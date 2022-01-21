Winter Sports Showcased in New KT Tape Initiatives

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KT Tape® , the leader in drug-free pain relief products, today announced its support of speed skating via a renewed partnership with US Olympic National Governing Body (NGB) US Speedskating, the signing of three speed skating athletes and a new series providing an inside look at professional winter sports. The miniseries, " What Does It Take? " launched today on KT Tape's YouTube channel.

(from left to right) KT Tape athletes Mia Manganello Kilburg, Kristen Santos, Maame Biney and Oksana Masters

Under the renewed agreement with US Speedskating, KT Tape will remain the Official Kinesiology Tape sponsor for the NGB's team and programs, and will support athletes through their rigorous training, competitions and recovery as they prepare for the upcoming Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

Three of these speed skating stars have also been signed as official KT Tape athletes: Maame Biney, Mia Manganello Kilburg and Kristen Santos. In 2018 at the Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games, Biney made history as the youngest skater and first Black woman to make the US Olympic Short Track Speed Skating Team. Long track speed skater Kilburg is an Olympic bronze medalist in Team USA's Women's Team Pursuit at the 2018 Winter Games. Santos , a seasoned champion short track speed skater, recently became the first American woman in the past decade to win two medals at the 2021 World Cup in Beijing in October.

"We are excited to be renewing our sponsorship as Ted Morris and all of the US Speedskating team are terrific partners and a pleasure to work with," said Greg Venner, CEO of KT Tape. "We look forward to supporting Team USA and especially the US Speedskating athletes during the upcoming winter games. KT Tape is proud to help support our athletes as they strive to perform at their best."

In addition to its sponsorships, KT Tape is shining a light on the speed skating sport this season by producing a new YouTube series with another KT Tape athlete – American diver and Olympic silver medalist, Steele Johnson. Johnson has been a YouTube vlogger for the past decade, and is using his talents to help tell the world about the passion, pain and perseverance that goes into pursuing professional winter sports.

"What Does It Take?" features inside stories and behind-the-scenes footage from Biney, Kilburg and Santos, as well as an exclusive interview with Paralympic powerhouse Oksana Masters. A ten-time Paralympic medalist, Masters brought home two golds in road cycling this past summer during Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 and is looking to qualify for Team USA this winter in the discipline of cross country skiing and biathlon. She recently renewed her partnership with KT Tape through 2024.

The entire series will air on KT Tape's YouTube channel leading up to the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Subscribe to follow along, and visit KT Tape's other social media via Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for more updates and information on its full line of drug-free pain relief, treatment and recovery products.

