GovernmentCIO Announces Corporate Rebrand to GovCIO

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GovernmentCIO, a leading provider of high-end technology and digital services to federal agencies, announced Thursday it is rebranding the company as GovCIO. The move reflects the company's accelerated growth, expansion into new agencies, and increased service offerings.

The rebrand underscores how GovCIO is modernizing its approach and practices to better reflect its new goals and momentum while still retaining its core mission and values. GovCIO has updated its logo and will launch a website redesign in March as part of the rebrand rollout this year.

This evolution of the brand follows last year's acquisition of Salient CRGT (SCRGT), a leading provider of data analytics, cloud, agile development, cybersecurity, and infrastructure solutions to national security, health, and civilian agencies. The combined company now has more than 2,600 employees and an annual revenue exceeding $700 million.

"We've expanded both our footprint across the defense, health and civilian spaces, and the breadth of capabilities we can offer customers. The new name represents both where the company has been as well as where the company is going," said GovCIO CEO Jim Brabston.

The integrated GovCIO better positions the company across the government marketplace. Company leaders evaluated what GovCIO was at the start, what it is today, and where it wants to go in the future. Through this process, they have made sure to stay true to GovCIO's roots and core founding mission of transforming government IT.

GovCIO will continue to use IT to transform how government serves citizens while supporting each agency's unique mission. Employees will create solutions that optimize how its customers operate so they can focus on what really matters — their customers. Visit www.govcio.com to explore the new brand and capabilities.

GovCIO is a rapidly growing provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services to the federal government. In the 11 years since its founding, GovCIO has become a leading prime contractor supporting the mission of federal agencies, including the Departments of Defense, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Justice, Veterans Affairs, the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation, United States Patent and Trademark Office, Government Accountability Office, and the Internal Revenue Service. GovCIO's core capabilities are in cybersecurity, digital services, data analytics, digitization, DevSecOps, and IT modernization.

