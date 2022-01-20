Top 3 Questions (and Answers) About Travel Insurance and COVID Being Asked Right Now

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With ever-changing travel requirements coming and going (and coming again) at popular tourist destinations, there has never been a greater demand or interest in travel insurance. Inquiries for quotes at Yonder Travel Insurance, a travel insurance comparison site, is at an all-time high.

"Our call volume is already 150% up from what it was just a few months prior," says Terry Boynton, President and Co-Founder of Yonder, "and almost every call includes the same questions about COVID-19 and travel insurance."

Those questions are:

What if I test positive for COVID-19 prior to my trip?

COVID-19 is considered a covered illness by most providers! If you, a family member or a traveling companion contracts COVID-19 right before your trip, trip cancellation coverage may apply. It's likely you'll need documentation from a doctor providing proof of the illness and advisement against travel so make sure you've acquired a PCR test, not just a rapid test you take at home.

What if I test positive COVID-19 while on my trip?

Again, COVID-19 would be considered a covered illness under medical expense and medical evacuation benefits. Yet, the biggest concern would be testing positive and having to quarantine and extending your trip 7-14 days.

"Most providers include coverage for a medical quarantine event under trip cancellation or travel delay benefits," Boynton states.

"But those quarantine benefits and amounts vary by provider so it's important to speak with a travel insurance expert to best understand how you'll be covered in the event of a medical quarantine."

What if my destination changes entry requirements or instates a travel restriction due to COVID-19?

Unfortunately, any COVID-related event outside of an illness would likely be excluded from the policy UNLESS you opt for Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR). CFAR is an optional benefit that would allow you to cancel for any reason at all and recoup 75% of your nonrefundable trip expenses. This is a time sensitive benefit that must be purchased within 1-21 days from your deposit date, insure 100% of your nonrefundable trip expenses and cancel your trip at least 2 days prior to your departure date.

