Monterey Bay Has Acquired AmeriHerb

WATSONVILLE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monterey Bay Herb Co (Monterey Bay) announced today that it has acquired AmeriHerb. Based in Ames, IA, AmeriHerb is a distributor of botanicals, herbs, and spices, selling product primarily through its two e-commerce websites (AmeriHerb.com and Herbalcom.com).

"We are extremely excited to welcome AmeriHerb's customers, suppliers, and team to Monterey Bay Herb Co" said Bob Aiken, Executive Chairman of Monterey Bay Herb Co. Bob further noted, "We look forward to building upon the legacy of customer service and broad assortment that Doug Borud and Tom Doyle have built."

David DeSouza, President of Monterey Bay Herb Co. added, "Helping small businesses succeed is a shared passion at Monterey Bay Herb Co. and AmeriHerb. Combining forces will allow us to offer an even greater selection of dried herbs and teas to the customers of both companies. We'll build upon our industry leading e-commerce platform (www.herbco.com) and reputation for delighting our customers."

Tom Doyle and Doug Borud, co-owners of AmeriHerb commented, "We're excited to work with a team at Monterey Bay Herb Co. who shares our values. We are aligned in our commitment to small businesses and the botanicals industry."

About Monterey Bay Herb Co

Monterey Bay Herb Co is a processor and distributor of botanicals, herbs, teas, and spices. Products are sold online, in bulk and through co-pack agreements into the nutraceutical, food & beverage, pet, and health & beauty end markets. The company's website, herbco.com, has been providing premium botanical ingredients to small businesses for twenty years. Monterey Bay is a Fontenac portfolio company. For more information, please visit www.herbco.com.

About Frontenac

Frontenac is a Chicago-based private equity firm. The firm focuses on investing in lower middle market buyout transactions in the consumer, industrial, and services industries. Frontenac works in partnership with established operating leaders, through an executive-centric approach called CEO1ST, which seeks to identify, acquire, and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and operational excellence. Over the last 50 years, Frontenac has built a leading franchise working with over 275 owners of mid-sized businesses as they address complex transition issues of liquidity, management enhancement, and growth planning. For more information, please visit www.frontenac.com.

