23 70.58 736 2.35 1.75 89 4.52 0.27 0.43 0.91 T2 ZKT1111 97.17 99.98 727 2.81 2.09 351 7.42 1.90 0.60 0.73 T3E ZKT1111 139.15 140.05 712 0.90 0.66 318 33.03 1.11 0.05 2.19 T5 ZKT1112 44.52 45.50 762 0.98 0.79 178 0.86 0.03 0.70 0.03 T2W ZKT1113 50.36 52.22 735 1.86 1.50 22 3.21 0.07 0.12 0.32 T2 ZKT1113 96.54 97.74 713 1.20 0.97 68 0.08 0.12 0.13 1.43 T3E ZKT1114 89.63 92.52 697 2.89 2.52 56 0.94 0.08 0.46 1.56 T3 ZKT1114 99.92 101.25 691 1.33 1.12 33 6.77 0.75 0.10 0.20 T3E ZKT1122 73.53 74.54 698 1.01 0.85 81 1.28 0.09 0.19 0.98 T2 ZKT1123 95.68 96.79 671 1.11 0.83 25 3.04 0.03 0.21 0.14 T2 ZKT1124 56.78 58.82 749 2.04 1.70 281 3.32 0.52 6.83 0.59 T2 ZKT1124 87.99 88.50 744 0.51 0.42 400 4.05 0.45 0.51 0.13 T3 ZKT1124 93.98 94.89 743 0.91 0.78 64 1.61 0.19 0.10 0.05 T3E ZKT1125 80.24 101.56 730 21.32 13.48 92 1.62 0.64 0.47 0.47 T3 ZKT1309 115.54 116.44 730 0.90 0.86 332 0.39 0.05 0.12 0.03 T2W ZKT1309 130.89 135.14 723 4.25 4.06 126 3.67 0.45 0.32 0.66 T2 incl 131.72 132.76 725 1.04 0.99 814 10.47 0.15 2.41 2.04 T2 ZKT1310 137.12 140.82 724 3.70 3.44 285 6.77 1.07 0.41 0.90 T2 incl 138.96 140.82 724 1.86 1.73 515 12.66 1.90 0.69 1.73 T2 ZKT1310 169.66 170.54 716 0.88 0.82 93 0.95 0.12 0.05 0.03 T4 ZKT1311 141.70 143.34 728 1.64 1.58 172 1.91 0.16 0.48 1.78 T3 ZKT1312 54.90 55.92 742 1.02 1.00 137 0.14 0.28 0.05 0.06 T1 ZKT1312 140.06 142.06 714 2.00 1.60 96 0.65 0.27 0.37 0.60 T3 ZKT1312 169.37 170.91 704 1.54 1.40 58 1.98 0.13 0.08 0.36 T3E ZKT1345 177.09 177.67 803 0.58 0.44 130 2.99 0.05 0.05 0.01 T16 ZKT1346 174.81 175.49 808 0.68 0.55 316 0.57 1.61 0.10 0.03 T16 ZKT1350 87.27 87.87 788 0.60 0.58 160 0.54 0.17 0.03 0.06 T22 ZKT1350 131.91 132.46 780 0.55 0.47 808 1.07 1.27 0.13 0.10 T2W ZKT1351 97.95 99.26 836 1.31 0.88 7 0.02 0.03 6.09 0.01 T1W1 ZKT2102A 139.95 141.31 862 1.36 1.15 281 0.87 0.30 0.03 0.61 T14E ZKT2124 71.74 72.54 820 0.80 0.79 241 2.60 0.18 0.05 0.04 T14 ZKT21T39E01 28.18 28.89 835 0.71 0.57 410 0.65 0.34 0.03 0.12 T38 ZKT2917 152.87 153.41 786 0.54 0.52 640 0.06 0.05 0.05 0.01 T39E2 ZKT2919 184.01 185.72 731 1.71 1.55 180 2.65 0.50 0.07 0.02 T39W ZKT3109 9.32 9.91 797 0.59 0.53 148 1.74 0.08 0.08 0.01 T14E ZKT3109 66.04 66.94 788 0.90 0.85 73 4.44 0.10 0.07 0.10 T21 ZKT3110 27.29 28.18 784 0.89 0.85 29 4.27 0.30 0.03 0.16 T14E ZKT3111 8.69 9.34 797 0.65 0.51 21 14.23 0.63 0.05 0.01 T5 ZKT3112 53.51 54.12 770 0.61 0.40 87 2.33 0.27 0.05 3.45 T21 ZKT3710 29.13 30.64 796 1.51 0.93 105 0.27 0.75 0.69 0.05 T4 ZKT3710 42.45 43.65 795 1.20 0.94 97 1.77 0.22 0.80 0.06 T5 ZKT3712 33.97 34.82 781 0.85 0.59 111 0.19 0.77 0.68 0.02 T30 ZKT3712 79.51 80.27 759 0.76 0.58 71 9.08 0.16 0.21 0.07 T21 ZKT3727 57.25 58.09 768 0.84 0.76 39 3.30 0.11 0.17 0.01 T5 ZKT3727 87.68 88.98 752 1.30 0.87 318 0.93 0.72 4.92 0.09 T21 ZKT3728 25.83 26.43 796 0.60 0.53 298 0.33 0.06 0.14 0.02 T4 ZKT3728 29.79 30.48 796 0.69 0.61 150 0.73 0.20 0.13 0.03 T4E [1] ZKT3728 57.58 59.25 793 1.67 1.55 389 8.98 0.58 0.13 0.03 T5 incl 58.17 59.25 793 1.08 0.89 596 13.23 0.82 0.18 0.04 T5 ZKT3729 0.00 1.08 798 1.08 1.05 323 0.18 0.15 0.10 0.02 N/A [2] ZKT3729 6.54 7.92 795 1.38 1.27 448 0.89 0.86 0.58 0.07 T30 ZKT3729 75.89 79.92 763 4.03 3.92 38 2.19 0.13 0.07 0.02 T21 ZKT3732 0.00 1.68 798 1.68 1.42 389 0.53 0.22 0.10 0.05 T30 ZKT3732 82.75 83.92 741 1.17 0.68 58 2.80 0.17 0.13 0.03 T21 ZKT3733 2.18 2.83 796 0.65 0.61 188 0.27 0.38 0.07 0.03 T30 ZKT3734 34.72 36.55 809 1.83 0.86 108 0.25 0.17 0.99 0.02 T4 ZKT3735 3.90 4.68 798 0.78 0.61 163 0.17 0.38 0.17 0.03 T30 ZKT3736 13.69 16.11 803 2.42 1.33 435 0.31 0.23 0.04 0.01 T4W [1] ZKT3736 43.48 45.01 811 1.53 0.84 164 0.37 0.40 0.92 0.04 T4E ZKT4123 17.16 18.22 741 1.06 0.72 18 6.47 1.05 0.12 0.01 T20 ZKT4123 23.66 24.51 736 0.85 0.58 193 5.47 0.10 1.35 0.22 T3E ZKT4123 51.09 54.44 714 3.35 1.69 27 3.21 0.25 0.21 0.09 T30 ZKT4311 41.66 42.58 737 0.92 0.84 40 4.66 0.26 0.15 0.62 T4 ZKT4313 0.00 4.29 756 4.29 4.06 150 3.25 0.08 0.16 0.13 T2 ZKT4315 5.99 7.07 754 1.08 0.75 70 1.41 0.09 0.20 0.06 T2 ZKT4505 14.56 15.36 752 0.80 0.74 96 2.98 0.06 4.03 0.06 T20 ZKT4505 83.27 84.09 736 0.82 0.60 90 0.66 0.82 0.73 0.04 T5a [1] ZKT4505 87.00 90.95 735 3.95 2.89 45 1.59 0.45 0.77 0.03 T5 ZKT4506 14.60 15.29 745 0.69 0.55 28 7.07 0.03 0.18 0.10 T20 ZKT4506 36.73 38.26 728 1.53 1.21 317 24.24 0.16 0.31 0.91 T3E ZKT4507 0.00 5.55 757 5.55 4.71 114 3.10 0.09 0.12 0.22 T2 ZKT4507 47.23 47.77 766 0.54 0.30 19 0.27 0.09 3.45 0.04 T23W ZKT4507 53.22 57.35 768 4.13 2.31 23 0.37 0.12 2.20 0.02 T1W ZKT4508 1.50 4.79 755 3.29 2.02 51 2.00 0.07 0.10 0.05 T2 ZKT4508 65.17 67.13 737 1.96 0.99 118 4.23 0.05 0.07 0.01 T1W ZKT4518 13.54 14.23 749 0.69 0.65 40 2.33 0.06 0.67 0.05 T20 ZKT4518 41.87 42.79 738 0.92 0.79 16 2.90 0.08 0.04 0.08 T3E ZKT4519 16.30 16.89 755 0.59 0.55 49 3.96 0.61 0.04 0.08 T20 ZKT4519 40.77 41.70 754 0.93 0.65 79 21.48 0.12 0.07 0.06 T31 ZKT4519 81.92 82.67 753 0.75 0.50 87 0.29 0.46 1.32 0.09 T5 ZKT4519 106.80 107.41 752 0.61 0.44 20 9.81 0.14 0.09 0.01 T21 ZKT4520 28.50 31.59 762 3.09 2.16 131 4.92 0.19 0.33 0.05 T3E ZKT4520 77.24 78.09 772 0.85 0.42 111 7.94 0.36 0.15 0.08 T5 ZKT7T1403 118.46 119.83 1,033 1.37 1.11 71 1.65 0.13 0.03 0.02 T14 ZKT7T3E03 94.31 94.97 1,064 0.66 0.31 299 0.41 0.10 0.03 0.14 T3E ZKT7T501 103.63 105.95 1,049 2.32 0.88 328 7.54 0.25 0.06 0.03 T14 incl 104.34 105.02 1,048 0.68 0.26 1,066 23.29 0.51 0.10 0.09 T14 ZKTDB0302 83.23 83.72 1,062 0.49 0.41 441 35.27 0.20 0.06 0.18 T1W1 ZKTDB0302 102.35 103.08 1,047 0.73 0.64 124 6.29 0.07 0.05 0.01 T1W ZKTDB0402 165.97 167.94 1,087 0.82 1.72 476 2.02 0.63 0.03 0.04 T4 ZKTDB0402 169.56 173.35 1,085 1.28 3.66 293 2.22 0.29 0.02 0.09 T2W2 ZKTDB0601 19.16 26.39 1,151 7.23 6.81 133 2.63 0.11 0.02 0.01 T2 ZKTDB0601 42.89 46.49 1,138 3.60 3.40 121 2.28 0.13 0.14 0.04 T3E ZKTDB0601 99.22 99.78 1,103 0.56 0.51 732 1.23 0.17 0.06 0.08 T4 ZKTDB0601 163.64 165.26 1,064 1.62 1.54 124 0.50 0.14 0.03 0.08 T5 ZKTDB0604 25.51 29.66 1,153 4.15 2.79 499 4.38 0.42 0.05 0.12 T2 ZKTDB0604 31.11 34.04 1,150 2.93 1.97 274 2.81 0.39 0.05 0.08 T3 ZKTDB0605 25.96 35.41 1,144 9.45 7.44 168 1.41 0.18 0.05 0.02 T3 ZKTDB0605 49.52 50.51 1,130 0.99 0.78 67 1.81 0.40 0.05 0.02 T3E ZKTDB0605 185.57 186.54 1,036 0.97 0.83 12 3.50 0.07 0.05 0.01 T5 ZKTDB0607 23.50 28.01 1,147 4.51 4.03 107 0.55 0.10 0.05 0.01 T2 ZKTDB0607 30.19 35.44 1,141 5.25 4.70 72 3.08 0.08 0.05 0.02 T3 ZKTDB0607 46.99 47.71 1,130 0.72 0.64 126 0.58 0.16 0.05 0.01 T3E ZKTDB0608 29.90 41.98 1,145 12.08 7.83 119 1.29 0.20 0.05 0.02 T3 ZKTDB0608 143.45 144.06 1,086 0.61 0.39 838 1.70 0.42 0.05 0.11 T4 ZKTDB0608 164.11 167.49 1,075 3.38 1.42 1,052 4.38 0.14 0.05 0.10 T2W2 ZKTDB0610 21.69 27.21 1,153 5.52 4.57 106 2.88 0.24 0.10 0.01 T2 ZKTDB0610 134.93 137.27 1,097 2.34 1.44 754 1.74 0.16 0.03 0.13 T4 ZKTDB0611 16.79 22.36 1,156 5.57 5.32 95 3.97 0.18 0.03 0.01 T2 ZKTDB0611 63.69 64.71 1,135 1.02 0.96 87 2.68 0.91 0.03 0.04 T3E2 ZKTDB1101 23.83 33.19 1,093 9.36 9.17 67 2.02 0.27 0.05 0.05 T3 ZKTDB1103 17.67 18.79 1,088 1.12 0.97 80 3.28 0.34 0.05 0.07 T2 ZKTDB1512 204.80 206.34 990 1.54 0.48 338 0.39 0.15 0.05 0.03 T33W3 ZKTDB1514 185.67 186.23 983 0.56 0.49 188 1.18 0.09 0.03 0.02 T2 ZKTDB2001 157.40 158.27 1,027 0.87 0.82 2,871 2.47 0.79 0.05 1.63 T3 ZKTDB2002 210.99 211.69 953 0.70 0.67 140 1.16 0.12 0.05 0.02 T3 ZKTDB2003 95.80 96.59 1,092 0.79 0.77 277 0.21 0.08 0.02 0.03 T2 ZKTDB2003 139.49 141.59 1,068 0.83 2.09 207 0.74 0.12 0.02 0.03 T3 ZKTDB3101 228.58 231.83 836 3.25 3.15 194 1.44 0.27 0.07 0.03 T5E1 ZKTDB3301 135.35 136.27 893 0.92 0.76 137 1.19 0.19 0.05 0.02 T4 ZKTDB3501 184.29 185.84 851 1.55 1.32 187 1.64 0.19 0.03 0.01 T31W ZKTDB3501 197.22 198.17 841 0.95 0.81 76 3.71 0.81 0.03 0.00 T20 ZKTDB3502 113.29 113.96 873 0.67 0.60 250 0.50 0.08 0.04 0.02 T3E ZKTDB3502 127.31 128.53 863 1.22 1.03 998 1.45 0.78 0.33 0.05 T4 ZKTDB3502 180.59 181.34 823 0.75 0.63 62 3.76 0.15 0.15 0.01 T5E2 [1] ZKTDB3502 195.20 196.10 812 0.90 0.76 112 1.04 0.25 0.03 0.00 N/A ZKTDB3502 199.99 200.85 809 0.86 0.73 154 0.65 0.19 0.45 0.03 N/A ZKTDB3503 195.57 196.75 836 1.18 1.14 290 2.34 0.28 0.02 0.02 T31W1E ZKTDB3503 213.60 214.16 825 0.56 0.52 356 3.69 0.21 0.03 0.01 T20 ZKTDB3504 91.12 92.58 909 1.46 N/A [3] 8 0.02 0.02 13.96 0.01 N/A [2] ZKTDB3701 98.50 99.25 881 0.75 0.70 153 1.41 0.23 0.05 0.01 T2 ZKTDB3701 192.81 194.23 814 1.42 1.22 677 1.75 1.08 0.18 0.04 T20 ZKTDB3702 206.66 207.53 848 0.87 0.82 49 5.25 0.83 0.05 0.01 T20 ZKTDB3901 110.70 112.51 874 1.81 1.55 147 0.39 0.03 0.10 0.04 T2 ZKTDB3901 114.61 117.38 871 2.77 2.68 90 0.51 0.08 0.28 0.01 T3 ZKTDB3901 174.85 177.01 829 2.16 2.01 38 2.63 0.11 0.04 0.03 T4 ZKTDB4101 128.55 133.56 852 5.01 4.75 143 2.09 0.11 0.05 0.07 T1 ZKTDB4101 189.79 192.46 813 2.67 2.35 41 2.28 0.18 0.29 0.03 T20 ZKTDB4102 129.08 137.71 852 8.63 8.20 183 1.20 0.26 0.11 0.07 T1 ZKTDB4103 110.74 111.55 871 0.81 1.59 280 0.72 0.18 0.03 0.01 T3 ZKTDB4301 84.10 85.42 884 1.32 1.23 23 0.12 0.07 3.21 0.01 T31

[1] New veins. [2] New unnamed veins. [3] Thickness unknown.

Tunneling Programs at the TLP Mine

A total of 6,982 m of exploration tunnels were developed at the TLP mine during this period. The exploration tunneling, comprised of drifting, cross-cutting and raising, was driven along and across major mineralized vein structures to upgrade the drill-defined mineral resources, and to test for new parallel and splay structures (Tables 2 and 3).

Table 2: Summary of the tunneling programs at the TLP mine

Major Target Veins Elevation

(m) Total

Tunneling

(m) Channel

Samples

Collected Drift

Included Total Mineralization Exposed by Drifts [1] Length

(m) True Width

(m) Ag

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) T1W1, T2, T2E, T2W1, T5, T11, T14,

T14E, T15E, T15W, T15W2, T16,

T16E, T16W, T17, T17E, T17W, T22E,

T22W, T23, T31W, T33E1, T33E3 500-1050 6,982 3,062 4,932 2,213 0.66 255 3.53 0.47

[1] Mineralization is defined by silver equivalent value (AgEq) greater than or equal to 125 g/t at the TLP mine

(Formula used for AgEq calculation: AgEq = Ag g/t + 33.82 * Pb% ).

Table 3: Selected mineralized zones exposed by drift tunneling at the TLP mine

Tunnel ID Vein Elevation

(m) Length

(m) Ore Length

(m) True Width

(m) Ag

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) PD730-T1W1-560-15NYM T1W1 560 120 75 0.41 646 1.57 1.56 PD730-T2E-716-7SYM T2E 716 20 20 0.97 247 3.92 0.37 PD1050-T5-1050-6NYM T5 1050 104 80 0.75 198 2.53 0.36 PD930-T11-930-6NYM T11 930 35 25 0.60 369 3.81 0.19 PD930-T11-930-6SYM T11 930 30 30 0.83 141 2.78 0.23 PD890-T11-890-4SYM T11 890 125 80 0.62 333 3.81 0.35 PD820-T11-755-8CCLJ T11 755 35 20 0.76 468 3.59 0.21 PD820-T11-755-8CCNYM T11 755 32 32 0.76 516 3.16 0.22 PD820-T11-600-3NYM T11 600 280 95 0.87 56 4.78 0.54 PD820-T14-600-1NYM T14 600 160 45 0.89 139 3.99 0.52 PD820XPD-T14-600-16NYM T14 600 25 25 0.74 188 3.21 0.23 PD820XPD-T14-500-15NYM T14 500 85 45 0.54 30 5.60 0.25 PD846-T15-846-12NYM T15E 846 28 28 0.70 426 4.56 0.33 PD930-T15W-930-12CCWM T15W 930 35 15 0.73 481 3.33 0.67 PD820-T15W-820-12SYM T15W 820 50 45 0.53 288 4.79 0.36 PD820-T15W-820-12NYM T15W 820 45 45 0.77 286 5.37 0.44 PD820-T15W-755-8NYM T15W 755 16 16 0.47 883 4.93 0.20 PD820XPD-T15W-550-0NYM T15W 550 75 75 0.53 30 3.92 0.35 PD846-T15W-846-12SYM T15W2 846 125 60 0.49 436 2.92 0.49 PD800-T16-800-23SYM T16 800 76 60 0.83 262 1.37 0.55 PD820XPD-T16-550-4NYM T16 550 250 105 0.75 68 5.23 0.83 PD820-T16W-820-14SYM T16W 820 20 20 0.86 1,011 4.45 1.32 PD890-T17-890-1SYM T17 890 95 65 0.70 251 1.47 0.46 PD820XPD-T17W-550-4SYM T17W 550 125 70 0.77 212 3.86 0.22 PD730-T2-665-23SYM T22E 665 50 40 0.98 51 3.12 0.22 PD820-T22E-650-14SYM T22E 650 95 60 1.04 185 4.20 0.22 PD820XPD-T23-510-11SYM T23 510 45 40 1.44 382 2.70 2.04 PD890-T31W-890-31NYM T31W 890 45 43 0.47 620 1.19 0.44 PD890-T31W-890-31SYM T31W 890 31 31 0.49 1,460 6.95 1.11 PD960-T33E1-990-13SYM T33E1 990 100 50 0.56 369 5.75 0.16 PD730-T33E3-510-19SYM T33E3 510 145 30 0.59 486 2.47 0.26

Quality Control

Drill cores are NQ size. Drill core samples, limited by apparent mineralization contacts or shear/alteration contacts, were split into halves by saw cutting. The half cores are stored in the Company's core shacks for future reference and checks, and the other half core samples are shipped in securely sealed bags to the Chengde Huakan 514 Geology and Minerals Test and Research Institute in Chengde, Hebei Province, China, 226 km northeast of Beijing, the Zhengzhou Nonferrous Exploration Institute Lab in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China, and SGS in Tianjin, China. All three labs are ISO9000 certified analytical labs. For analysis, the sample is dried and crushed to minus 1 mm and then split into a 200-300 g subsample which is further pulverized to minus 200 mesh. Two subsamples are prepared from the pulverized sample. One is digested with aqua regia for gold analysis with atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"), and the other is digested with two-acids for analysis of silver, lead, zinc and copper with AAS.

Channel samples are collected along sample lines perpendicular to the mineralized vein structure in exploration tunnels. Spacing between sampling lines is typically 5 m along strike. Both the mineralized vein and the altered wall rocks are cut by continuous chisel chipping. Sample length ranges from 0.2 m to more than 1 m, depending on the width of the mineralized vein and the mineralization type. Channel samples are prepared and assayed with AAS at Silvercorp's mine laboratory ("Ying Lab") located at the mill complex in Luoning County, Henan Province, China. The Ying lab is officially accredited by the Quality and Technology Monitoring Bureau of Henan Province and is qualified to provide analytical services. The channel samples are dried, crushed and pulverized. A 200 g sample of minus 160 mesh is prepared for assay. A duplicate sample of minus 1 mm is made and kept in the laboratory archives. Gold is analysed by fire assay with AAS finish, while silver, lead, zinc and copper are assayed by two-acid digestion with AAS finish.

A routine quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") procedure is adopted to monitor the analytical quality at each lab. Certified reference materials (CRMs), pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into each batch of lab samples. QA/QC data at the lab are attached to the assay certificates for each batch of samples.

The Company maintains its own comprehensive QA/QC program to ensure best practices in sample preparation and analysis of the exploration samples. Project geologists regularly insert CRMs, field duplicates and blanks to each batch of 30 core samples to monitor the sample preparation and analysis procedures at the labs. The analytical quality of the labs is further evaluated with external checks by sending approximately 3-5% of the pulp samples to higher level labs to check for lab bias. Data from both the Company's and the labs' QA/QC programs are reviewed on a timely basis by project geologists.

Guoliang Ma, P. Geo., Manager of Exploration and Resource of the Company, is the Qualified Person for Silvercorp under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and given consent to the technical information contained in this news release.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a profitable Canadian mining company producing silver, lead and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China. The Company's goal is to continuously create healthy returns to shareholders through efficient management, organic growth and the acquisition of profitable projects. Silvercorp balances profitability, social and environmental relationships, employees' wellbeing, and sustainable development. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca.

