Kendall Jenner shines as the new face of the Messika campaign

PARIS, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valérie Messika has always loved the dynamism of fashion. Her jewels bear witness to this every season; inspiring new styles thanks to the easy-to-wear diamond, which is ever more modern and innovative. True to her instinct to find a personality and figure who is best representative of the Messika woman, the designer had set her sights on Kendall Jenner as her new muse, who infuses the new campaign and collections with an unparalleled energy and radiance.

Kendall Jenner's modelling career began at the age of 14, when appearing on the cover of Teen Vogue in 2010. Following which, she was almost immediately shot to stardom as one of the most sought after faces across the most cutting-edge catwalks. Dubbed as the "fashion icon of the decade" in 2017, Kendall remains in demand by all the leading fashion houses. In her element with Messika jewelry, that she wears both for runway shows as well as in her private life, the model embodies the Messika woman through her effortless sensibilities, her unadulterated freedom, and her modernity.

The photographs merge Kendal Jenner's elegant figure with the natural infinite effect of the landscape. Capturing the immensity of the sea joining the sky, each image is a manifesto of freedom. That of a young woman in an iridescent blue lamé swimsuit or jacket taking a break in the clear water or running across crisp white sand. Whatever her choice, her attitude reflects her brilliance. Between athleisure and performance, her outfits have the energy of a woman well in her life, in her time and of the moment, whose body and mind are in perfect harmony. In control of her own destiny, she represents today's alpha woman.

To capture the essence of this liberated spirit, Australian photographer Chris Colls combines the aesthetics of a fashion photograph with moving elements for a multi-degree approach, like Messika jewelry, reflective of dual femininity. Accumulations of jewels stacked across the fingers, wrists, decolletage and neck dance in reflections of sunlight and give rhythm to the look, while Kendall, with her eyes fixed on the lens, is alluring and magnetic.

Through this campaign, the Maison reconfirms its bond with women. Ensuring fluidity in the ability to live every moment as decided, Messika jewelry is easy to wear and to combine. Through every piece, a sole ambition is shared: to encourage confidence in feeling ever free.

"I wanted to illustrate a subtle alliance between grace and strength and capture an image of an alpha woman with a mysterious and hypnotic aura; and Kendall perfectly embodied that for me." Valérie Messika

"I was very happy to be chosen by Messika for its new campaign because I really like the spirit of this brand which merges glamour and Parisian chic in its jewelry. The shoot went very smoothly: I immediately identified with this young woman full of energy who lives her life as she has decided." Kendall Jenner

