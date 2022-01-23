Gov. Justice Makes History with "West Virginia School Choice Week" Proclamation; Joins More than 30 Governors in Celebrating Education West Virginia communities to hold more than 150 events as part of nation's largest annual celebration of school choice

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Jan. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in the state's history, a West Virginia governor has officially recognized the last week of January as "West Virginia School Choice Week." Gov. Jim Justice has signed a proclamation recognizing School Choice Week (Jan. 23-Jan. 29) and how every West Virginia child deserves an effective education.

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week) (PRNewswire)

The proclamation highlights West Virginia's dedicated teachers and school options, and the importance of quality education for preparing students to be successful adults. In signing the proclamation, Gov. Justice joined a bipartisan group of thirty other governors and more than 400 city and local leaders around the country who have proclaimed the Week.

With learning disruptions still making national headlines, Mountain State parents, schools, and other community members will participate in 153 events during West Virginia School Choice Week to highlight the importance of educational choice. Schools of all types –traditional public, public magnet, public charter, private, online, and homeschool communities – participate in the Week, which seeks to celebrate K-12 learning and support parents in knowing their options.

"We are excited that West Virginia parents, teachers, and community leaders are stepping into a new era of education options in the state," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We're grateful to Gov. Justice for issuing the proclamation and wish West Virginian families the best as they explore school choice and work to increase opportunities for all children."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/west-virginia .

