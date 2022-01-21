GOLF IS BACK IN THE BAHAMAS: SANDALS® EMERALD BAY HOSTS 2022 KORN FERRY TOUR SEASON OPENER AND ANNOUNCES 2023 EVENT DATES

GREAT EXUMA, Bahamas, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One hundred and thirty-two professional golfers from around the world basked in the greens and blues of Great Exuma during the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay , hosted from January 13-19. Returning for its fifth installment, the PGA TOUR-sanctioned event opened the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule, and marked the Tour's first international stop since 2020.

Set against the backdrop of the bright blue Bahamian waters, the tournament week featured a number of exciting highlights, including the official Pro-Am Competition at Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course , where 68 players competed in an 18-hole round with a Korn Ferry Tour professional pairing. Following the Pro-Am Competition, pro golfer Tom Lewis' team took home the gold at a VIP Awards Ceremony held at Sandals Emerald Bay with dignitaries from the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism in attendance, including Deputy Prime Minister The Honourable I. Chester Cooper.

Other event highlights included a private youth golf clinic held for the Nelson's Rangers, a local community group supported through efforts of the Sandals Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Sandals Resorts International. Hosted by the Foundation and Korn Ferry Tour pros, dozens of children were coached on how to perfect their swings.

The official Korn Ferry Tour competition kicked off on Sunday, January 16th with the final round concluding on Wednesday, January 19th. In true Sandals fashion, love was the name of the game, as together with his caddy and girlfriend, Presleigh Schultz, 19-year-old Akshay Bhatia was named the 2022 champion of the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay. The President of the Korn Ferry Tour, Alex Baldwin, and General Manager of Sandals Emerald Bay, Jeremy Mutton, were in attendance at the awards ceremony.

Continuing the momentum, Sandals Resorts announced that it will host the Korn Ferry Tour's 2023 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay on January 12-18. Golf fans can now book their stays for the 2023 event week and watch the future PGA TOUR stars with complimentary spectator passes included for Sandals guests. Enhanced guest experiences will soon be available to add on to any new or existing bookings as well, including Pro-Am and VIP packages.

Designed by Sandals Resorts' Global Golf Ambassador, Greg Norman, Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course is recognized as the longest and one of the most scenic 18-hole, par 72 oceanside courses in the Caribbean, boasting six signature holes. The course design is a unique illustration of two picturesque eco-systems where the back nine showcases the breathtaking waters along the Exuma Sound and the front nine highlights the beautiful mangroves and seaside dunes. Renowned for its challenging fairways, its prevailing trade winds promise new experiences with each game.

With year-round 80-degree weather and a direct flight away from several east coast cities, Sandals Emerald Bay invites guests to unwind after a round with luxurious accommodations, a private mile-long beach, three swimming pools, 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining at 11 specialty restaurants, unlimited land and water sports, and – unlimited golf.

With more and more couples golfing together while on vacation, Sandals Resorts currently offers six all-inclusive golf resorts across The Bahamas, Jamaica and Saint Lucia, where couples can always enjoy complimentary green fees and expert instruction at weekly golf clinics, in addition to top-notch practice facilities. Soon, Sandals will add an entirely new golf destination to its portfolio with the upcoming opening of Sandals Royal Curaçao this spring.

To learn more about the award-winning Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course, please visit www.sandals.com/golf/bahamas . To book your stay at Sandals Emerald Bay, including for the 2023 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay, visit: https://www.sandals.com/emerald-bay/ .

