ONCHAN, Isle of Man, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Bull Racing is delighted to announce a new, exclusive partnership with leading global online gambling and entertainment brand PokerStars ahead of the 2022 Formula One season.

POKERSTARS AND RED BULL RACING SEAL GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP

The multi-year partnership, which features branding on the RB18 and the race suits, is aimed at F1's growing audience as increasing technological advancements help to service and provide fans with new and unique ways to enjoy the sport. The new relationship enables both Red Bull Racing and PokerStars to reach audiences who share similar passions and interests, while rewarding and engaging existing fans and players in new and unique ways with Formula One-fuelled entertainment, as well as epic experiences, promotions, competitions, and content. The partnership will come to life across PokerStars' full offering of PokerStars Casino, PokerStars and PokerStars Sports products.

PokerStars prides itself on providing its community around the world with best-in-class entertainment with poker, casino, and sports betting whilst always ensuring safe and responsible play, values it shares with Red Bull Racing.

Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO, Christian Horner, said: "Following last year's blockbuster Formula One season, I am delighted to kick off 2022 by announcing PokerStars as a new partner. In our sport we see constant evolution, not only applied to the cars but also to new technologies that are focused on reaching the sport's global fanbase to provide new and interactive experiences for them to enjoy. We are pleased to welcome PokerStars to the Team as F1 enjoys a period of growth in new and existing territories and look forward to getting the 2022 season underway together."

Flutter International's Chief Executive Officer, Dan Taylor, said: "Red Bull Racing is an ideal fit for PokerStars because it's not just about what you offer fans and players but the ethos and vision behind how you offer it. Part of our vision for PokerStars is to create the world's most epic casino, built on player experiences, giving our community moments they'll never forget. Red Bull Racing's phenomenal success is built on their bold, innovative, and passionate ethos, which has led to incredible success both on the track and in becoming one of the world's most popular sports brands. We're looking forward to working with the Team and sharing further developments as the 2022 season approaches. We wish the Red Bull Racing team all the best for their new campaign."

