NEXT WEEK: Montana Communities Bring Hope, Can-Do Attitude to National School Choice Week Celebrations As School Disruptions Continue, Families Call Attention to Educational Flexibility, Opportunity During Twelfth Annual Public Awareness Week

HELENA, Mo., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids learn differently, give them choices. That's the message Montana families and educators are bringing to their celebrations of National School Choice Week 2022.

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)

Montana schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 59 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. One of the biggest events in Montana will be a courthouse rally on Friday, Jan. 28 in Billings.

Across the country, more than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week.

"Over the past several years, Montana has taken several noteworthy steps towards enhancing school choice options for families," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "Within the past year, the state took steps to expand public school open enrollment programs and increase funding for private school scholarships."

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

Here in Montana, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling. Montana also offers a tax credit scholarship program with universal eligibility for students.

To download a guide to Montana school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/montana.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, preview a sampling of Montana events at schoolchoiceweek.com/montana.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National School Choice Week